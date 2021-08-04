Fitness with Liezel: Power Tips from a Pilates Pro

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is looking out for your workout health and safety this time. Tune in to her dishing out the best insights and tips on the Do’s and Don’ts of Pilates and workouts. Don’t miss it!
Guest: Lings Naidoo | Director at Redflank
Naidoo talks to Africa Melane about the research released by Redflank's BeyondCovid. Small and medium businesses have already been impacted by Covid-19 lockdowns and now in KZN and Gauteng have been hardest hit by the recent looting and civil unrest. Some 7% of SMMEs say they will not be reopening.
Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools are experiencing problems with maintaining the one metre social distancing. This is the distance that government has told primary and special school learners to adhere to as they return to full classes. The minister was briefing Parliament’s Basic Eaducation Portfolio Committee on her department’s readiness for schools to reopen. Naptosa's Executive Director, Basil Manuel speaks on member teacher's experience in classrooms.
Guest: Tsungai Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate
Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy and inclusion advocate talks us through how you can earn a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season
Guest: Kumaran Selvarajalu | Head of Payments at Banking Association South Africa
Banks are still assessing the extent of the damage and developing recovery plans in the aftermath of the vandalism and looting the took place during the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. It is estimated replacing the 1 400 automated teller machines (ATM) will take two months and that the damaged to businesses included 269 bank branches.
Guest: Lesley Sikhupela | Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta)
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a truce among taxi associations following several weeks of engagements to quell the ongoing violence. Taxi associations Cata and Codeta have been warring over routes, in which more than 20 people were killed last month.
Guest: Jeremy Clayton | Cape Chairperson of Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)
Fedhasa says the latest statistics released by Statistics SA regarding insolvencies and liquidations in the accommodation, food and beverage sectors indicate how financially damaged the industry is. It believes that the industry will remain vulnerable in the 2021/2022 period if there is no consistent approach to future regulation adjustments.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
As essential workers brave front lines and hot spots, to deliver necessities to those in South Africa, the hit to their regular transportation solutions means finding alternative travel arrangements. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the incredible fundraising happening right now, for an environmentally safe transportation solution for some essential workers. Tune in to hear how you can also donate, now!
Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken | Military Sociologist and Head of Department at Sociology and Social Anthropology Department Stellenbosch University
MPs have also raised concerns about the level of strategic intelligence provided to the soldiers and the police. This follows a report by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence on visits to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where the SANDF have been deployed to assist the police in quelling unrest and looting. Prof Lindy Heinecken list the military not being trained or equipped to deal with civil unrest as just one of her concerns on the current deployment.
Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Telecommunications Industry Expert
Spectrum allocation has been identified by government as one of the key priorities to help boost economic growth. The implementation of spectrum allocation aims to ensure affordable access to the internet. But this process has been delayed for over a decade due to legal battles between the telecommunications, postal and broadcasting regulator, ICASA, and some mobile operators.