Is the R350 distress grant a far cry from a Basic Income Grant?

Guest: Isobel Frye | Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute







The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) will be reinstated until March 2022. The grant of R350, administered by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), will also be extended to unemployed caregivers who currently receive child support grants. Should the president consider increasing the amount and can it be made more permanent. Isobel Fyre, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute talks about what the next steps are to realising a Basic Income Grant.