The challenges to vaccinating homeless populations

Today at 15:50
Rassie Erasmus video of ref mistakes in first test
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Are universal vaccine boosters feasible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Shabir Mahdi - Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 16:20
Police failures demand urgent reforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Frank Montgomery
Ina Montgomery
Today at 17:05
Update on coronavirus situation with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Appeals court confirms Khehla Sitole's 'breach of duty'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm
Today at 17:45
Test Kitchen to close down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Latest Local
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Manenberg cat serial killer continues killing spree – police not interested Lester Kiewit interviews Allan Perrins (Animal Welfare Society) and Pastor Vernon Visagie (Manenberg Community Policing Forum). 29 July 2021 11:40 AM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
View all Local
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
12 Twitter accounts found to be instigators of violence during SA unrest - CABC Lester Kiewit talks to Stuart Jones at CABC as well as Twitter user and commentator Lukanyo Vangqa who denies his involvement. 29 July 2021 12:06 PM
[WATCH]Twitter reacts to video of SANDF personnel struggling to climb into truck Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about trending stories on social media. 29 July 2021 11:26 AM
View all Politics
Food shortages loom in South Africa, warn meat processors Mandy Wiener interviews Peter Gordon, CEO of the SA Meat Processors Association. 29 July 2021 2:21 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
View all Business
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new double-cab JAC T8 bakkie – good, for the price Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 28 July 2021 2:53 PM
Tax on investments 101: 'Legally pay as little as possible to Sars' Africa Melane interviews Certified Financial Planner Kobus Kleyn (Financial Planning Institute of South Africa). 28 July 2021 11:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Olympic Games host city Tokyo confirms record number of new Covid-19 cases Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 28 July 2021 9:17 AM
I'm proud of my team, my coach and myself - Bianca Buitendag (silver medallist) Refilwe Moloto interviews Bianca Buitendag, South Africa’s Olympic silver medallist surfer. 28 July 2021 8:34 AM
View all Sport
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
View all World
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town. 29 July 2021 9:14 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
The challenges to vaccinating homeless populations

The challenges to vaccinating homeless populations

29 July 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Jean-Ray  Knighton-Fitt  | Director at U-Turn

South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme currently requires that people enter an identity number when registering on government’s electronic system and present an identity document when they go to get jabbed. This makes it hard for homeless people without IDs to get vaccinated. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Here's why ex-offenders should be made prison wardens in South Africa.

29 July 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Casper Lӧtter | Conflict criminologist affiliated with the School of Philosophy at North-West University

Appointing former prisoners – or ex-offenders – as prison wardens is an international trend in corrections. This idea is gaining traction in South Africa particularly after recent budget cuts in the Department of Correctional Services. Many posts in prisons remain vacant which may negatively affect its mandate of rehabilitation. Dr Casper Lӧtter argues for the merits of the proposal incase of South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Efforts to eliminate hepatitis in South Africa.

29 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Andrew  Scheibe | Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine

In South Africa three million people are living with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and between 400 and 800 thousand people are living with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Viral Hepatitis is underdiagnosed and undertreated. TB HIV Care with other health advocacy groups held a World Hepatitis Day Advocacy and Training Roundtable, to help drive efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TEST IT OUT THURSDAY - The Carbon Fibre Shoe leaving an imprint

29 July 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, shares her thoughts on a running shoe she’s tried, that’s left an impression. Tune in to hear more about the One Mix Carbon Fibre running shoe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can Cata and Codeta resume talks for a resolution?

28 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Mandla  Hermanus | Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

There has still been no agreement between Cata and Codeta to end the deadly taxi war in Cape Town. While talks between the feuding taxi associations have lessened over the past days, is there is still hope for it to pick up and come to a resolution.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAFPA offers burial help to families of Phoenix massacre

28 July 2021 5:25 AM

Guest:  Ndabe Ngcobo, South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) Deputy President

The South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) has offered their assistance to bury victims of the unrest two weeks ago in the Phoenix area, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal. SAFPA made the offer after being approached by a taxi association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Taxes on investments

28 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Kobus  Kleyn | Certified Financial Planner  at Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI)
Kobus Kleyn, a Certified Financial Planner with the Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI) explains that  different types of products incur different rates of tax. Three main taxes apply to investments: you are taxed on income earned from interest, there is a withholding tax on share dividends, and you are taxed on a capital gain when you trigger a capital gain event. These taxes are all lower than your marginal income tax rate, which is the highest bracket rate for your annual earnings level.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Runners set to unite virtually with the RYC Series STRONGER TOGETHER 5K CHALLENGE!

28 July 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

The Run Your City (RYC) Series will be giving runners from across South Africa (and the world) the opportunity to prove that unity is strength by taking part in the STRONGER TOGETHER 5K CHALLENGE. Our resident fitness enthusiast – Liezel shares more details on this challenge and how runners can take part.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the R350 distress grant a far cry from a Basic Income Grant?

27 July 2021 6:21 AM

Guest: Isobel Frye | Director  at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute

 

The Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) will be reinstated until March 2022. The grant of R350, administered by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), will also be extended to unemployed caregivers who currently receive child support grants. Should the president consider increasing the amount and can it be made more permanent. Isobel Fyre, Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute talks about what the next steps are to realising a Basic Income Grant.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the call for a cabinet reshuffle gaining momentum?

27 July 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN



Calls for a Cabinet reshuffle has seem to gain more support. The calls have gain more momentum in light of the recent violent protests and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as well as the much noticed contradictory statements made by some ministers over the unrest. Another bone of contention is the need for a full-time health minister to manage the pandemic response

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday

Sport Opinion

Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto

Opinion Business Politics

Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: I’m still studying SIU report into Digital Vibes tender

29 July 2021 3:12 PM

WC health facilities overburdened with COVID hospitalisations: expert

29 July 2021 2:55 PM

EFF's Paulsen to face disciplinary proceedings for threating MPs with violence

29 July 2021 1:32 PM

