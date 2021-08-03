Repairing damage to bank, replacing looted atm estimated to take two months

Guest: Kumaran Selvarajalu | Head of Payments at Banking Association South Africa
Banks are still assessing the extent of the damage and developing recovery plans in the aftermath of the vandalism and looting the took place during the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. It is estimated replacing the 1 400 automated teller machines (ATM) will take two months and that the damaged to businesses included 269 bank branches.
Guest: Lesley Sikhupela | Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta)
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a truce among taxi associations following several weeks of engagements to quell the ongoing violence. Taxi associations Cata and Codeta have been warring over routes, in which more than 20 people were killed last month.
Guest: Jeremy Clayton | Cape Chairperson of Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)
Fedhasa says the latest statistics released by Statistics SA regarding insolvencies and liquidations in the accommodation, food and beverage sectors indicate how financially damaged the industry is. It believes that the industry will remain vulnerable in the 2021/2022 period if there is no consistent approach to future regulation adjustments.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
As essential workers brave front lines and hot spots, to deliver necessities to those in South Africa, the hit to their regular transportation solutions means finding alternative travel arrangements. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the incredible fundraising happening right now, for an environmentally safe transportation solution for some essential workers. Tune in to hear how you can also donate, now!
Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken | Military Sociologist and Head of Department at Sociology and Social Anthropology Department Stellenbosch University
MPs have also raised concerns about the level of strategic intelligence provided to the soldiers and the police. This follows a report by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence on visits to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where the SANDF have been deployed to assist the police in quelling unrest and looting. Prof Lindy Heinecken list the military not being trained or equipped to deal with civil unrest as just one of her concerns on the current deployment.
Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Telecommunications Industry Expert
Spectrum allocation has been identified by government as one of the key priorities to help boost economic growth. The implementation of spectrum allocation aims to ensure affordable access to the internet. But this process has been delayed for over a decade due to legal battles between the telecommunications, postal and broadcasting regulator, ICASA, and some mobile operators.
Guest: Pearl Scheltema | CEO at Fitzanne Estates
Whether you are buying or selling your home there are some unexpected cost you need to be aware of. While the bulk of the cost associated with property transactions are for the buyer's account, the seller will incur at some costs. Pearl Scheltema of Fitzanne Estates outlines key costs to factor into your budget, so you’re not left with less money than you were expecting.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
The global pandemic has had a major impact on rugby both on and off the field but there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Disabled former rugby players from across South Africa, with the help of the United Kingdom and Ireland are set to benefit when two of the official charities of the Springboks and British & Irish Lions team up for a unique fundraising drive.South Africa’s Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund were extended a helping hand during these difficult times by UK-based Matt Hampson Foundation who offered to help them to raise at least £15 000 during an online auction. Our Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all the details with us.
Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist at Rapport
The Springboks and the British and Irish Lions clash on Saturday in the second Test of three in Cape Town. The Boks must triumph to remain in contention to win the series after going down 22-17 last weekend.
Guest: Mbahare Kekana | President at Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD)
Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) will be opposing an anticipated Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) court application to have the local government elections postponed to 2022. It has accused Electoral Commission of SA chairperson Glen Mashinini of not doing his job properly, saying the commission had ample time to come up with more solutions instead of postponing the local government elections.