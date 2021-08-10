Key takeaways from the U.N. climate panel's report

Guest: Denise Gabriels | Deputy Ombudsman for Long term Insurance



The Ombudsman for long-term Insurance received an increase in complaints during the the first of half of the year as a result of the second wave of Covid-19 at the end of 2020. The increased deaths during the second wave led to the rise in complaints relating to funeral claims. It is anticipated that the third wave of the Covid-19 virus is likely to have an impact on the number of complaints.

