The role and function influencers can play in conveying a message

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - SA film "Glasshouse" has world premiere in Canada
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelsey Egan
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Colour blindness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Hartley
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:20
Rugby Future
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Book: A handbook on Legal Languages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Zakeera Docrat
Today at 15:50
Study: Impact of extreme heat on human health - VIA ZOOM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Kristie Ebi
Today at 16:05
World Mosquito Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Lizette Koekemoer
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With (PLAY HER CHOSEN SONG)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Today at 17:05
Rooibos
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Jonny Peter - Unit Head at UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit
Today at 17:45
Music: Mathew Mole
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy. 20 August 2021 11:28 AM
Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the vaccine rollout and the latest Covid-19 data... 20 August 2021 10:54 AM
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 20 August 2021 10:06 AM
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Holomisa on Mapisa-Nqakula corruption claims: 'ANC rewards wrongdoing' CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to UDM leader Bantu Holomisa about the corruption claims against new National Assembly Speaker No... 19 August 2021 7:48 PM
'The ConCourt doesn't have the power to postpone elections' - Freedom Under Law John Maytham speaks to Nicole Fritz, CEO of Freedom Under Law about the possible postponement of the Local Government elections. 19 August 2021 6:00 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry n... 20 August 2021 7:48 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
3 women-driven series to binge this weekend In the spirit of Women's Month, our Binge Buddy Matt Green chats to Refilwe Moloto about three shows to look out for. 20 August 2021 10:34 AM
Plant poachers target SA's endangered succulents as international demand grows CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SAPS detective Captain Karel du Toit about the increasing theft of SA's endangered plants. 19 August 2021 5:32 PM
Job hunting? Here's how to compile the perfect CV to land your dream job Pippa Hudson speaks to Jill Watson, Recruitment Specialist and Founder of CreateCV.co.za. 19 August 2021 4:19 PM
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
'Last Known Co-ordinates' - The story of Chris Bertish's solo Atlantic crossing Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Bertish about the film 'Last Know Co-ordinates' which documents his solo Atlantic crossing. 18 August 2021 3:51 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir release new song to help uplift the nation Zain Johnson speaks to Ralf Schmitt, the artistic director for the Ndlovu Youth Choir. 17 August 2021 6:09 PM
SA-born Liesl Tommy on directing Respect: 'Music is the root of my storytelling' Sara-Jayne King chats to Liesl Tommy about her directorial feature film debut the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. 14 August 2021 10:34 AM
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
The role and function influencers can play in conveying a message

The role and function influencers can play in conveying a message

17 August 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Rahul Titus, Ogilvy's Head of Influence for Europe, Middle East and Africa


SA athletes in Tokyo protected by protocols to prevent abuse

20 August 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Marc Hardwick |  MD of The Guardian

The second Intra-African Trade Fair to be hosted in Durban KwaZulu-Natal on behalf of South Africa and the Continent.

20 August 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Mr Nhlakanipho Nkontwana, Head of the Department: KZN Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs

Health and Wellness: Suicide and Depression in young people

20 August 2021 5:16 AM

Tembeka Mzozoyan | Clinical Social worker in the University of Cape Towns’ Schools Improvement Initiative (SII)

Postponement of local government elections

19 August 2021 6:11 AM

Glen Mpani |  Democracy and Governance Practitioner

Gauteng Teenage Pregnancy Stats

19 August 2021 5:41 AM

Dr. Sibusiso Mkwananzi | Demographer and Senior Researcher at the Institute of Gender Studies at the University of South Africa (UNISA)

Health Feature: How Covid-19 pandemic has affected South African women, in areas such as mental distress, health care and gender based violence

19 August 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Vanessa Ascencao | Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant

Finance: What you should know about a living Will and a last Will and testament

18 August 2021 11:16 AM

Guest: Juan Buys Fiduciary Specialist at PPS Wealth Advisory

A living will and last will and testament, are often confused but they are separate legal documents that meet different needs and requirements. Juan Buys is a Fiduciary Specialist at PPS Wealth Advisory runs through some considerations and the differences between both legally binding documents.

AMCU responds to government's update on Marikana reparations

18 August 2021 6:38 AM

Guest :Joseph Mathunjwa | President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)

Yesterday government briefed media with an update on the Marikana massacre reparations.The briefing was led by the solicitor-general from the department of justice and constitutional development, Fhedzisani Pandelani.The The Socio-Economic Rights Institute has recently said that only R100 million had been paid to the families by the state and some who were injured in the events had still not been paid

Arguments opposing the postponement of local government elections

17 August 2021 6:03 AM

17 August 2021 6:03 AM

Is covid a good enough reason to delay covid elections? Mandla Mpempe, Executive director of Centre for Good Governance and Social Justice doesn't seem to think so and that putting proper plans and systems in place can mitigate the possible risks.

Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process

Local

Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA

Local Opinion Politics

Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA

Business

SA ready to host rest of Rugby Championship after ABs cancel games - SA Rugby

20 August 2021 10:57 AM

20 August 2021 10:57 AM

Run-up to polls more of a concern for COVID than election day - Prof Madhi

20 August 2021 10:08 AM

20 August 2021 10:08 AM

Cosatu in favour of proposed mandatory pension system but has some reservations

20 August 2021 9:52 AM

20 August 2021 9:52 AM

