Inquiry Into Intelligence Services Failures given go ahead

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
SADC Organ Troika says the region is safe following fight on terrorism in Mozambique
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 05:46
AMCU responds to government's update on Marikana reparations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Today at 06:10
Game stores thanks Covid-19 vaccination recipients by offering Wednesday discounts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Katherine Madley - Vice President of Marketing for Game stores
Katherine Madley - Vice President of Marketing for Game stores
Today at 06:25
Union unhappiness at Education Dept. canceling October holidays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Nomusa Cembi - Spokesperson at Sadtu
Nomusa Cembi - Spokesperson at Sadtu
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesdays: Reopening the skies to international travel requires action from governments
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Alex Stancu - Regional head for Southern and Eastern Africa at IATA (International Air Transport Association)
Alex Stancu - Regional head for Southern and Eastern Africa at IATA (International Air Transport Association)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: how is the ruling party dealing with an ill former head of state?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 07:20
Afghani resident gives us an update from Kabul, Afghanistan.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Rahimi Mashwani - Kabul resident
Rahimi Mashwani - Kabul resident
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Chicago's top doctor on going undercover to Lollapalooza
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Alison Awardy - Commissioner at Chicago Department of Public Health
Dr Alison Awardy - Commissioner at Chicago Department of Public Health
Today at 08:21
How do we get our vaccination rate to where it should be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Jeremy Seekings - Professor of Political Studies and Sociology at UCT
Prof Jeremy Seekings - Professor of Political Studies and Sociology at UCT
Today at 09:20
Cat Killer mystery update:
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Allan Perrins
Riaan Swiegelaar
Allan Perrins
Riaan Swiegelaar
Today at 09:40
South Africa’s basic income versus jobs debate: a false dilemma
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
ruth castel-branco
ruth castel-branco
Today at 10:05
The History of: Menstruation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Pontsho Pilane
Karen Jeynes
Pontsho Pilane
Karen Jeynes
Today at 10:30
E Grand Prix
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Escape from kwasizabantu: Erica Bornman Memoir
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
erica bornman
erica bornman
Today at 15:40
Questions about Covid with Dr Venter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dr Francois Venter
Dr Francois Venter
Today at 17:45
Book: The New Nomads: How the Migration Revolution is Making the World a Better Place - VIA ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Felix Marquardt
Felix Marquardt
