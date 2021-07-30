Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The pain gain post-workout, and how to ease it.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
World scientists warn climate tipping point imminent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston
Today at 16:05
Rassie Erasmus video about first Test against British & Irish Lions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorpe - Cricket Correspondent at Mwp
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:36
Tatjana Schoenmaker wins gold
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rocco Meiring
Today at 16:47
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet "Jules" Harding
Today at 16:55
PPS campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Malone
Aziza Malone
Today at 17:05
ANC members lodged ‘boast posts’ on Whatsapp after looting and truck hijackings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Joan Armatrading's first online concert streamed this weekend
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan Armatrading
Today at 17:45
Music: Elvis Blue releases his new album
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elvis Blue
Latest Local
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Has Police Commissioner Sitole run out of legal road to save his job? Mandy Wiener speaks to News24 Reporter Jeff Wicks about the latest legal blow handed out to Khehla Sitole by the SCA. 29 July 2021 3:17 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
‘47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Like humans, here's how your doggy can donate blood to other dogs Refilwe Moloto talks to Sister Norma Boshoff from the Tygerberg Animal Hospital has an Animal Blood Bank at its Bellville branch. 29 July 2021 9:02 AM
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It’s Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
'Nothing except party politics prevents Ramaphosa from reshuffling his cabinet' Refilwe Moloto interviews Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town. 29 July 2021 9:14 AM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The pain gain post-workout, and how to ease it.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The pain gain post-workout, and how to ease it.

30 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Whenever you’re done with your workout, there is a burn and soreness that often won’t quit. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, actually knows ways to help. Tune in to hear more about how to alleviate that post-workout muscle soreness now!


Springboks vs Lions 2nd Test

30 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

The Springboks and the British and Irish Lions clash on Saturday in the second Test of three in Cape Town. The Boks must triumph to remain in contention to win the series after going down 22-17 last weekend.

Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) to oppose IEC's court application to postpone local gov elections

30 July 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Mbahare  Kekana | President  at Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD)


Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) will be opposing an anticipated Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) court application to have the local government elections postponed to 2022. It has accused Electoral Commission of SA chairperson Glen Mashinini of not doing his job properly, saying the commission had ample time to come up with more solutions instead of postponing the local government elections.

Here's why ex-offenders should be made prison wardens in South Africa.

29 July 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Casper Lӧtter | Conflict criminologist affiliated with the School of Philosophy at North-West University

Appointing former prisoners – or ex-offenders – as prison wardens is an international trend in corrections. This idea is gaining traction in South Africa particularly after recent budget cuts in the Department of Correctional Services. Many posts in prisons remain vacant which may negatively affect its mandate of rehabilitation. Dr Casper Lӧtter argues for the merits of the proposal incase of South Africa. 

The challenges to vaccinating homeless populations

29 July 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Jean-Ray  Knighton-Fitt  | Director at U-Turn

South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme currently requires that people enter an identity number when registering on government’s electronic system and present an identity document when they go to get jabbed. This makes it hard for homeless people without IDs to get vaccinated. 

Health: Efforts to eliminate hepatitis in South Africa.

29 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Andrew  Scheibe | Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine

In South Africa three million people are living with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and between 400 and 800 thousand people are living with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Viral Hepatitis is underdiagnosed and undertreated. TB HIV Care with other health advocacy groups held a World Hepatitis Day Advocacy and Training Roundtable, to help drive efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in South Africa.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TEST IT OUT THURSDAY - The Carbon Fibre Shoe leaving an imprint

29 July 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, shares her thoughts on a running shoe she’s tried, that’s left an impression. Tune in to hear more about the One Mix Carbon Fibre running shoe.

Can Cata and Codeta resume talks for a resolution?

28 July 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Mandla  Hermanus | Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)

There has still been no agreement between Cata and Codeta to end the deadly taxi war in Cape Town. While talks between the feuding taxi associations have lessened over the past days, is there is still hope for it to pick up and come to a resolution.

SAFPA offers burial help to families of Phoenix massacre

28 July 2021 5:25 AM

Guest:  Ndabe Ngcobo, South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) Deputy President

The South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) has offered their assistance to bury victims of the unrest two weeks ago in the Phoenix area, north of Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal. SAFPA made the offer after being approached by a taxi association.

Finance: Taxes on investments

28 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Kobus  Kleyn | Certified Financial Planner  at Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI)
Kobus Kleyn, a Certified Financial Planner with the Financial Planning Institute of South Africa (FPI) explains that  different types of products incur different rates of tax. Three main taxes apply to investments: you are taxed on income earned from interest, there is a withholding tax on share dividends, and you are taxed on a capital gain when you trigger a capital gain event. These taxes are all lower than your marginal income tax rate, which is the highest bracket rate for your annual earnings level.

Trending

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

Lifestyle Politics Local World

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo

Sport

Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour

Business World

EWN Highlights

Golden Arrow bus driver hit by stray bullet during suspected taxi shootout

30 July 2021 3:35 PM

3 bodies found at a clothing store in Durban CBD

30 July 2021 3:17 PM

IEC: Delaying elections by more than four months will undermine people’s rights

30 July 2021 2:56 PM

