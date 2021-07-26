Fitness with Liezel: The Sneaker shack gives back to Soweto Canoe club

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting 'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. 27 July 2021 8:54 PM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
SA's Yoco raises R1.2b in new funding: 'A vote of confidence in small business' 'We're looking to hire an additional 200 people over the next year alone.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco 27 July 2021 7:31 PM
View all Local
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
Pamphlet demonises homeless people, says Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell Lester Kiewit talks to the Sea Point ward councillor about a pamphlet doing the rounds in the Atlantic Seaboard. 27 July 2021 1:58 PM
'Africa has received less than 1% of global vaccines' Aspen group executive Dr Stavros Nicolaou speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the production of Covid-19 J&J vaccines in Gqeberha. 27 July 2021 10:52 AM
View all Politics
Unions, government agree to wage deal for public sector workers Public sector workers have agreed to salary increases of 1.5%. 27 July 2021 5:15 PM
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town' John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape. 27 July 2021 4:35 PM
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
View all Business
Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you… Lester Kiewit interviews Mariette du Toit-Helmbold, the founder at Destinate. 27 July 2021 3:59 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Fraud class action suit gets go-ahead to stop Lifestyle Legal group Refilwe Moloto talks to Stellenboshc Law Clinic's Stephan van der Merwe who has already obtained interdict to stop debit orders. 27 July 2021 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
What do the Springboks need to do to bounce back from defeat to the B&I Lions? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray. 26 July 2021 6:34 PM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all Sport
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
View all World
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town' John Maytham interviews Terry Gale, Chairperson at the Exporters Club Western Cape. 27 July 2021 4:35 PM
Mango in business rescue: 'No scope for profits. No justification for existence' John Maytham interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 27 July 2021 4:03 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'In one fell swoop, Government can eradicate poverty' Africa Melane interviews Isobel Frye, Director at Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 27 July 2021 1:45 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel: The Sneaker shack gives back to Soweto Canoe club

Fitness with Liezel: The Sneaker shack gives back to Soweto Canoe club

26 July 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

The Sneaker Shack have partnered up with Crocs for an amazing initiative. Hear more from our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, about how you can take part in this project that touches the lives of athletes in South Africa.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Is the R350 distress grant a far cry from a Basic Income Grant?

27 July 2021 6:21 AM

Guest: Isobel Frye | Director  at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute

 

The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) will be reinstated until March 2022. The grant of R350, administered by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), will also be extended to unemployed caregivers who currently receive child support grants. Should the president consider increasing the amount and can it be made more permanent. Isobel Fyre, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute talks about what the next steps are to realising a Basic Income Grant.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the call for a cabinet reshuffle gaining momentum?

27 July 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN



Calls for a Cabinet reshuffle has seem to gain more support. The calls have gain more momentum in light of the recent violent protests and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as well as the much noticed contradictory statements made by some ministers over the unrest. Another bone of contention is the need for a full-time health minister to manage the pandemic response

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Bolstering an inclusive tourism industry critical for survival

27 July 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Waldo  Adams  | Executive Director  at Economic Development Solutions

 

There is an urgent need to resuscitate the tourism sector and create an enabling framework to bring the business of tourism back to life. While there are a number of state initiatives for tourism, such as the Tourism Equity Fund, the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan and the Green Tourism Incentive Programme (GTIP), these are meant as stimulatory, not relief measures. Waldo Adams, Executive Director: Projects at Economic Development Solutions, talks about what is needed for an inclusive tourism recovery

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Hot Hack - Rooibos Tea to help Olympic Team SA taste victory?

27 July 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

The Olympic Games brings together the finest sporting athletes of the world to compete, and a healthy and safe (as well as legal) competitive edge is always welcomed. Hear more about Team SA's unique (and proudly South African) tool to hopefully scoop all the Olympic medals, from our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Govt to allow legal liquor trade to resume

26 July 2021 6:19 AM

Guest: Kurt  Moore  | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association                          (SALBA)

 

The sale of alcohol has been lifted, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday following consultations with the National Coronavirus Command Council. The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption would be allowed from Monday to Thursday between 10:00 and 18:00. On-site sales would be allowed from Monday as per license conditions until 20:00. This comes as much needed relief to the industry that is counting the cost of four successive bans in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the devastation wrought by last week’s looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that left more than 200 alcohol retailers and outlets plundered, damaged and burnt.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Schools ready to reopen

26 July 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

 

Schools will re-open on Monday 26 July, according to strict health protocols and other measures announced by the Minister of Basic Education. Schools have been closed since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the adjusted alert level 4 lockdown restrictions to ease the country's infection rate. During a media briefing over the weekend Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga shared  her department is ready for schools to reopen on Monday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

British Lions tour opener

23 July 2021 6:51 AM

Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist 

 

For the first Test against the  British & Irish Lions on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium, the Springboks are relying on a similar line up that started the World Cup final. Their disadvantage is until recently they have been starved of Test match rugby for nearly 21 months, while their opponents have contested two Six Nations titles in that time.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

School readiness: Are plans moving ahead to reopen schools in South Africa

23 July 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

The Department of Basic Education previously gazetted Monday (26 July) as the official reopening date for schools, but this could still change if president Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet extend the level 4 lockdown. The situation is being reviewed weekly, the Department of Basic Education said. While all government school students are expected to return in some capacity from 26 July

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Returning to Exercise After Recovering from COVID-19

23 July 2021 5:11 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

For some, surviving Covid-19 is only the beginning of their road back to good health. Tune in now, to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing exercising after Covid-19, when to start, and just how you can retrain to get those fitness levels up. Don't miss out on the fitness facts being shared!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Transnet force majeure: 'The situation is dire. Vessels are bypassing Cape Town'

Business Opinion

Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery?

Business Politics

Fully vaccinated South African? The world is opening up for you…

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

FBI nabs Bonteheuwel mother for allegedly selling naked pics of daughter online

27 July 2021 8:50 PM

Ivermectin can’t be dismissed as holding no benefit against COVID: UKZN expert

27 July 2021 8:46 PM

WC Health Dept says it’s unlikely media industry will be prioritised for jabs

27 July 2021 8:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA