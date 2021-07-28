Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Runners set to unite virtually with the RYC Series STRONGER TOGETHER 5K CHALLENGE!

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
The Run Your City (RYC) Series will be giving runners from across South Africa (and the world) the opportunity to prove that unity is strength by taking part in the STRONGER TOGETHER 5K CHALLENGE. Our resident fitness enthusiast – Liezel shares more details on this challenge and how runners can take part.
Guest: Dr Casper Lӧtter | Conflict criminologist affiliated with the School of Philosophy at North-West University
Appointing former prisoners – or ex-offenders – as prison wardens is an international trend in corrections. This idea is gaining traction in South Africa particularly after recent budget cuts in the Department of Correctional Services. Many posts in prisons remain vacant which may negatively affect its mandate of rehabilitation. Dr Casper Lӧtter argues for the merits of the proposal incase of South Africa.
Guest: Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt | Director at U-Turn
South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme currently requires that people enter an identity number when registering on government’s electronic system and present an identity document when they go to get jabbed. This makes it hard for homeless people without IDs to get vaccinated.
Guest: Dr Andrew Scheibe | Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine
In South Africa three million people are living with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and between 400 and 800 thousand people are living with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Viral Hepatitis is underdiagnosed and undertreated. TB HIV Care with other health advocacy groups held a World Hepatitis Day Advocacy and Training Roundtable, to help drive efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in South Africa.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, shares her thoughts on a running shoe she’s tried, that’s left an impression. Tune in to hear more about the One Mix Carbon Fibre running shoe.
Guest: Mandla Hermanus | Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
There has still been no agreement between Cata and Codeta to end the deadly taxi war in Cape Town. While talks between the feuding taxi associations have lessened over the past days, is there is still hope for it to pick up and come to a resolution.
Guest: Ndabe Ngcobo, South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) Deputy President
The South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) has offered their assistance to bury victims of the unrest two weeks ago in the Phoenix area, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal. SAFPA made the offer after being approached by a taxi association.
Guest: Kobus Kleyn | Certified Financial Planner at Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI)
Kobus Kleyn, a Certified Financial Planner with the Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI) explains that different types of products incur different rates of tax. Three main taxes apply to investments: you are taxed on income earned from interest, there is a withholding tax on share dividends, and you are taxed on a capital gain when you trigger a capital gain event. These taxes are all lower than your marginal income tax rate, which is the highest bracket rate for your annual earnings level.
Guest: Isobel Frye | Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) will be reinstated until March 2022. The grant of R350, administered by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), will also be extended to unemployed caregivers who currently receive child support grants. Should the president consider increasing the amount and can it be made more permanent. Isobel Fyre, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute talks about what the next steps are to realising a Basic Income Grant.
Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN
Calls for a Cabinet reshuffle has seem to gain more support. The calls have gain more momentum in light of the recent violent protests and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as well as the much noticed contradictory statements made by some ministers over the unrest. Another bone of contention is the need for a full-time health minister to manage the pandemic response