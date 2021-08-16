Making sense of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

Guest :Joseph Mathunjwa | President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)



Yesterday government briefed media with an update on the Marikana massacre reparations.The briefing was led by the solicitor-general from the department of justice and constitutional development, Fhedzisani Pandelani.The The Socio-Economic Rights Institute has recently said that only R100 million had been paid to the families by the state and some who were injured in the events had still not been paid

arrow_forward