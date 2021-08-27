Bhala, world first African multilingual keyboard

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:35
Fitness with Liezel V: Test it out Thursday - CATERPY- Non-tying active laces
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Today at 04:50
Health: Black Africans genectically at risk for rheumatic heart disease
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Mark Engel - Associate Professor within the Medicine Department at UCT at ...
Today at 05:10
Umlazi shootings total to 11 killings in a week
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bongani Mthimkhulu - Chairperson at Umlazi CPF
Today at 06:10
ANC is a house on fire as elections loom
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior research fellow and political analyst at Institute for Global Dialogue
Today at 06:25
Study: Light pollution linked to declining insect numbers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Mike Picker - Emeritus Prof of Biology at UCT and one of the authors of the definitive "Field Guide to Insects of South Africa" at University Of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : Designing for Heat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: SIU says Mkhize acted unlawfully
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 07:20
How can schools make up for lost time?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mary Metcalfe - Senior research associate at University of Johannesburg
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Miss South Africa's book about bullying hits the stores today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shudufhadzo Musida
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:10
Enough with the Electricity Increases already!
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Francesca de Gasparis - Executive Director at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute,
Today at 09:45
Is ANC MP Havard a spy?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cai Nebe
Today at 10:30
CANNABIS MATER PLAN PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Clarke - Founder at Dagga Couple
Tony Ehrenreich - Parliamentary Officer at COSATU
Gareth Prince
Today at 11:05
Send Off Funeral App
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zolani Matebese
Today at 17:45
Books: Paula Hawkins
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
'South Africans must demand safe rail transport' - Dr Oscar van Heerden John Maytham speak to Oscar van Heerden, a scholar of International Relations with a focus on International Political Economy. 1 September 2021 5:42 PM
View all Local
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Kumba Iron Ore helps bring vaccines closer to the people in rural Northern Cape Lester Kiewit speaks to Thandiwe Mapi, Specialist Community Liaison and Project Manager at Kumba Iron Ore. 1 September 2021 1:29 PM
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
View all Politics
Manufacturing activity recovers but employment still below 50 points - Absa PMI Bruce Whitfield talks to Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa, about the PMI bounce in August. 1 September 2021 7:47 PM
How OnlyFans made the most out of pandemic porn Only to peak too soon 1 September 2021 7:15 PM
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
View all Business
Itching to travel? You can go to these countries if you're fully vaccinated Afternoon Driver presenter John Maytham speaks to Luke Daniel, journalist at Business insider. 1 September 2021 4:53 PM
Live shows with audience attendance return to the Baxter Theatre Pippa Hudson speaks to Mdu Kweyama, the artistic director at the Zabalaza Theatre Festival 1 September 2021 3:46 PM
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let's all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan's entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can't be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Bhala

Bhala, world first African multilingual keyboard

27 August 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Sabelo  Mhlambi  | Harvard University Researcher 

Bhala is an African multilingual keyboard technology that allows users to easily text in the African vernacular of their choice. It also works as a spell-checker and offers predictive text by auto-complete and word prediction. The app currently offers 10 languages: Isizulu, IsiXhosa, Tswana, SiSwati, North Ndebele, Northern Sotho, Southern Sotho, Swahili, Shona, and English. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Explainer: Can Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

1 September 2021 5:19 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Last month, Judge Piet Koen ordered that the State may grant a medical practitioner of its choosing to examine Mr Zuma to assess his ability to stand trial for corruption. However the former president is refusing to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appointed doctors. If mandated by a court, does Zuma have a legal leg to stand on in his refusal?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: identifying and managing risk in your business

1 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Lungile  Phakathi | Chartered accountant and managing director  at The Modern Firm

Any factors that may lead to lower profits or even cause a company to fail is a business risk. However you can limit the amount of risk your business is exposed to. Lungile Phakathi, a Charted Accountant and the managing director for the Modern Firm, shares some practical advice on identifying and managing risks in your business

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Workout Wednesday - Run for Cheetahs

1 September 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a handle on another amazing fundraiser geared towards animals - but not her fellow giraffes this time! Tune in to hear all about a scientist's road to Namibia and fundraising for cheetahs - the world's fastest land creature!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask - SA Churches use their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy

31 August 2021 6:07 AM

Guest:  Rev Thulani  Ndlazi  | Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)

The SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA) are adding their voice and using their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy. They are campaigning for as many people as willingly possible to get vaccinated under the banner 'Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask.' They kickstarted their efforts with a drive-through vaccination site at the Berea Congregational Church in Durban on Sunday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

D-day met as US forces complete withdrawal from Afghanistan

31 August 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Zeenat Adam | Deputy Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre

The United States of American had set a deadline of 31 August to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close the nation’s longest military conflict. The UK, Nato and all other western countries ended their evacuation missions over the weekend. The G7 are meeting Turkey, Qatar and Nato in Doha to discuss further details of the how Kabul’s civilian airport could be reopened to allow those that want to leave Afghanistan with valid documents to do so. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Fit for Fun & Fab Prizes - Liezel & Under Armour Challenge you to a UA All Out Mile runoff!

31 August 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Want to take on the best of the best runners in the world?
Under Armour All Out Mile has just launched in South Africa, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the details you need to start your #UAAllOutMile journey towards the leader board AND possible prizes!
Tune in to hear about how you can take on the likes of runners from Mexico, Germany, and even our very own run-adverse Liezel!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preventing criminality at sea should form some of the response against Mozambique insurgency

30 August 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Francois  Vreÿ | Research Coordinator at Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University

A large Rwandan military and police contingent and troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) form the combined military response against the insurgents in Mozambique. This response is primarily on land, with very limited maritime response capabilities. But the insurgent threat is not limited to the interior. Insurgents stormed and held the port of Mocímboa da Praia in August 2020 and attacked communities on nearby islands off Palma, halting its tourism flows. The fixation on landward efforts ignores the fact that the insurgency also poses a maritime threat.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nersa supports new nuclear generation

30 August 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Francesca de Gasparis | Executive Director  at Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute

Nersa announced on Thursday its decision to back a long-term government plan to build new nuclear power units, a move that could help to shift the country away from coal and into less carbon-intensive means of generating electricity. The decision will be met with strong objections by critics. Francesca de Gasparis unpacks why the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI)  are also opposed to this nuclear plan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Common factors that cause trouble in rental agreements

30 August 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Harry  van der Linde  | Rentals principal at Leapfrog Moreleta Park

Ensuring that both the landlord and tenant are clear on the terms set out in the rental agreement is essential to a mutally beneficial agreement. Harry van der Linde shares that there are five main factors related to a rental agreement that tend to cause the most trouble for both parties: rental amount, exiting a lease early,  maximum rent increase, a mobile number as the easiest means to contact your landlord in an emergency situation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MOTIVATIONAL MONDAY - Meet Monde Sitole climbing Everest without oxygen to build youth academy

30 August 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

A homegrown black adventurer, is taking on the challenge of one of the worlds highest peaks, and our resident fitness enthusiast is discussing more on this inspiring South African. Tune in to hear all about Monde Sitole, and how you can lend a helping hand in hundreds of kids lives in South Africa, too.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown'

Business Politics Opinion

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

EWN Highlights

It's official: the Western Cape has exited its COVID-19 third wave peak

1 September 2021 8:02 PM

After seven straight days of no water, some Joburg residents march on Rand Water

1 September 2021 5:25 PM

Ex-Tshwane city staff demand answers from DA after 600 ‘unlawful dismissals’

1 September 2021 5:12 PM

