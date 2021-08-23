Property Feature: Different Types of Rental Leases

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:33
Today is The Heineken National 'Take a Beer To Work Day'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Kelly
Today at 17:05
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) Nuclear Plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 17:20
Remarkable Research: Vaccination and chemoprevention combination reduces malaria
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Rajendra Maharaj
Today at 17:45
Kyle September New Feel Good Single Analog Heart
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle September
No Items to show
Latest Local
USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 27 August 2021 1:15 PM
Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the Transport Ministry's announcement. 27 August 2021 1:08 PM
Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka. 27 August 2021 12:23 PM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
View all Politics
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. 27 August 2021 11:36 AM
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University. 26 August 2021 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Property Feature: Different Types of Rental Leases

Property Feature: Different Types of Rental Leases

23 August 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Tim Akinnusi, CEO and Co-founder of Mortgage Market, Property Columnist, Sowetan

Lease agreement types and what written lease agreements should and should not contain. This is a legal contract between an Owner/Landlord/Lessor and a Tenant/Lessee, whereby the lessor allows the tenant temporary use of his dwelling, in return for payment from the lessee, known as rent.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Bhala, world first African multilingual keyboard

27 August 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Sabelo  Mhlambi  | Harvard University Researcher 

Bhala is an African multilingual keyboard technology that allows users to easily text in the African vernacular of their choice. It also works as a spell-checker and offers predictive text by auto-complete and word prediction. The app currently offers 10 languages: Isizulu, IsiXhosa, Tswana, SiSwati, North Ndebele, Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Swahili, Shona, and English. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: Parole applications process and addressing backlogs

27 August 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

Dozens of prisoners claim that the processing of parole applications which should take no more than 90 days are being, is being delayed by backlogs by three and five years.  Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo verifies whether there is a backlog and clarifies on what process entails. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How an AI-enabled wellness coach hopes to help you better understand your health

27 August 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Lara  Wayburne  | Health Actuary

The Journey Wellness is a new AI-enabled, personalised healthcare platform. It aims to transform the way medical aid schemes, consumers and corporates offering employee benefits as part of their Employee Assistance Programmes view their current healthcare offering. As a ultra-personalised wellness coach, it helps in understanding your health status, associated health risks and better manage your health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US against extraditing former finance minister to Mozambique

26 August 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign affairs journalist

The South African Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services announced the decision to hand Manuel Chang over to Mozambican officials. The United States is amongst those opposing the extradition, believing justice would best be served through Mr. Chang's extradition to the United States. Chang is accused of being a key player in a $2-billion (R28,2-billion) loan corruption scandal.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre

26 August 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Melloh

Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre provides free health and psycho-social services to the homeless and low-income people who use drugs. It has formed an integral part in the transformation in the life of Melloh, Durban homeless woman with a heroin use disorder. She started out as a beneficiary and now assists medical staff n administering the medical programme. According to the International Network of People that Use Drugs (INPUD) women who use drugs are more heavily stigmatised. Women centred services are an important component to the high uptake of women receiving care at the centre. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

AA and Outa are calling for an extension to driving licence validity

25 August 2021 6:02 AM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

The deadline on the extension for validity of driving licenses is looming. The Automobile Association (AA) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have appealed to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to further extend the validity period of driver’s licences. One of the most pressing concerns speaking to the need of an extension is a massive driving licence renewal backlog. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has acknowledged that there is a backlog of 500 000 licences.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rapid economic growth required to eradicate unemployment

25 August 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Prof Jannie Rossouw  | Head of Wits Business School

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) has confirmed an unemployment rate increase by 1.8 percentage points to a record high of 34.4% in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter. It is the highest unemployment rate recorded since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008. Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School, suggests what is needed is rapid economic growth for a sustainable time to eradicate the existing unemployment and ensure future employment growth.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Closing the financial literacy gap

25 August 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Farzana  Botha  | Segment Solutions Manager at Sanlam Savings

In the toughest of economic times, what hinders saving is not only tightening belts but poor financial literacy is contributing factor hampering South Africans’ ability to save. Understanding basic financial concepts and experience with money is diverse, closing the gap in financial literacy be it those with know-how and those that don't requires a nuanced approach that’s sensitive, sustainable, and accessible. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feeding tips for babies

24 August 2021 6:00 AM

Guest: Mbali Mapholi, Laager Rooibos and dietitian

With the tumultuous past few months, parents and caregivers with babies are having to contend with the challenges of nurturing youngsters with the additional daily stress of living through a pandemic. Laager Rooibos and partnering dietitian, Mbali Mapholi, seek to make this parenting journey that much easier by sharing useful tips on complementary feeding for babies aged four to six months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government proposal to force South Africans to save for retirement via a state-managed fund

24 August 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: David van Wyk | Researcher and Political Analyst at Benchmark Foundation

Government has largely ignored the business sector's inputs into the proposed National Social Security Fund over the past few years, a new Nedlac report shows. Last week, the Department of Social Development gazetted a green paper with far-reaching proposals, that would force South Africans to save for retirement via a state-managed fund. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula

Local

'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'

Local Opinion

It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend

Local Lifestyle

Phaahla worried about spiking COVID infections in pre-teens & teens in WC, NC

27 August 2021 4:14 PM

How you can easily avoid long queues when renewing your driver’s licence

27 August 2021 4:00 PM

Manchester City's Mendy remanded in custody on rape charges

27 August 2021 3:17 PM

