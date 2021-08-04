SMME's account for 89% of businesses hit by recent civil unrest

Guest: Professor Lindy Heinecken | Military Sociologist and Head of Department at Sociology and Social Anthropology Department Stellenbosch University







MPs have also raised concerns about the level of strategic intelligence provided to the soldiers and the police. This follows a report by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Defence on visits to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where the SANDF have been deployed to assist the police in quelling unrest and looting. Prof Lindy Heinecken list the military not being trained or equipped to deal with civil unrest as just one of her concerns on the current deployment.

