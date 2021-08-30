Preventing criminality at sea should form some of the response against Mozambique insurgency

Guest: Francois Vreÿ | Research Coordinator at Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa, Stellenbosch University
A large Rwandan military and police contingent and troops from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) form the combined military response against the insurgents in Mozambique. This response is primarily on land, with very limited maritime response capabilities. But the insurgent threat is not limited to the interior. Insurgents stormed and held the port of Mocímboa da Praia in August 2020 and attacked communities on nearby islands off Palma, halting its tourism flows. The fixation on landward efforts ignores the fact that the insurgency also poses a maritime threat.
Guest: Bongani Mthimkhulu | Chairperson at Umlazi CPF
Following a spate of killings over the weekend, five more people have been shot and killed at Umlazi Township, south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), making it a total of eleven people killed this week.
Guest: Dr. Mark Engel | Associate Professor within the Medicine Department at UCT
A study led by researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has identified the determinants of rheumatic heart disease (RHD) risk in black Africans. RHD is a sequela (effect/result) of rheumatic fever, characterised by permanent heart valve damage.
Despite being completely preventable, RHD remains rampant in poor communities where there is widespread overcrowding and poor access to healthcare. Globally, RHD claims as many as 350 000 lives annually and constitutes one of the leading causes needing cardiac surgery in sub-Saharan Africa.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Exactly why would shoe lace types matter for fitness or life? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the answers! Tune in to hear her review of the non-tying active laces she put to her ultimate fitness and outdoors test.
CATERPY RUN - THE ULTIMATE ELASTIC NO TIE SHOELACES FOR PERFORMANCE
Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Last month, Judge Piet Koen ordered that the State may grant a medical practitioner of its choosing to examine Mr Zuma to assess his ability to stand trial for corruption. However the former president is refusing to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appointed doctors. If mandated by a court, does Zuma have a legal leg to stand on in his refusal?
Guest: Lungile Phakathi | Chartered accountant and managing director at The Modern Firm
Any factors that may lead to lower profits or even cause a company to fail is a business risk. However you can limit the amount of risk your business is exposed to. Lungile Phakathi, a Charted Accountant and the managing director for the Modern Firm, shares some practical advice on identifying and managing risks in your business
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a handle on another amazing fundraiser geared towards animals - but not her fellow giraffes this time! Tune in to hear all about a scientist's road to Namibia and fundraising for cheetahs - the world's fastest land creature!
Guest: Rev Thulani Ndlazi | Secretary (outgoing) at SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA)
The SA SYNOD of the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA) are adding their voice and using their influence to combat vaccine hesitancy. They are campaigning for as many people as willingly possible to get vaccinated under the banner 'Love your neighbour, vaccinate & wear a mask.' They kickstarted their efforts with a drive-through vaccination site at the Berea Congregational Church in Durban on Sunday.
Guest: Zeenat Adam | Deputy Executive Director at Afro Middle East Centre
The United States of American had set a deadline of 31 August to withdraw all its forces from Afghanistan, drawing to a close the nation’s longest military conflict. The UK, Nato and all other western countries ended their evacuation missions over the weekend. The G7 are meeting Turkey, Qatar and Nato in Doha to discuss further details of the how Kabul’s civilian airport could be reopened to allow those that want to leave Afghanistan with valid documents to do so.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Want to take on the best of the best runners in the world?
Under Armour All Out Mile has just launched in South Africa, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the details you need to start your #UAAllOutMile journey towards the leader board AND possible prizes!
Tune in to hear about how you can take on the likes of runners from Mexico, Germany, and even our very own run-adverse Liezel!