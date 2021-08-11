Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: WORKOUT WEDNESDAY - Foam Rolling into great fitness benefits

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats about the wonders of a foam roll for your muscles and fitness journey. Tune in to hear about what foam rolling is, its benefits, and tips to nailing your next foam rollout.
Guests:
Makashule Gana | DA Gauteng member of the provincial legislature (MPL) at DA
Solly Malatsi | DA shadow minister in the presidency
DA members Solly Malatsi and Makashule Gana are completing a marathon fundraiser all in the aim of raising money for Education. The proceeds will go towards school uniforms and shoes for poor learners. Their route will take them from Soweto to Lefara Village, a small town in Tzaneen, Limpopo, which will have covered the ground of 520 kilometres.
Guest: Dr Joleen Steyn Kotze | Senior Research Specialist Democracy and Citizenship, in the Developmental, Capable, Ethical State Research Programme at Human Sciences Research Council
Zuma supporters during protest action in the Musa Dladla region of KwaZulu-Natal have been campaigning to discourage voters from backing the ANC in the upcoming local government elections. Africa Melane speaks to Dr Joleen Steyn Kotzé on what it may take for voters to make a switch to a different political party.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Catch a fitness high with the amazing and unique workout our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, has tried. Tune in to hear more about the benefits of gravity-defying aerial yoga!
Guest: Nontembeko Luzipo | Deputy General Secretary at Democratised Transport, Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu)
Greyhound has announced it will be auctioning 66 buses, some of its trailers, and high-quality spares next month. It has resulted in the retrenchment of over 1000 employees working for both Greyhound and Citiliner buses. The Democratised Transport, Logistics, and Allied Workers’ Union (Detawu) will be taking the company to court to stop the auctioning process.
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
EWN parliamentary correspondent, Babalo Ndenze reflects on the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) Chairperson Jerome Maake receiving approval from the Houses of Parliament to embark on an inquiry into allegations of intelligence failures by the intelligence services.
Guest: Dr Kagisho Maaroganye | Board member and public sector national convenor at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
SASOP reported mental health as the biggest threat in 2021, the impact of the emergence of pandemic in 2020 and the second wave, had seen an increase in mental health distress. As third wave rages on and talks of a fourth wave insight, a more serious look needs to be taken at the impact on mental health.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our always-keen resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, along with Producer Janice Matthews, are on to a fresh fitness class with a twist (like bringing in some of the best workout elements of exercises you already know about).
Tune in to hear more about WTFly, what Janice and Liezel thought of it, and the reasons you should give this cardio-based class a try!
Guest: Neeshan Balton
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on today and tomorrow. According to a statement by the commission, the president will testify in his capacity as the current leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and on matters relating to his tenure as the party's second in command under former president Jacob Zuma.
Guest: Denise Gabriels | Deputy Ombudsman for Long term Insurance
The Ombudsman for long-term Insurance received an increase in complaints during the the first of half of the year as a result of the second wave of Covid-19 at the end of 2020. The increased deaths during the second wave led to the rise in complaints relating to funeral claims. It is anticipated that the third wave of the Covid-19 virus is likely to have an impact on the number of complaints.