Fitness with Liezel: Returning to Exercise After Recovering from COVID-19

Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Don't miss annual dental check-up due to Covid. Surgeries are safe says dentist Pippa Hudson talks to dentist Dr Barry Beilinsohn and answers listeners dental questions. 23 July 2021 3:06 PM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
Calls for accountabilty after Paul Adams racism claims against ex-Proteas team CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to cricket legend Omar Henry and correspondent Firdose Moonda about racism allegations in SA cri... 23 July 2021 2:28 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Lions have stronger team than England had – but I’m not worried' Lester Kiewit interviews Jan de Koning, a journalist at Rugby365.com. 23 July 2021 11:12 AM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel: Returning to Exercise After Recovering from COVID-19

Fitness with Liezel: Returning to Exercise After Recovering from COVID-19

23 July 2021 5:11 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

For some, surviving Covid-19 is only the beginning of their road back to good health. Tune in now, to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing exercising after Covid-19, when to start, and just how you can retrain to get those fitness levels up. Don't miss out on the fitness facts being shared!


British Lions tour opener

23 July 2021 6:51 AM

Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist 

 

For the first Test against the  British & Irish Lions on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium, the Springboks are relying on a similar line up that started the World Cup final. Their disadvantage is until recently they have been starved of Test match rugby for nearly 21 months, while their opponents have contested two Six Nations titles in that time.

School readiness: Are plans moving ahead to reopen schools in South Africa

23 July 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

The Department of Basic Education previously gazetted Monday (26 July) as the official reopening date for schools, but this could still change if president Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet extend the level 4 lockdown. The situation is being reviewed weekly, the Department of Basic Education said. While all government school students are expected to return in some capacity from 26 July

Is the closing of some taxi routes a viable option?

22 July 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics                              Managementsport  at North West University

 

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell has threatened to close taxi routes as the unrest continues. He intends on exercising his power to invoke Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act (Act 5 of 2009) in the interest of bringing stability and peace. Transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena unpacks whether this is a viable option.  

What is required for a temporary prison release for funerals

22 July 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

 

The Correctional Services Department on Wednesday confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma has applied for a temporary release from jail to attend his brother’s funeral. Zuma’s younger brother, Michael, who died last week following a long illness, would be buried in Nkandla on Thursday. Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, discusses what is required for such an application to be granted. 

Health: South Africans are keener to get vaccinated

22 July 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Professor Ronelle Burger | Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch              University

The number of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 in South Africa is on the rise after a bumpy start. But the more positive attitudes are not always reflected in vaccine registrations and vaccinations. This is according to the latest results of the Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey. Professor Ronelle Burger, Professor of Economic at Stellenbosch University is one of the lead researchers of the survey. 

Fitness with Liezel: Try-it-Out Thursday - Thule Vital 8L all-day hydration pack

22 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This Try-it-Out Thursday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tries the fresh Thule Vital 8L all-day hydration pack so you know if its worth it. Tune in to hear the features, how Liezel put it to the test, and the all round review of this backpack find!

How are communities on major public transport routes impacted by taxi violence

21 July 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Fransina Lukas | Chairperson  at Khayelitsha CPF

Another week of violence in the Cape Town minibus taxi industry with several shooting incidents occurring sporadically in the city. Major public transport routes in Cape Town have been disrupted due to the ongoing taxi violence.  Commuters have been severely affected. Tensions are running high particularly in communities, on these major transport routes, that are caught in the middle. 

IEC report suggests the postponement of local government elections

21 July 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute



A report commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has found that South Africa’s local government elections will not be free and fair if they are held in October. The decision considered expert opinion, scientific opinion and the laws around elections and recommended that the elections should not be held later than February 2022. What happens next? Prof Jaap de Visser unpacks the legislative process that will allow for the postponement. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Cleaning Your Home Gym Equipment

21 July 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

With hygiene constantly at the front of our minds, Liezel van der Westhuizen - our resident fitness enthusiast - chats about cleaning and sanitizing your home gym equipment this week. Tune in to gather the very best in healthy fitness & gym etiquette and maintenance tips now

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

World Sport

Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing

Local Opinion Lifestyle

Win R2500 for you and a family member courtesy of PPS Investments & CapeTalk

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

We hope to have your presence again - McCarthy misses having fans at stadiums

24 July 2021 6:44 PM

Aiming for the 1m mark: Over 960,000 COVID vaccines administered in WC so far

24 July 2021 5:35 PM

EC traditional healer accused of assaulting minors, compelling rape denied bail

24 July 2021 3:40 PM

