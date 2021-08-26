Health: Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre

Streaming issues? Report here
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
We invite people to our churches to get vaxxed - United Congregational Church Africa Melane interviews Reverend Thulani Ndlazi of the SA synod of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa. 31 August 2021 4:06 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
Businessman-turned-politician Christopher Claassen vies for CT mayoral chain Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Spectrum National Party's Christopher Claassen about throwing his hat in the ring for Cape... 31 August 2021 9:26 AM
Meet Cape Town mayoral candidate, ARA's Grant Classen Grant Classen of the newly formed African Restoration Alliance talks to Refilwe Moloto about his manifesto. 30 August 2021 11:00 AM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak' Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaquile Southgate of NGO Heal the Hood. 31 August 2021 11:02 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
'60 000 public sector jobs will be lost over next 3 years' Lester Kiewit interviews Dick Forslund, Economist and Researcher at Alternative Information and Development Centre. 31 August 2021 12:13 PM
'Trilingual Kaaps dictionary gives legitimacy to way people speak' Refilwe Moloto interviews Shaquile Southgate of NGO Heal the Hood. 31 August 2021 11:02 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Health: Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre

Health: Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre

26 August 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Melloh

Belhaven Harm Reduction Centre provides free health and psycho-social services to the homeless and low-income people who use drugs. It has formed an integral part in the transformation in the life of Melloh, Durban homeless woman with a heroin use disorder. She started out as a beneficiary and now assists medical staff n administering the medical programme. According to the International Network of People that Use Drugs (INPUD) women who use drugs are more heavily stigmatised. Women centred services are an important component to the high uptake of women receiving care at the centre. 


Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask - SA Churches use their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy

31 August 2021 6:07 AM

Guest:  Rev Thulani  Ndlazi  | Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)

The SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA) are adding their voice and using their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy. They are campaigning for as many people as willingly possible to get vaccinated under the banner 'Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask.' They kickstarted their efforts with a drive-through vaccination site at the Berea Congregational Church in Durban on Sunday.

D-day met as US forces complete withdrawal from Afghanistan

31 August 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Zeenat Adam | Deputy Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre

The United States of American had set a deadline of 31 August to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close the nation’s longest military conflict. The UK, Nato and all other western countries ended their evacuation missions over the weekend. The G7 are meeting Turkey, Qatar and Nato in Doha to discuss further details of the how Kabul’s civilian airport could be reopened to allow those that want to leave Afghanistan with valid documents to do so. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Fit for Fun & Fab Prizes - Liezel & Under Armour Challenge you to a UA All Out Mile runoff!

31 August 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

31 August 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Want to take on the best of the best runners in the world?
Under Armour All Out Mile has just launched in South Africa, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the details you need to start your #UAAllOutMile journey towards the leader board AND possible prizes!
Tune in to hear about how you can take on the likes of runners from Mexico, Germany, and even our very own run-adverse Liezel!

Preventing criminality at sea should form some of the response against Mozambique insurgency

30 August 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Francois  Vreÿ | Research Coordinator at Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University

A large Rwandan military and police contingent and troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) form the combined military response against the insurgents in Mozambique. This response is primarily on land, with very limited maritime response capabilities. But the insurgent threat is not limited to the interior. Insurgents stormed and held the port of Mocímboa da Praia in August 2020 and attacked communities on nearby islands off Palma, halting its tourism flows. The fixation on landward efforts ignores the fact that the insurgency also poses a maritime threat.

Nersa supports new nuclear generation

30 August 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Francesca de Gasparis | Executive Director  at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

Nersa announced on Thursday its decision to back a long-term government plan to build new nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity. The decision will be met with strong objections by critics. Francesca de Gasparis unpacks why the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI)  are also opposed to this nuclear plan.

Property: Common factors that cause trouble in rental agreements

30 August 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Harry  van der Linde  | Rentals principal at Leapfrog Moreleta Park

Ensuring that both the landlord and tenant are clear on the terms set out in the rental agreement is essential to a mutally beneficial agreement. Harry van der Linde shares that there are five main factors related to a rental agreement that tend to cause the most trouble for both parties: rental amount, exiting a lease early,  maximum rent increase, a mobile number as the easiest means to contact your landlord in an emergency situation. 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY - Meet Monde Sitole climbing Everest without oxygen to build youth academy

30 August 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

30 August 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

A homegrown black adventurer, is taking on the challenge of one of the worlds highest peaks, and our resident fitness enthusiast is discussing more on this inspiring South African. Tune in to hear all about Monde Sitole, and how you can lend a helping hand in hundreds of kids lives in South Africa, too.

Bhala, world first African multilingual keyboard

27 August 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Sabelo  Mhlambi  | Harvard University Researcher 

Bhala is an African multilingual keyboard technology that allows users to easily text in the African vernacular of their choice. It also works as a spell-checker and offers predictive text by auto-complete and word prediction. The app currently offers 10 languages: Isizulu, IsiXhosa, Tswana, SiSwati, North Ndebele, Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Swahili, Shona, and English. 

Explainer: Parole applications process and addressing backlogs

27 August 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

Dozens of prisoners claim that the processing of parole applications which should take no more than 90 days are being, is being delayed by backlogs by three and five years.  Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo verifies whether there is a backlog and clarifies on what process entails. 

How an AI-enabled wellness coach hopes to help you better understand your health

27 August 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Lara  Wayburne  | Health Actuary

The Journey Wellness is a new AI-enabled, personalised healthcare platform. It aims to transform the way medical aid schemes, consumers and corporates offering employee benefits as part of their Employee Assistance Programmes view their current healthcare offering. As a ultra-personalised wellness coach, it helps in understanding your health status, associated health risks and better manage your health.

Uncle blames City of CT's negligence for death of toddler who fell into manhole

Local

Local

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

Business Local

AA 'disappointed' by petrol price hike for September after anticipating decrease

Local

Local

Two Nigerian states try out COVID vaccine passes

31 August 2021 8:39 PM

31 August 2021 8:39 PM

J&J's HIV vaccine fails in sub-Saharan Africa trial

31 August 2021 7:55 PM

31 August 2021 7:55 PM

Msagala and IGS: How they siphoned millions through cheques from Transnet

31 August 2021 7:48 PM

31 August 2021 7:48 PM

