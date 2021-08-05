Restore SA, initiative offering help for unrest-hit small businesses

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
Study finds children will suffer the effects of the pandemic for years to come Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Maylene Shung-King, an associate professor at UCT's School of Public Health and Family Medicine. 6 August 2021 4:34 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
Zuma admitted to hospital outside of Estcourt Prison for medical observation Jailed former president Jacob Zuma has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation. 6 August 2021 10:07 AM
View all Politics
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Cabinet reshuffle happening at last - after lots of ANC wheeling and dealing' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Lumkile Mondi ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday evening. 5 August 2021 6:43 PM
View all Business
Some schools forced to make budget cuts amid fee payment woes, says Fedsas Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Jaco Deacon from the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas). 6 August 2021 8:18 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 August 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 August 2021 6:05 PM
Study finds ageing societies afford more advantages to men than women John Maytham speaks to John Rowe, Professor of Health Policy and Aging Health Policy and Management at Columbia University. 5 August 2021 4:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics. 6 August 2021 3:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape Pippa Hudson speaks to actress Denise Newman, star of the one woman show, “Cold Case – Dulcie September revisited”. 6 August 2021 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Restore SA, initiative offering help for unrest-hit small businesses

Restore SA, initiative offering help for unrest-hit small businesses

5 August 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Joshua Cox | Founder  at Restore SA

 

Various organisations have created funds to assist looted small businesses in part of KZN and Gauteng to get back on their feet following July's unrest. Restore SA is an initiative that connects entrepreneurs whose businesses were looted with volunteer mentors. It has also set up a fund to assist affected small businesses.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Springboks final Test against the British & Irish Lions

6 August 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist 

 

Saturday will be the third and final Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions in Cape Town. Kick-off on Saturday is at 18:00.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cabinet reshuffle, two resignations and a break down of who is in and out.

6 August 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

 

After weeks of speculation rumouring of a pending cabinet shuffle, official announcement came in at the end of the day yesterday that the president would address the nation on changes to the national executive in the evening.  President Ramaphosa's announcement of a cabinet reshuffle included two resignations from Zweli Mkhize as Health Minister and Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: At-home fitness: Balancing enthusiasm with safety & success

6 August 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Don't be intimidated by the idea of working out at home. You can do it! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows you can - she just also has a few tips for avoiding injuries and, how best to train effectively. Tune in to hear some valuable fitness wisdom now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EFF set to protest in Phoenix

5 August 2021 5:45 AM

Guest: Vusi Khoza | Provincial Chairperson KZN at EFF

 

The Economic Freedom Fighters in eThekwini are planning a march to Phoenix on Thursday to protest against what they deem “racist Indians”. According to a poster posted on the EFF’s eThekwini official Twitter page, the march is in response to the killings in Phoenix that occurred during the unrest. The DA has written to the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission in an attempt to stop the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned march. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Can medical aids cannot force members to get the jab

5 August 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Charlton  Murove | Head of Research at Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF)

 

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), South Africa’s biggest medical member body, says existing health laws prohibit any medical aid scheme from forcing members to vaccinate. And it may not charge higher premiums to members who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Sustainable, style, outdoor passion, and history with K-Way

5 August 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

K-Way has come along way (40 years to be exact) to bring you the quality you can shop in stores today. This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen Tests out one of their recycled items, and shares her thoughts. 
Questions:

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SMME's account for 89% of businesses hit by recent civil unrest

4 August 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Lings Naidoo | Director at Redflank

Naidoo talks to Africa Melane about the research released by Redflank's BeyondCovid. Small and medium businesses have already been impacted by Covid-19 lockdowns and now in KZN and Gauteng have been hardest hit by the recent looting and civil unrest. Some 7% of SMMEs say they will not be reopening.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Schools experiencing problems with maintaining social distancing

4 August 2021 5:42 AM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools are experiencing problems with maintaining the one metre social distancing. This is the distance that government has told primary and special school learners to adhere to as they return to full classes. The minister was briefing Parliament’s Basic Eaducation Portfolio Committee on her department’s readiness for schools to reopen. Naptosa's Executive Director, Basil Manuel speaks on member teacher's experience in classrooms. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: How to get a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season

4 August 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Tsungai  Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion                Advocate 

 

Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy and inclusion advocate talks us through how you can earn a 13th cheque from Sars this tax season

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents

Local Entertainment

Veteran actress Denise Newman thrilled to return to the stage at the Artscape

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Ivory Coast frees dozens held over election violence

7 August 2021 11:00 AM

Judgment in Limpopo pit toilet case reserved

7 August 2021 10:50 AM

Drivers and pedestrians urged to be extra vigilant this long weekend

7 August 2021 9:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA