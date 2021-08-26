US against extraditing former finance minister to Mozambique

Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign affairs journalist
The South African Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services announced the decision to hand Manuel Chang over to Mozambican officials. The United States is amongst those opposing the extradition, believing justice would best be served through Mr. Chang's extradition to the United States. Chang is accused of being a key player in a $2-billion (R28,2-billion) loan corruption scandal.
Guest: Rev Thulani Ndlazi | Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)
The SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA) are adding their voice and using their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy. They are campaigning for as many people as willingly possible to get vaccinated under the banner 'Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask.' They kickstarted their efforts with a drive-through vaccination site at the Berea Congregational Church in Durban on Sunday.
Guest: Zeenat Adam | Deputy Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
The United States of American had set a deadline of 31 August to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close the nation’s longest military conflict. The UK, Nato and all other western countries ended their evacuation missions over the weekend. The G7 are meeting Turkey, Qatar and Nato in Doha to discuss further details of the how Kabul’s civilian airport could be reopened to allow those that want to leave Afghanistan with valid documents to do so.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Want to take on the best of the best runners in the world?
Under Armour All Out Mile has just launched in South Africa, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the details you need to start your #UAAllOutMile journey towards the leader board AND possible prizes!
Tune in to hear about how you can take on the likes of runners from Mexico, Germany, and even our very own run-adverse Liezel!
Guest: Francois Vreÿ | Research Coordinator at Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University
A large Rwandan military and police contingent and troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) form the combined military response against the insurgents in Mozambique. This response is primarily on land, with very limited maritime response capabilities. But the insurgent threat is not limited to the interior. Insurgents stormed and held the port of Mocímboa da Praia in August 2020 and attacked communities on nearby islands off Palma, halting its tourism flows. The fixation on landward efforts ignores the fact that the insurgency also poses a maritime threat.
Guest: Francesca de Gasparis | Executive Director at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute
Nersa announced on Thursday its decision to back a long-term government plan to build new nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity. The decision will be met with strong objections by critics. Francesca de Gasparis unpacks why the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI) are also opposed to this nuclear plan.
Guest: Harry van der Linde | Rentals principal at Leapfrog Moreleta Park
Ensuring that both the landlord and tenant are clear on the terms set out in the rental agreement is essential to a mutally beneficial agreement. Harry van der Linde shares that there are five main factors related to a rental agreement that tend to cause the most trouble for both parties: rental amount, exiting a lease early, maximum rent increase, a mobile number as the easiest means to contact your landlord in an emergency situation.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
A homegrown black adventurer, is taking on the challenge of one of the worlds highest peaks, and our resident fitness enthusiast is discussing more on this inspiring South African. Tune in to hear all about Monde Sitole, and how you can lend a helping hand in hundreds of kids lives in South Africa, too.
Guest: Sabelo Mhlambi | Harvard University Researcher
Bhala is an African multilingual keyboard technology that allows users to easily text in the African vernacular of their choice. It also works as a spell-checker and offers predictive text by auto-complete and word prediction. The app currently offers 10 languages: Isizulu, IsiXhosa, Tswana, SiSwati, North Ndebele, Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Swahili, Shona, and English.
Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Dozens of prisoners claim that the processing of parole applications which should take no more than 90 days are being, is being delayed by backlogs by three and five years. Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo verifies whether there is a backlog and clarifies on what process entails.
Guest: Lara Wayburne | Health Actuary
The Journey Wellness is a new AI-enabled, personalised healthcare platform. It aims to transform the way medical aid schemes, consumers and corporates offering employee benefits as part of their Employee Assistance Programmes view their current healthcare offering. As a ultra-personalised wellness coach, it helps in understanding your health status, associated health risks and better manage your health.