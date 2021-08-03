Fitness with Liezel: Fundraising Environmentally safe Travel solutions for Essential Workers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Vaccinations, mutations and herd immunity - how does it work?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - Bioinformatician and director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp)
Today at 09:20
My Smart City
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joao Manuel Zoio, CEO of Acumen Software.
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Schools open - EE & DBE
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
vanessa le roux
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Zahid Badroodien - burials
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:30
Food fraud - how do researchers detect adulteration?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hesrie Van Heerden - Food scientist at FACTS (Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services)
Today at 11:05
South African women needing to abandon their babies don't have safe options: this must change
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Whitney Rosenberg - Lecturer of Private Law at University of Johannesburg
Today at 17:45
Book: Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anne Sebba
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
#WhereWereYouWhen the Oceanos cruise ship sank in August 1991? Pippa Hudson will host an hour long special on Wednesday 4 August to mark the 30th anniversary of the Oceanos sinking. 2 August 2021 8:11 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Local
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
Medupi Power Station finally complete after 14 years at a cost of R135 billion Mandy Wiener talks to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 2 August 2021 1:45 PM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'Most people you speak to in NWC say Zweli Mkhize must go' Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN senior politics journalist about the rumoured Cabinet changes and the fate of Zweli Mkhize. 2 August 2021 12:47 PM
View all Politics
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book "Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World". 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
View all Business
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles returns to Olympic competition for balance beam final The U.S gymnast returns to action less than a week after she withdrew from the competition, citing concerns about her mental healt... 2 August 2021 11:52 AM
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players' Fund. 1 August 2021 11:44 AM
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
View all Entertainment
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
Oxford professor Ian Goldin lays down optimistic vision of the future post-Covid Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Ian Goldin (Oxford) about his book "Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World". 2 August 2021 7:56 PM
'South Africa does not have a jobs problem – it has a skills problem' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Vukani Mngxati, CEO at Accenture in Africa. 2 August 2021 7:18 PM
Land expropriation: 'People on the street have lost interest in this debate' John Maytham speaks to Professor Ruth Hall (UWC Institute for Poverty, Land, and Agrarian Studies). 2 August 2021 4:26 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel: Fundraising Environmentally safe Travel solutions for Essential Workers

Fitness with Liezel: Fundraising Environmentally safe Travel solutions for Essential Workers

3 August 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

As essential workers brave front lines and hot spots, to deliver necessities to those in South Africa, the hit to their regular transportation solutions means finding alternative travel arrangements. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the incredible fundraising happening right now, for an environmentally safe transportation solution for some essential workers. Tune in to hear how you can also donate, now!


Repairing damage to bank, replacing looted atm estimated to take two months

3 August 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Kumaran Selvarajalu  | Head of Payments  at Banking Association South                    Africa

 

Banks are still assessing the extent of the damage and developing recovery plans in the aftermath of the vandalism and looting  the took place during the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. It is estimated replacing the 1 400 automated teller machines (ATM) will take two months and that the damaged to businesses included 269 bank branches.  



 

Truce reached between Cape taxi associations

3 August 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Lesley  Sikhupela  | Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations                          (Codeta)

 

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a truce among taxi associations following several weeks of engagements to quell the ongoing violence. Taxi associations Cata and Codeta have been warring over routes, in which more than 20 people were killed last month.

Travel & Tourism: Insolvencies and liquidations in SA travel sector

3 August 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Jeremy Clayton | Cape Chairperson of Federated Hospitality Association of                           Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

 

Fedhasa says the latest statistics released by Statistics SA regarding insolvencies and liquidations in the accommodation, food and beverage sectors indicate how financially damaged the industry is. It believes that the industry will remain vulnerable in the 2021/2022 period if there is no consistent approach to future regulation adjustments.

MPs raise concerns about strategic intelligence provided to SANDF

2 August 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken | Military Sociologist and Head of Department at                Sociology and Social Anthropology Department  Stellenbosch University

 

MPs have also raised concerns about the level of strategic intelligence provided to the soldiers and the police. This follows a report by Parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Defence on visits to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where the SANDF have been deployed to assist the police in quelling unrest and looting. Prof Lindy Heinecken list the military not being trained or equipped to deal with civil unrest as just one of her concerns on the current deployment.  

Who's to blame for the delay in spectrum allocation?

2 August 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Telecommunications Industry Expert 

 

 

Spectrum allocation has been identified by government as one of the key priorities to help boost economic growth. The implementation of spectrum allocation aims to ensure affordable access to the internet. But this process has been delayed for over a decade due to legal battles between the telecommunications, postal and broadcasting regulator, ICASA, and some mobile operators.

Property: Unexpected costs when buying a property

2 August 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Pearl Scheltema | CEO at Fitzanne Estates

 

Whether you are buying or selling your home there are some unexpected cost you need to be aware of. While the bulk of the cost associated with property transactions are for the buyer's account, the seller will incur at some costs. Pearl Scheltema of Fitzanne Estates outlines key costs to factor into your budget, so you’re not left with less money than you were expecting.

Fitness with Liezel: MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY - Springboks, Lions charities team up for fallen rugby players

2 August 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

The global pandemic has had a major impact on rugby both on and off the field but there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Disabled former rugby players from across South Africa, with the help of the United Kingdom and Ireland are set to benefit when two of the official charities of the Springboks and British & Irish Lions team up for a unique fundraising drive.South Africa’s Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund were extended a helping hand during these difficult times by UK-based Matt Hampson Foundation who offered to help them to raise at least £15 000 during an online auction. Our Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all the details with us.

Springboks vs Lions 2nd Test

30 July 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

The Springboks and the British and Irish Lions clash on Saturday in the second Test of three in Cape Town. The Boks must triumph to remain in contention to win the series after going down 22-17 last weekend.

Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) to oppose IEC's court application to postpone local gov elections

30 July 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Mbahare  Kekana | President  at Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD)


Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) will be opposing an anticipated Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) court application to have the local government elections postponed to 2022. It has accused Electoral Commission of SA chairperson Glen Mashinini of not doing his job properly, saying the commission had ample time to come up with more solutions instead of postponing the local government elections.

W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government

Local Politics

Western Cape 30% of total Covid-19 infections - 'We're heading towards our peak'

Local Politics

Medupi Power Station is NOT completed yet – energy expert Chris Yelland

Business Opinion

Judge warns no excuses will be tolerated when Life Esidimeni inquest resumes

3 August 2021 7:41 AM

After peace agreement, taxi operations in parts of CT to resume

3 August 2021 7:23 AM

ID welcomes court decision on assets of former ANC MP Vincent Smith

3 August 2021 6:58 AM

