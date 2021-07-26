Fitness with Liezel: The Sneaker shack gives back to Soweto Canoe club

Guest: Kurt Moore | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)







The sale of alcohol has been lifted, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday following consultations with the National Coronavirus Command Council. The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption would be allowed from Monday to Thursday between 10:00 and 18:00. On-site sales would be allowed from Monday as per license conditions until 20:00. This comes as much needed relief to the industry that is counting the cost of four successive bans in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the devastation wrought by last week’s looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that left more than 200 alcohol retailers and outlets plundered, damaged and burnt.

