Finance: Closing the financial literacy gap

Today at 04:50 What deals you can expect from SANParks during the Sho't Left Travel Week Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Phenyo Marumo - SANParks Senior Marketing Manager at ...

Today at 05:10 D-day for US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Zeenat Adam - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre

Today at 05:46 Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask - SA Churches use their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Rev Thulani Ndlazi - Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church if Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)

Today at 06:10 Life Esidimeni hearings resume Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Ntsiki Mpulo - Head of communications at Section27

Today at 06:25 Kaaps trilingual dictionary Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Shaquile Southgate

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesday: Who are the online fraudsters targeting? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Lee Naik - CEO at TransUnion Africa

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: C.1.2 mutation: what you need to know Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University

Today at 07:20 Getting to know the political contenders: Spectrum National Party Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Christopher Claassen - President and Cape Town mayoral candidate at Spectrum National Party

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Laws protecting whistleblowers and how effective are they? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch

Today at 08:21 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 09:15 Government promises of no public sector job cuts questioned The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre

Today at 09:30 Barbs Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:45 Khayelitsha toddler falls and dies in uncovered manhole The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Axolile Notywala - National co-ordinator at Right To Know Campaign

Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

125 125

JJ Cornish

Today at 10:15 There's no Zulu word for Dinosaur: Communicating Science in the vernacular The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Sibusiso Biyela

Today at 10:30 Data tells the story and is the window to the Universe The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Dr Carolina Johanna Odman

Today at 11:05 Amy & Lester get vaxxed on air. Founder of Jab Raffles shares her experiences with incentivizing vaccination The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa

Jolene Samuels - Founder at Jab Raffles

125 125