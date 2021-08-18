Finance: What you should know about a living Will and a last Will and testament

Guest: Juan Buys Fiduciary Specialist at PPS Wealth Advisory
A living will and last will and testament, are often confused but they are separate legal documents that meet different needs and requirements. Juan Buys is a Fiduciary Specialist at PPS Wealth Advisory runs through some considerations and the differences between both legally binding documents.
Guest: Marc Hardwick | MD of The GuardianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mr Nhlakanipho Nkontwana, Head of the Department: KZN Economic Development Tourism and Environmental AffairsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tembeka Mzozoyan | Clinical Social worker in the University of Cape Towns’ Schools Improvement Initiative (SII)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Glen Mpani | Democracy and Governance PractitionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Sibusiso Mkwananzi | Demographer and Senior Researcher at the Institute of Gender Studies at the University of South Africa (UNISA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vanessa Ascencao | Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultantLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest :Joseph Mathunjwa | President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Yesterday government briefed media with an update on the Marikana massacre reparations.The briefing was led by the solicitor-general from the department of justice and constitutional development, Fhedzisani Pandelani.The The Socio-Economic Rights Institute has recently said that only R100 million had been paid to the families by the state and some who were injured in the events had still not been paid
Is covid a good enough reason to delay covid elections? Mandla Mpempe, Executive director of Centre for Good Governance and Social Justice doesn't seem to think so and that putting proper plans and systems in place can mitigate the possible risks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rahul Titus, Ogilvy's Head of Influence for Europe, Middle East and AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST