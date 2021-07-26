Fitness with Liezel: The Sneaker shack gives back to Soweto Canoe club

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
The Sneaker Shack have partnered up with Crocs for an amazing initiative. Hear more from our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, about how you can take part in this project that touches the lives of athletes in South Africa.
Guest: Isobel Frye | Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) will be reinstated until March 2022. The grant of R350, administered by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), will also be extended to unemployed caregivers who currently receive child support grants. Should the president consider increasing the amount and can it be made more permanent. Isobel Fyre, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute talks about what the next steps are to realising a Basic Income Grant.
Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN
Calls for a Cabinet reshuffle has seem to gain more support. The calls have gain more momentum in light of the recent violent protests and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as well as the much noticed contradictory statements made by some ministers over the unrest. Another bone of contention is the need for a full-time health minister to manage the pandemic response
Guest: Waldo Adams | Executive Director at Economic Development Solutions
There is an urgent need to resuscitate the tourism sector and create an enabling framework to bring the business of tourism back to life. While there are a number of state initiatives for tourism, such as the Tourism Equity Fund, the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan and the Green Tourism Incentive Programme (GTIP), these are meant as stimulatory, not relief measures. Waldo Adams, Executive Director: Projects at Economic Development Solutions, talks about what is needed for an inclusive tourism recovery
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
The Olympic Games brings together the finest sporting athletes of the world to compete, and a healthy and safe (as well as legal) competitive edge is always welcomed. Hear more about Team SA's unique (and proudly South African) tool to hopefully scoop all the Olympic medals, from our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen now!
Guest: Kurt Moore | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
The sale of alcohol has been lifted, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday following consultations with the National Coronavirus Command Council. The sale of alcohol for off-site consumption would be allowed from Monday to Thursday between 10:00 and 18:00. On-site sales would be allowed from Monday as per license conditions until 20:00. This comes as much needed relief to the industry that is counting the cost of four successive bans in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the devastation wrought by last week’s looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that left more than 200 alcohol retailers and outlets plundered, damaged and burnt.
Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
Schools will re-open on Monday 26 July, according to strict health protocols and other measures announced by the Minister of Basic Education. Schools have been closed since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the adjusted alert level 4 lockdown restrictions to ease the country's infection rate. During a media briefing over the weekend Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga shared her department is ready for schools to reopen on Monday.
Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist
For the first Test against the British & Irish Lions on Saturday at Cape Town Stadium, the Springboks are relying on a similar line up that started the World Cup final. Their disadvantage is until recently they have been starved of Test match rugby for nearly 21 months, while their opponents have contested two Six Nations titles in that time.
Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The Department of Basic Education previously gazetted Monday (26 July) as the official reopening date for schools, but this could still change if president Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet extend the level 4 lockdown. The situation is being reviewed weekly, the Department of Basic Education said. While all government school students are expected to return in some capacity from 26 July
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
For some, surviving Covid-19 is only the beginning of their road back to good health. Tune in now, to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing exercising after Covid-19, when to start, and just how you can retrain to get those fitness levels up. Don't miss out on the fitness facts being shared!