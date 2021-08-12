Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Fitness on the fly: Clearing up WTFly is

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
SADC Organ Troika says the region is safe following fight on terrorism in Mozambique
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 05:46
AMCU responds to government's update on Marikana reparations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Today at 06:10
Game stores thanks Covid-19 vaccination recipients by offering Wednesday discounts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katherine Madley - Vice President of Marketing for Game stores
Today at 06:25
Union unhappiness at Education Dept. canceling October holidays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nomusa Cembi - Spokesperson at Sadtu
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Reopening the skies to international travel requires action from governments
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alex Stancu - Regional head for Southern and Eastern Africa at IATA (International Air Transport Association)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: how is the ruling party dealing with an ill former head of state?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 07:20
Afghani resident gives us an update from Kabul, Afghanistan.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rahimi Mashwani - Kabul resident
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Chicago's top doctor on going undercover to Lollapalooza
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Alison Awardy - Commissioner at Chicago Department of Public Health
Today at 08:21
How do we get our vaccination rate to where it should be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Jeremy Seekings - Professor of Political Studies and Sociology at UCT
Today at 09:20
Cat Killer mystery update:
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allan Perrins
Riaan Swiegelaar
Today at 09:40
South Africa’s basic income versus jobs debate: a false dilemma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
ruth castel-branco
Today at 10:05
The History of: Menstruation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pontsho Pilane
Karen Jeynes
Today at 10:30
E Grand Prix
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Escape from kwasizabantu: Erica Bornman Memoir
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
erica bornman
Today at 15:40
Questions about Covid with Dr Venter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 17:45
Book: The New Nomads: How the Migration Revolution is Making the World a Better Place - VIA ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Felix Marquardt
Latest Local
ANC to announce Bushy Maape as North West Premier Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 17 August 2021 5:10 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Foreign exchange in a post-Covid world Businesses are changing their foreign exchange hedging strategies. What does that mean for banks and their FX sales teams? 17 August 2021 2:39 PM
Petition launched in efforts to get SA off UK's red travel list Monika Iuel, Chief Marketing Officer at Wesgro talks to Reflwe Moloto. 17 August 2021 8:33 AM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. 17 August 2021 6:09 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of markets, hikes, and great music in and around the Mother City this weekend. 14 August 2021 7:25 AM
View all Entertainment
US to investigate Elon Musk's 'Tesla' Autopilot system 5 years after fatal crash Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 17 August 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
12 August 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our always-keen resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, along with Producer Janice Matthews, are on to a fresh fitness class with a twist (like bringing in some of the best workout elements of exercises you already know about).
Tune in to hear more about WTFly, what Janice and Liezel thought of it, and the reasons you should give this cardio-based class a try!


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Arguments opposing the postponement of local government elections

17 August 2021 6:03 AM

Is covid a good enough reason to delay covid elections? Mandla Mpempe, Executive director of Centre for Good Governance and Social Justice doesn't seem to think so and that putting proper plans and systems in place can mitigate the possible risks.

The role and function influencers can play in conveying a message

17 August 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Rahul Titus, Ogilvy's Head of Influence for Europe, Middle East and Africa

Herd immunity currently so far out of reach for SA

17 August 2021 5:16 AM

The emergence of the deadly Delta variant in South Africa has meant that the country is much further away from reaching herd immunity. That’s according to the head of the Centre for Vaccines and Immunology at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Dr Melinda Suchard.

Travel&Tourism: What about a Marikana Massacre heritage site?

17 August 2021 5:03 AM

In 2017, after the tragedy in which 34 miners lost their lives and nearly 70 were injured at Marikana, Lonmin promised the development of a heritage site. Dr Unathi Henama, Tourism Lecturer at Tshwane University of Technology reminds us this has yet to materialise. The memorial, he says, will not just curate all the tragic events and experiences that happened at Marikana, it has potential to become a major tourism attraction.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Mythbusting another TikTok Trick - The Dehydration Check
17 August 2021 4:53 AM

17 August 2021 4:53 AM
Making sense of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

16 August 2021 6:06 AM

Taliban began entering the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday. The city is the last to have been thus far spared takeover by the militants. The speed of the radical religious movements advancement in country comes in the wake of U.S. forces departing.

Min Cele give feedback on investigations into Phoenix killings

16 August 2021 5:25 AM

Police Minister, Bheki Cele held feedback meetings on investigations into the murder of 36 people in Phoenix during the July looting and violence that hit the province. Along with the Peace Committee, he interacted with residents of Phoenix and the neighbouring informal settlements of Bhambayi, Amaoti and Zwelisha.

Property: Finding a good bargain through urgent property sales

16 August 2021 5:02 AM

Urgent sales, whether it is through a distressed properties or a seller looking to relocate, can be a great opportunity to scoop up a home in a good neighbourhood. Gerhard Kotze runs through what options sellers weigh and false bargains to look out for.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Monday Motivation - Fitness for a cause

16 August 2021 4:51 AM

Fitness for a cause, is not something new. However, runner and cyclist Neal Stacey is using his health journey and fitness passion, to amp up an important message that the late Nelson Mandela also emphasized. Tune in to find out more about Stacey's run and cycle for Tuberculosis, and where Madiba fits in.

The Home Run: Soweto to Tzaneen, fundraising for education

13 August 2021 6:17 AM

Guests:
Makashule Gana | DA Gauteng member of the provincial legislature (MPL)  at DA
Solly Malatsi | DA shadow minister in the presidency

DA members Solly Malatsi and Makashule Gana are completing a marathon fundraiser all in the aim of raising money for Education. The proceeds will go towards school uniforms and shoes for poor learners. Their route will take them from Soweto to Lefara Village, a small town in Tzaneen, Limpopo, which will have covered the ground of 520 kilometres. 

Steve Hofmeyr tests positive for Covid after claiming ''there's a plot"

Local

Best places to see the gorgeous spectacle of Cape Spring flowers this year

ANC to announce Bushy Maape as North West Premier

Local Politics

3-year long trial of 7 Chinese nationals accused to human trafficking postponed

17 August 2021 8:10 PM

ANC’s Chauke: We must admit when we’ve made wrong deployments

17 August 2021 7:58 PM

AA reiterates call for govt to address issues at licence centres

17 August 2021 7:24 PM

