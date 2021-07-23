Fitness with Liezel: Returning to Exercise After Recovering from COVID-19

Guest: Professor Ronelle Burger | Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University



The number of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 in South Africa is on the rise after a bumpy start. But the more positive attitudes are not always reflected in vaccine registrations and vaccinations. This is according to the latest results of the Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey. Professor Ronelle Burger, Professor of Economic at Stellenbosch University is one of the lead researchers of the survey.

