Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: WORKOUT WEDNESDAY - Foam Rolling into great fitness benefits

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch with the South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zelda Hansen
Today at 13:35
TV Club - Penguin Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ally Christos
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:40
Sale of alcohol at petrol garages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 15:50
Inaugural Stellenbosch Festival of Gardens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elmarie Rabe
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
# An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lira - Singer
Today at 17:45
Music: Locnville's new single
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Chaplin - Musician at ...
Brian Chaplin
Latest Local
Law catches up with maintenance dodger 'but courts far too slow' says activist Lester Kiewit talks to Felicity Guest about the landmark judgment handed down in the Gauteng High Court this week. 13 August 2021 11:25 AM
Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative' Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets. 13 August 2021 9:02 AM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde Premier Alan Winde gives John Maytham the latest update on Covid-19 infections and the state of the province. 12 August 2021 5:35 PM
Anti-vax conspiracy voice note 'convinced my mom not to vaccinate and she died' Journalist Anena Burger describes to John Maytham her anger when her mom was convinced by self-styled prophet's anti-vax message. 12 August 2021 4:31 PM
Brrr winter temps are plummeting. What is ethical firewood and where to find it? Pippa Hudson talks to Izak van der Merwe, a Forests and Woodlands Specialist at DAFF about what we should using in our fireplaces. 12 August 2021 2:24 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
Multi-platinum singing star Lira shares her favourite 80s and 9s songs on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 12 August 2021 5:12 PM
3 money mistakes to avoid for a comfortable retirement Pippa Hudson chats to Himal Parbhoo who is the CEO of Cash Investments at FNB about how to plan for retirement properly. 12 August 2021 3:23 PM
10 top Google searches in South Africa over the past 15 years Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 August 2021 1:35 PM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Cape Town Marathon is a go! But hurry, entries are limited due to Covid-19 Pippa Hudson interviews Renee Jordaan, Race Director at the Cape Town Marathon. 10 August 2021 2:39 PM
'We will be paying bonusses to Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag' Mandy Wiener interviews Sascoc President Barry Hendricks. 10 August 2021 1:42 PM
Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt on motherhood, Mazikeen and Mitchells Plain Sara-Jayne King catches up with actress Lesley-Ann Brandt, the Mitchells Plain-born star of hit US urban fantast series Lucifer. 12 August 2021 10:57 AM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
About 30% of acute Covid cases experience Long Covid - researcher Refilwe Moloto talks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Faculty of Science at Stellenbosch University about her pioneering research. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Cape Town International voted Best Airport in Africa but drops in global ranking Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Mark Maclean, acting general manager of Cape Town International Airport. 11 August 2021 4:31 PM
Mozambique Rwandan victory over insurgents only beginning of battle - Analyst Refilwe Moloto speaks to independent security analyst, Jasmine Opperman about reports over the weekend. 10 August 2021 8:37 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
I think CR really didn't know about the shadow state then - Ferial Haffajee Bruce Whitfield talks to Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick Associate Editor) about the President's testimony at the Zondo Commission 11 August 2021 7:12 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: WORKOUT WEDNESDAY - Foam Rolling into great fitness benefits

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: WORKOUT WEDNESDAY - Foam Rolling into great fitness benefits

11 August 2021 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about the wonders of a foam roll for your muscles and fitness journey. Tune in to hear about what foam rolling is, its benefits, and tips to nailing your next foam rollout.
 


The Home Run: Soweto to Tzaneen, fundraising for education

13 August 2021 6:17 AM

Guests:
Makashule Gana | DA Gauteng member of the provincial legislature (MPL)  at DA
Solly Malatsi | DA shadow minister in the presidency

DA members Solly Malatsi and Makashule Gana are completing a marathon fundraiser all in the aim of raising money for Education. The proceeds will go towards school uniforms and shoes for poor learners. Their route will take them from Soweto to Lefara Village, a small town in Tzaneen, Limpopo, which will have covered the ground of 520 kilometres. 

Zuma supporters campaign for KZN voters not to back ANC in local gov elections

13 August 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Dr Joleen  Steyn  Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council

Zuma supporters during protest action in the Musa Dladla region of KwaZulu-Natal have been campaigning to discourage voters from backing the ANC in the upcoming local government elections. Africa Melane speaks to Dr Joleen Steyn Kotzé on what it may take for voters  to make a switch to a different political party.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Floating for Fitness: Aerial Yoga 101 – What is it, and how to start

13 August 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Catch a fitness high with the amazing and unique workout our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has tried. Tune in to hear more about the benefits of gravity-defying aerial yoga!

Greyhound to face court action to stop auction of assets

12 August 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Nontembeko  Luzipo | Deputy General Secretary at Democratised Transport, Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu)

Greyhound has announced it will be auctioning 66 buses, some of its trailers, and high-quality spares next month. It has resulted in the retrenchment of over 1000 employees working for both Greyhound and Citiliner buses. The Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers’ Union (Detawu) will be taking the company to court to stop the auctioning process.

Inquiry Into Intelligence Services Failures given go ahead

12 August 2021 5:18 AM

Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

EWN parliamentary correspondent, Babalo Ndenze reflects on the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) Chairperson Jerome Maake receiving approval from the Houses of Parliament to embark on an inquiry into allegations of intelligence failures by the intelligence services.

Health: 3rd, 4th wave... mental health is still the biggest threat

12 August 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Dr Kagisho Maaroganye | Board member and public sector national convenor at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)

SASOP reported mental health as the biggest threat in 2021, the impact of the emergence of pandemic in 2020 and the second wave, had seen an increase in mental health distress. As third wave rages on and talks of a fourth wave insight, a more serious look needs to be taken at the impact on mental health.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Fitness on the fly: Clearing up WTFly is

12 August 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our always-keen resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, along with Producer Janice Matthews, are on to a fresh fitness class with a twist (like bringing in some of the best workout elements of exercises you already know about).
Tune in to hear more about WTFly, what Janice and Liezel thought of it, and the reasons you should give this cardio-based class a try!

President Ramaphosa to complete his testimony at the State Capture Commission

11 August 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Neeshan Balton
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on today and tomorrow. According to a statement by the commission, the president will testify in his capacity as the current leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and on matters relating to his tenure as the party's second in command under former president Jacob Zuma.

Finance: Spike in claims to the Long Term Insurance Ombudsman during covid waves

11 August 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Denise  Gabriels  | Deputy Ombudsman for Long term Insurance

The Ombudsman for long-term Insurance received an increase in complaints during the the first of half of the year as a result of the second wave of Covid-19 at the end of 2020. The increased deaths during the second wave led to the rise in complaints relating to funeral claims. It is anticipated that the third wave of the Covid-19 virus is likely to have an impact on the number of complaints.

Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors

Sport Business

Covid-19 in kids: 'It looks just like a cold. They often falsely test negative'

Local Lifestyle

Covid Update: Western Cape is plateauing - Premier Winde

Local Politics

Phaahla confirms passing of Soweto uprising activist Dan Montsitsi due to COVID

13 August 2021 10:51 AM

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

13 August 2021 10:33 AM

Eskom warns load reduction power cuts in WC likely to expand in province

13 August 2021 10:25 AM

