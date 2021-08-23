The Home Run Initiative

Guests: Solly Malatsi |DA MP and Shadow Minister for the Minister in the Presidency
Zodwa Velleman | Representative of Oceana Group
The Home Run is an initiative by the two ardent runners to raise funds for school uniforms, school shoes and sanitary pads for poor learners in Limpopo. Malatsi and Gana aim to raise R500 000 for this cause. They will run 500kms from Soweto to Tzaneen between 07 - 24 August 2021, averaging 35kms daily.
Guest: Sabelo Mhlambi | Harvard University Researcher
Bhala is an African multilingual keyboard technology that allows users to easily text in the African vernacular of their choice. It also works as a spell-checker and offers predictive text by auto-complete and word prediction. The app currently offers 10 languages: Isizulu, IsiXhosa, Tswana, SiSwati, North Ndebele, Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Swahili, Shona, and English.
Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Dozens of prisoners claim that the processing of parole applications which should take no more than 90 days are being, is being delayed by backlogs by three and five years. Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo verifies whether there is a backlog and clarifies on what process entails.
Guest: Lara Wayburne | Health Actuary
The Journey Wellness is a new AI-enabled, personalised healthcare platform. It aims to transform the way medical aid schemes, consumers and corporates offering employee benefits as part of their Employee Assistance Programmes view their current healthcare offering. As a ultra-personalised wellness coach, it helps in understanding your health status, associated health risks and better manage your health.
Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign affairs journalist
The South African Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services announced the decision to hand Manuel Chang over to Mozambican officials. The United States is amongst those opposing the extradition, believing justice would best be served through Mr. Chang's extradition to the United States. Chang is accused of being a key player in a $2-billion (R28,2-billion) loan corruption scandal.
Guest: Melloh
Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre provides free health and psycho-social services to the homeless and low-income people who use drugs. It has formed an integral part in the transformation in the life of Melloh, Durban homeless woman with a heroin use disorder. She started out as a beneficiary and now assists medical staff n administering the medical programme. According to the International Network of People that Use Drugs (INPUD) women who use drugs are more heavily stigmatised. Women centred services are an important component to the high uptake of women receiving care at the centre.
Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
The deadline on the extension for validity of driving licenses is looming. The Automobile Association (AA) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have appealed to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to further extend the validity period of driver’s licences. One of the most pressing concerns speaking to the need of an extension is a massive driving licence renewal backlog. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has acknowledged that there is a backlog of 500 000 licences.
Guest: Prof Jannie Rossouw | Head of Wits Business School
Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) has confirmed an unemployment rate increase by 1.8 percentage points to a record high of 34.4% in the second quarter of this year compared to the first quarter. It is the highest unemployment rate recorded since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) in 2008. Professor Jannie Rossouw, Head of Wits Business School, suggests what is needed is rapid economic growth for a sustainable time to eradicate the existing unemployment and ensure future employment growth.
Guest: Farzana Botha | Segment Solutions Manager at Sanlam Savings
In the toughest of economic times, what hinders saving is not only tightening belts but poor financial literacy is contributing factor hampering South Africans’ ability to save. Understanding basic financial concepts and experience with money is diverse, closing the gap in financial literacy be it those with know-how and those that don't requires a nuanced approach that’s sensitive, sustainable, and accessible.
Guest: Mbali Mapholi, Laager Rooibos and dietitian
With the tumultuous past few months, parents and caregivers with babies are having to contend with the challenges of nurturing youngsters with the additional daily stress of living through a pandemic. Laager Rooibos and partnering dietitian, Mbali Mapholi, seek to make this parenting journey that much easier by sharing useful tips on complementary feeding for babies aged four to six months.
Guest: David van Wyk | Researcher and Political Analyst at Benchmark Foundation
Government has largely ignored the business sector's inputs into the proposed National Social Security Fund over the past few years, a new Nedlac report shows. Last week, the Department of Social Development gazetted a green paper with far-reaching proposals, that would force South Africans to save for retirement via a state-managed fund.