Property Feature: Different Types of Rental Leases

Guest: Melloh



Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre provides free health and psycho-social services to the homeless and low-income people who use drugs. It has formed an integral part in the transformation in the life of Melloh, Durban homeless woman with a heroin use disorder. She started out as a beneficiary and now assists medical staff n administering the medical programme. According to the International Network of People that Use Drugs (INPUD) women who use drugs are more heavily stigmatised. Women centred services are an important component to the high uptake of women receiving care at the centre.

