AA and Outa are calling for an extension to driving licence validity

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:50
What deals you can expect from SANParks during the Sho't Left Travel Week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Phenyo Marumo - SANParks Senior Marketing Manager at ...
Today at 05:10
D-day for US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Zeenat Adam - Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
Today at 05:46
Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask - SA Churches use their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rev Thulani Ndlazi - Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church if Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)
Today at 06:10
Life Esidimeni hearings resume
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ntsiki Mpulo - Head of communications at Section27
Today at 06:25
Kaaps trilingual dictionary
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaquile Southgate
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: Who are the online fraudsters targeting?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lee Naik - CEO at TransUnion Africa
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: C.1.2 mutation: what you need to know
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Getting to know the political contenders: Spectrum National Party
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christopher Claassen - President and Cape Town mayoral candidate at Spectrum National Party
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Laws protecting whistleblowers and how effective are they?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Lewis - Executive Director at Corruption Watch
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Government promises of no public sector job cuts questioned
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Khayelitsha toddler falls and dies in uncovered manhole
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Axolile Notywala - National co-ordinator at Right To Know Campaign
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
There's no Zulu word for Dinosaur: Communicating Science in the vernacular
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibusiso Biyela
Today at 10:30
Data tells the story and is the window to the Universe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Carolina Johanna Odman
Today at 11:05
Amy & Lester get vaxxed on air. Founder of Jab Raffles shares her experiences with incentivizing vaccination
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa
Jolene Samuels - Founder at Jab Raffles
Today at 13:33
Travel - Overstrand Municipality invites visitors to come an experience Hermanus
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frieda lloyd - Tourism Manager at Overstrand Municipality
Latest Local
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News journalist Thando Kubheka. 30 August 2021 3:35 PM
Ladles of Love broke world record for longest line of food cans in under 2 hours CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson catches up with Ladles of Love founder Danny Diliberto after the charity beat the Guinness World Record... 30 August 2021 2:31 PM
View all Local
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
Afrikaner Neil De Beer on why he fought apartheid, and is now fighting the ANC United Independent Movement leader on his fight against injustice, his Cape Town mayoral candidacy, and why he left the ANC. 30 August 2021 9:01 AM
W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant Minister Nomafrench Mbomobo outlines the current Covid situation in the province to Refilwe Moloto. 30 August 2021 7:39 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Icasa extends allocation of emergency, temporary spectrum one last time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, founder and Editor at Techcentral. 30 August 2021 6:52 PM
Sun International reports better results, half year headline loss of R7 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 30 August 2021 6:22 PM
View all Business
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic Mandy Wiener talks to Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre Mia Malan about the variant and what is knows so far. 30 August 2021 1:40 PM
Sara-Jayne's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street by Razina Theba Sara-Jayne speaks to Razina Theba, author of A Home on Vorster Street. 29 August 2021 1:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
AA and Outa are calling for an extension to driving licence validity

AA and Outa are calling for an extension to driving licence validity

25 August 2021 6:02 AM

Guest: Wayne Duvenage | CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

The deadline on the extension for validity of driving licenses is looming. The Automobile Association (AA) and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) have appealed to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to further extend the validity period of driver’s licences. One of the most pressing concerns speaking to the need of an extension is a massive driving licence renewal backlog. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has acknowledged that there is a backlog of 500 000 licences.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Preventing criminality at sea should form some of the response against Mozambique insurgency

30 August 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Francois  Vreÿ | Research Coordinator at Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University

A large Rwandan military and police contingent and troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) form the combined military response against the insurgents in Mozambique. This response is primarily on land, with very limited maritime response capabilities. But the insurgent threat is not limited to the interior. Insurgents stormed and held the port of Mocímboa da Praia in August 2020 and attacked communities on nearby islands off Palma, halting its tourism flows. The fixation on landward efforts ignores the fact that the insurgency also poses a maritime threat.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nersa supports new nuclear generation

30 August 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Francesca de Gasparis | Executive Director  at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

Nersa announced on Thursday its decision to back a long-term government plan to build new nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity. The decision will be met with strong objections by critics. Francesca de Gasparis unpacks why the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI)  are also opposed to this nuclear plan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Common factors that cause trouble in rental agreements

30 August 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Harry  van der Linde  | Rentals principal at Leapfrog Moreleta Park

Ensuring that both the landlord and tenant are clear on the terms set out in the rental agreement is essential to a mutally beneficial agreement. Harry van der Linde shares that there are five main factors related to a rental agreement that tend to cause the most trouble for both parties: rental amount, exiting a lease early,  maximum rent increase, a mobile number as the easiest means to contact your landlord in an emergency situation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY - Meet Monde Sitole climbing Everest without oxygen to build youth academy

30 August 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

A homegrown black adventurer, is taking on the challenge of one of the worlds highest peaks, and our resident fitness enthusiast is discussing more on this inspiring South African. Tune in to hear all about Monde Sitole, and how you can lend a helping hand in hundreds of kids lives in South Africa, too.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bhala, world first African multilingual keyboard

27 August 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Sabelo  Mhlambi  | Harvard University Researcher 

Bhala is an African multilingual keyboard technology that allows users to easily text in the African vernacular of their choice. It also works as a spell-checker and offers predictive text by auto-complete and word prediction. The app currently offers 10 languages: Isizulu, IsiXhosa, Tswana, SiSwati, North Ndebele, Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Swahili, Shona, and English. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: Parole applications process and addressing backlogs

27 August 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

Dozens of prisoners claim that the processing of parole applications which should take no more than 90 days are being, is being delayed by backlogs by three and five years.  Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo verifies whether there is a backlog and clarifies on what process entails. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How an AI-enabled wellness coach hopes to help you better understand your health

27 August 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Lara  Wayburne  | Health Actuary

The Journey Wellness is a new AI-enabled, personalised healthcare platform. It aims to transform the way medical aid schemes, consumers and corporates offering employee benefits as part of their Employee Assistance Programmes view their current healthcare offering. As a ultra-personalised wellness coach, it helps in understanding your health status, associated health risks and better manage your health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

US against extraditing former finance minister to Mozambique

26 August 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign affairs journalist

The South African Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services announced the decision to hand Manuel Chang over to Mozambican officials. The United States is amongst those opposing the extradition, believing justice would best be served through Mr. Chang's extradition to the United States. Chang is accused of being a key player in a $2-billion (R28,2-billion) loan corruption scandal.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre

26 August 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Melloh

Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre provides free health and psycho-social services to the homeless and low-income people who use drugs. It has formed an integral part in the transformation in the life of Melloh, Durban homeless woman with a heroin use disorder. She started out as a beneficiary and now assists medical staff n administering the medical programme. According to the International Network of People that Use Drugs (INPUD) women who use drugs are more heavily stigmatised. Women centred services are an important component to the high uptake of women receiving care at the centre. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Understanding new Covid-19 variant C.1.2 detected in SA, no need to panic

Local Lifestyle

Babita Deokaran hitmen were paid around R2 million – Sunday Times

Local

W Cape Health Minister: Message to the vaccine hesitant

Politics

EWN Highlights

Court orders ‘Sphithiphithi Evaluator’ to report to SAPS every day

30 August 2021 8:55 PM

KZN DA lays charges against Health MEC Simelane-Zulu for flouting COVID rules

30 August 2021 8:35 PM

Petrol expected to drop by 11c/l in Sept, says AA

30 August 2021 7:46 PM

