Who's to blame for the delay in spectrum allocation?

Latest Local
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Govt guidelines don't give firms 'carte blanche' to make Covid jabs mandatory Lester Kiewit asks labour lawyer Lauren Salt whether employers will be able to make vaccinations mandatory among workers. 2 August 2021 11:25 AM
Manenberg cat killing investigation to zone in on pitbull owners says Saps Lester Kiewit speaks to Colonel Sanele Zama from Manenberg Saps about the killing of more than two dozens cats in the area. 2 August 2021 9:59 AM
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion Mandy Wiener talks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 2 August 2021 1:45 PM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'Most people you speak to in NWC say Zweli Mkhize must go' Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN senior politics journalist about the rumoured Cabinet changes and the fate of Zweli Mkhize. 2 August 2021 12:47 PM
Everything is going to get more expensive - Automobile Association Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard (Spokesperson at the Automobile Association) and independent economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 2 August 2021 6:57 PM
Lockdown, riots interrupted economic recovery - Absa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, an economist at Absa. 2 August 2021 6:27 PM
Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland John Maytham interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, energy advisor to civil action organisation Outa. 2 August 2021 3:32 PM
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund. 1 August 2021 11:44 AM
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Who's to blame for the delay in spectrum allocation?

Who's to blame for the delay in spectrum allocation?

2 August 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Telecommunications Industry Expert 

 

 

Spectrum allocation has been identified by government as one of the key priorities to help boost economic growth. The implementation of spectrum allocation aims to ensure affordable access to the internet. But this process has been delayed for over a decade due to legal battles between the telecommunications, postal and broadcasting regulator, ICASA, and some mobile operators.


MPs raise concerns about strategic intelligence provided to SANDF

2 August 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken | Military Sociologist and Head of Department at                Sociology and Social Anthropology Department  Stellenbosch University

 

MPs have also raised concerns about the level of strategic intelligence provided to the soldiers and the police. This follows a report by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence on visits to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where the SANDF have been deployed to assist the police in quelling unrest and looting. Prof Lindy Heinecken list the military not being trained or equipped to deal with civil unrest as just one of her concerns on the current deployment.  

Property: Unexpected costs when buying a property

2 August 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Pearl Scheltema | CEO at Fitzanne Estates

 

Whether you are buying or selling your home there are some unexpected cost you need to be aware of. While the bulk of the cost associated with property transactions are for the buyer's account, the seller will incur at some costs. Pearl Scheltema of Fitzanne Estates outlines key costs to factor into your budget, so you’re not left with less money than you were expecting.

Fitness with Liezel: MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY - Springboks, Lions charities team up for fallen rugby players

2 August 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

The global pandemic has had a major impact on rugby both on and off the field but there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Disabled former rugby players from across South Africa, with the help of the United Kingdom and Ireland are set to benefit when two of the official charities of the Springboks and British & Irish Lions team up for a unique fundraising drive.South Africa’s Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund were extended a helping hand during these difficult times by UK-based Matt Hampson Foundation who offered to help them to raise at least £15 000 during an online auction. Our Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all the details with us.

Springboks vs Lions 2nd Test

30 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

The Springboks and the British and Irish Lions clash on Saturday in the second Test of three in Cape Town. The Boks must triumph to remain in contention to win the series after going down 22-17 last weekend.

Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) to oppose IEC's court application to postpone local gov elections

30 July 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Mbahare  Kekana | President  at Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD)


Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) will be opposing an anticipated Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) court application to have the local government elections postponed to 2022. It has accused Electoral Commission of SA chairperson Glen Mashinini of not doing his job properly, saying the commission had ample time to come up with more solutions instead of postponing the local government elections.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: The pain gain post-workout, and how to ease it.

30 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Whenever you’re done with your workout, there is a burn and soreness that often won’t quit. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, actually knows ways to help. Tune in to hear more about how to alleviate that post-workout muscle soreness now!

Here's why ex-offenders should be made prison wardens in South Africa.

29 July 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Dr Casper Lӧtter | Conflict criminologist affiliated with the School of Philosophy at North-West University

Appointing former prisoners – or ex-offenders – as prison wardens is an international trend in corrections. This idea is gaining traction in South Africa particularly after recent budget cuts in the Department of Correctional Services. Many posts in prisons remain vacant which may negatively affect its mandate of rehabilitation. Dr Casper Lӧtter argues for the merits of the proposal incase of South Africa. 

The challenges to vaccinating homeless populations

29 July 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Jean-Ray  Knighton-Fitt  | Director at U-Turn

South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccination programme currently requires that people enter an identity number when registering on government’s electronic system and present an identity document when they go to get jabbed. This makes it hard for homeless people without IDs to get vaccinated. 

Health: Efforts to eliminate hepatitis in South Africa.

29 July 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Andrew  Scheibe | Technical advisor at TB HIV Care and researcher at the University of Pretoria's Department of Family Medicine

In South Africa three million people are living with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and between 400 and 800 thousand people are living with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. Viral Hepatitis is underdiagnosed and undertreated. TB HIV Care with other health advocacy groups held a World Hepatitis Day Advocacy and Training Roundtable, to help drive efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in South Africa.

