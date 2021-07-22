Is the closing of some taxi routes a viable option?

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Managementsport at North West University
Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has threatened to close taxi routes as the unrest continues. He intends on exercising his power to invoke Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act (Act 5 of 2009) in the interest of bringing stability and peace. Transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena unpacks whether this is a viable option.
Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
The Correctional Services Department on Wednesday confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has applied for a temporary release from jail to attend his brother’s funeral. Zuma’s younger brother, Michael, who died last week following a long illness, would be buried in Nkandla on Thursday. Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, discusses what is required for such an application to be granted.
Guest: Professor Ronelle Burger | Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University
The number of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 in South Africa is on the rise after a bumpy start. But the more positive attitudes are not always reflected in vaccine registrations and vaccinations. This is according to the latest results of the Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey. Professor Ronelle Burger, Professor of Economic at Stellenbosch University is one of the lead researchers of the survey.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
This Try-it-Out Thursday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tries the fresh Thule Vital 8L all-day hydration pack so you know if its worth it. Tune in to hear the features, how Liezel put it to the test, and the all round review of this backpack find!
Guest: Fransina Lukas | Chairperson at Khayelitsha CPF
Another week of violence in the Cape Town minibus taxi industry with several shooting incidents occurring sporadically in the city. Major public transport routes in Cape Town have been disrupted due to the ongoing taxi violence. Commuters have been severely affected. Tensions are running high particularly in communities, on these major transport routes, that are caught in the middle.
Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director at Dullah Omar Institute
A report commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has found that South Africa’s local government elections will not be free and fair if they are held in October. The decision considered expert opinion, scientific opinion and the laws around elections and recommended that the elections should not be held later than February 2022. What happens next? Prof Jaap de Visser unpacks the legislative process that will allow for the postponement.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
With hygiene constantly at the front of our minds, Liezel van der Westhuizen - our resident fitness enthusiast - chats about cleaning and sanitizing your home gym equipment this week. Tune in to gather the very best in healthy fitness & gym etiquette and maintenance tips now
Guest: John Dammert | Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) spokesperson
A bus driver was shot in the mouth near Borcherd's Quarry as violence targeting Cape Town's taxis continued on Monday. Shooters also fired on passing cars near the Langa taxi rank in a bloody start to Monday for commuters and taxi operators. Golden Arrow Bus Service has asked commuters to make alternative transport arrangements as their service schedule has regrettably been disrupted.
Guest: Tafadzwa Matiza | Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Tourism at North West University
International studies are already gathering evidence of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on tourist behaviour. Previous studies of tourist behaviour show that the uncertainty and negative consequences of tourism often go beyond the crisis event, and predicts a situation of multiple risk factors influencing tourists. Critical to post-crisis tourism will be mitigating the potential health and safety concerns that may discourage tourism.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
It's now clear that a solid night's sleep is essential for a long and healthy life but it requires more than just scheduling a consistent bedtime. In fact, creating the right sleep environment-considering light, temperature, and more-can be the difference between dozing or a full night of sleep. Another important element: what you wear to bed.
Find out the sleep hack that involves one great clothing fibre this week, as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the best sleepwear to settle down in. Tune in to hear more about the fabric, the clothing, and what experts say, now!