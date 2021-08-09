Fitness with Liezel: Women cycling team kick off #WomenInCycling campaign to get more ladies on bicycles

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'It’s not clear what caused the explosion at Medupi Power Station' Amy MacIver interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 9 August 2021 4:18 PM
Ramaphosa delivers Women's Day address as opposition parties share messages President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address under the theme: “The year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights”. 9 August 2021 12:05 PM
Parly: Women representation in National Assembly one of the best in the world Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo have saluted the “bravery and resilience” of women in this countr... 9 August 2021 11:42 AM
Lindiwe Sisulu's colossal task to revive the struggling tourism industry Lester Kiewit speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa. 9 August 2021 8:34 AM
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense" Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls. 8 August 2021 11:40 AM
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest' The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park... 8 August 2021 9:49 AM
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
Electric vehicles coming to SA: 'I was sceptical but had a fantastic experience' Amy MacIver interviews independent motoring journalist Ian McLaren. 9 August 2021 5:26 PM
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov). 8 August 2021 2:37 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
British Lions Tour '21 - The standout moments of an unforgettable series Lester Kiewet speaks to John Goliath, sports editor at IOL 9 August 2021 12:01 PM
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test. 8 August 2021 12:50 PM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel: Women cycling team kick off #WomenInCycling campaign to get more ladies on bicycles

Fitness with Liezel: Women cycling team kick off #WomenInCycling campaign to get more ladies on bicycles

9 August 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



There are two black female cyclists in South Africa, that could one day take the world of cycling by force, but they need you! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is using this special month to share the fundraising story of Yamkela Mfazwe and Khanya Yenani - two cyclists who want to go for cycling gold. They are backed by a phenomenal women cycling team called WINTERGREEN BARRIER BREAKERS & now they need your help.  Tune in to find out how you can donate to their fitness futures now! 

 


Getting messaging around Women's Day right

9 August 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Thrishni Subramoney | Head of training  at Flow Communications

 

Every year come Women's Day, most brands have prepared campaigns and content to celebrate the day. But how many will get it right? Flow Communication's Head of Traning, Thrishni Subramoney looks at striking purpose-driven campaigns to glean some insights on how to join significant conversations in ways that are helpful and progressive.

 

Update on R350 social relief grant, new channels opened for application

9 August 2021 5:51 AM

Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at Sassa

Heavy traffic on the Sassa website has slowed down the R350 rand grant application process. The agency has opened two new online channels to ease the pressure. It will now also use its Facebook page and the Government Chat app.

Property: What is the 72 hr clause and when to use

9 August 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director  at Alexander Swart Property

 

Seeing an Under Offer notification on your dream property can be disappointing. This means the potential property buyer isn't quite meeting all of the required buying conditions. Rowan Alexander,  Director at Alexander Swart Property explains what you need to know about the 72-hour clause, and whether it's worth still putting in an offer.

Springboks final Test against the British & Irish Lions

6 August 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Gavin Rich | Senior Rugby Journalist 

 

Saturday will be the third and final Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions in Cape Town. Kick-off on Saturday is at 18:00.

Cabinet reshuffle, two resignations and a break down of who is in and out.

6 August 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

 

After weeks of speculation rumouring of a pending cabinet shuffle, official announcement came in at the end of the day yesterday that the president would address the nation on changes to the national executive in the evening.  President Ramaphosa's announcement of a cabinet reshuffle included two resignations from Zweli Mkhize as Health Minister and Tito Mboweni as Finance Minister.

Fitness with Liezel: At-home fitness: Balancing enthusiasm with safety & success

6 August 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 

Don't be intimidated by the idea of working out at home. You can do it! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows you can - she just also has a few tips for avoiding injuries and, how best to train effectively. Tune in to hear some valuable fitness wisdom now!

Restore SA, initiative offering help for unrest-hit small businesses

5 August 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Joshua Cox | Founder  at Restore SA

 

Various organisations have created funds to assist looted small businesses in part of KZN and Gauteng to get back on their feet following July's unrest. Restore SA is an initiative that connects entrepreneurs whose businesses were looted with volunteer mentors. It has also set up a fund to assist affected small businesses.

EFF set to protest in Phoenix

5 August 2021 5:45 AM

Guest: Vusi Khoza | Provincial Chairperson KZN at EFF

 

The Economic Freedom Fighters in eThekwini are planning a march to Phoenix on Thursday to protest against what they deem “racist Indians”. According to a poster posted on the EFF’s eThekwini official Twitter page, the march is in response to the killings in Phoenix that occurred during the unrest. The DA has written to the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission in an attempt to stop the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned march. 

Health: Can medical aids cannot force members to get the jab

5 August 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Charlton  Murove | Head of Research at Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF)

 

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), South Africa’s biggest medical member body, says existing health laws prohibit any medical aid scheme from forcing members to vaccinate. And it may not charge higher premiums to members who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

EWN Highlights

Special sitting announced to choose new Joburg mayor

9 August 2021 5:14 PM

DA wants proof Deputy President David Mabuza paid for his stay in Russia

9 August 2021 4:50 PM

Zuma's legal team to request postponement in arms deal court appearance

9 August 2021 3:47 PM

