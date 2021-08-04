Fitness with Liezel: Power Tips from a Pilates Pro

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:19
#Where were you when The Oceanos Sank?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Emlyn Brown - Lead Explorer at South Africa National Underwater & Marine Agency (NUMA)
Moss Hills
Andrew Pike
Nicholas Sloane
Today at 14:15
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Cyril Ramaphosa's indecisiveness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Today at 16:05
Constitutional issues around postponing local government elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos- University of Cape Town constitutional law expert
Today at 16:20
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Sisonke Trial breakthrough infections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.
Latest Local
Media to blame for fuelling racism claims in Phoenix says resident's forum Lester Kiewit speaks to Quinton Kippen of the Concerned Residents Forum in Phoenix where 36 people were killed last month. 4 August 2021 10:59 AM
There definitely appears to be a cabal operating in Sea Point - Cameron Dugmore Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore about a meeting with SAPS in Sea Point regarding these investigations. 4 August 2021 9:55 AM
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver… Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ. 4 August 2021 8:56 AM
Sars goes after alleged VBS looter who owes tax of R61m on 'illicit' income Bruce Whitfield talks to investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk about the 'Al Capone' strategy Sars is using to net Kabelo Matsepe. 3 August 2021 6:54 PM
9-year old child fights for her life after being caught in Kraaifontein gang war Refilwe Moloto talks to Rob Bisset, chair of the Kraaifontein CPF about the latest shooting in Scottsdene. 3 August 2021 11:15 AM
W Cape taxi truce signed between Cata, Codeta and government Africa Melane talks to Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations Lesley Sikhupela. 3 August 2021 6:39 AM
Nearly 90% of businesses destroyed in looting were SMMEs and 7% will not reopen Africa Melane talks to Lings Naidoo of Redflank about the research results. 4 August 2021 8:06 AM
How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season African Melane finds out how to do it from Certified Financial Planner Tsungai Masendeke. 4 August 2021 7:35 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July. 3 August 2021 2:24 PM
Why cashing in retirement fund due to Covid crunch needs to be managed with care Mandy Wiener speaks to Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork at Momentum Corporate about the benefit of umbrella funds. 3 August 2021 1:14 PM
Karsten Warholm breaks 29-year-old world record – then breaks it again! John Maytham interviews independent sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 3 August 2021 3:40 PM
'A medal was definitely not on the cards, I'm still surprised'- Bianca Buitendag Pippa Hudson speaks to South Africa's Bianca Buitendag who won an Olympic silver medal in surfing at Tokyo 2020 3 August 2021 1:56 PM
World Rugby guns for Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby for 'public criticism' of referee Mandy Wiener interviews Philasande Sixaba, a sports reporter at Newzroom Afrika. 3 August 2021 1:04 PM
New streaming service 'BritBox' launches in SA for fans of British TV John Maytham speaks to Neale Dennett of streaming service BritBox which goes online in South Africa from Friday. 2 August 2021 2:07 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver… Refilwe Moloto interviews Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ. 4 August 2021 8:56 AM
How Gift of the Givers attains huge 'brand' awareness with zero marketing budget Gift of the Givers may be an unintentional brand, but we all know it - advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 3 August 2021 9:04 PM
Struggling? You may soon be able to cash in part of your retirement savings John Maytham interviews personal finance journalist Maya Fischer French. 3 August 2021 4:51 PM
Fitness with Liezel: Power Tips from a Pilates Pro

Fitness with Liezel: Power Tips from a Pilates Pro

4 August 2021 5:14 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is looking out for your workout health and safety this time. Tune in to her dishing out the best insights and tips on the Do’s and Don’ts of Pilates and workouts. Don’t miss it!


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

SMME's account for 89% of businesses hit by recent civil unrest

4 August 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Lings Naidoo | Director at Redflank

Naidoo talks to Africa Melane about the research released by Redflank's BeyondCovid. Small and medium businesses have already been impacted by Covid-19 lockdowns and now in KZN and Gauteng have been hardest hit by the recent looting and civil unrest. Some 7% of SMMEs say they will not be reopening.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Schools experiencing problems with maintaining social distancing

4 August 2021 5:42 AM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools are experiencing problems with maintaining the one metre social distancing. This is the distance that government has told primary and special school learners to adhere to as they return to full classes. The minister was briefing Parliament’s Basic Eaducation Portfolio Committee on her department’s readiness for schools to reopen. Naptosa's Executive Director, Basil Manuel speaks on member teacher's experience in classrooms. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season

4 August 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Tsungai  Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion                Advocate 

 

Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy and inclusion advocate talks us through how you can earn a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Repairing damage to bank, replacing looted atm estimated to take two months

3 August 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Kumaran Selvarajalu  | Head of Payments  at Banking Association South                    Africa

 

Banks are still assessing the extent of the damage and developing recovery plans in the aftermath of the vandalism and looting  the took place during the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. It is estimated replacing the 1 400 automated teller machines (ATM) will take two months and that the damaged to businesses included 269 bank branches.  



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Truce reached between Cape taxi associations

3 August 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Lesley  Sikhupela  | Secretary at Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations                          (Codeta)

 

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced a truce among taxi associations following several weeks of engagements to quell the ongoing violence. Taxi associations Cata and Codeta have been warring over routes, in which more than 20 people were killed last month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Insolvencies and liquidations in SA travel sector

3 August 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Jeremy Clayton | Cape Chairperson of Federated Hospitality Association of                           Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

 

Fedhasa says the latest statistics released by Statistics SA regarding insolvencies and liquidations in the accommodation, food and beverage sectors indicate how financially damaged the industry is. It believes that the industry will remain vulnerable in the 2021/2022 period if there is no consistent approach to future regulation adjustments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Fundraising Environmentally safe Travel solutions for Essential Workers

3 August 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

As essential workers brave front lines and hot spots, to deliver necessities to those in South Africa, the hit to their regular transportation solutions means finding alternative travel arrangements. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the incredible fundraising happening right now, for an environmentally safe transportation solution for some essential workers. Tune in to hear how you can also donate, now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MPs raise concerns about strategic intelligence provided to SANDF

2 August 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken | Military Sociologist and Head of Department at                Sociology and Social Anthropology Department  Stellenbosch University

 

MPs have also raised concerns about the level of strategic intelligence provided to the soldiers and the police. This follows a report by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence on visits to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where the SANDF have been deployed to assist the police in quelling unrest and looting. Prof Lindy Heinecken list the military not being trained or equipped to deal with civil unrest as just one of her concerns on the current deployment.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who's to blame for the delay in spectrum allocation?

2 August 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Telecommunications Industry Expert 

 

 

Spectrum allocation has been identified by government as one of the key priorities to help boost economic growth. The implementation of spectrum allocation aims to ensure affordable access to the internet. But this process has been delayed for over a decade due to legal battles between the telecommunications, postal and broadcasting regulator, ICASA, and some mobile operators.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season

Lifestyle Business

New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries

World

How good – or bad – is your municipality? Services it must deliver…

Local Business Opinion Politics

There's no money to repair schools damaged in KZN riots, looting - Mshengu

4 August 2021 10:52 AM

Schoenmaker happy to have put a smile on SA after winning Olympic gold

4 August 2021 10:33 AM

Digital Vibes: R1m used for hair salon, nail bar for Mkhize family - report

4 August 2021 8:51 AM

