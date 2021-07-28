Can Cata and Codeta resume talks for a resolution?

Guest: Kobus Kleyn | Certified Financial Planner at Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI)

Kobus Kleyn, a Certified Financial Planner with the Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI) explains that different types of products incur different rates of tax. Three main taxes apply to investments: you are taxed on income earned from interest, there is a withholding tax on share dividends, and you are taxed on a capital gain when you trigger a capital gain event. These taxes are all lower than your marginal income tax rate, which is the highest bracket rate for your annual earnings level.

