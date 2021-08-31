Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Fit for Fun & Fab Prizes - Liezel & Under Armour Challenge you to a UA All Out Mile runoff!

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Want to take on the best of the best runners in the world?
Under Armour All Out Mile has just launched in South Africa, and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the details you need to start your #UAAllOutMile journey towards the leader board AND possible prizes!
Tune in to hear about how you can take on the likes of runners from Mexico, Germany, and even our very own run-adverse Liezel!
Guest: Deevia Bhana | South African Research Chair and Professor in Gender and Childhood Sexuality at University Of Kwazulu Natal
More than 14,000 girls between the age of 10 and 14 have fallen pregnant over the past four years in SA. According to legislation. Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities wants the perpetrators to face the full might of the law. However is there a part that sexual education can play in better arming young girls against underage pregnant.
Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director at Dullah Omar Institute
The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) application to have local government elections postponed to next year. The Constitutional Court has ruled that the 27th October local government elections will go ahead as planned or latest on the 1st of November.
Guest: Eduan Milner | Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancers
Property scams are becoming increasingly prevalent and more sophisticated scams that not only fleece buyers and sellers but also property practitioners. Eduan Milner of Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancer talks about property scams South Africans should be aware of.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the neck-breaking extremes one of South Africa's most extreme sportsmen has taken on. Tune in to hear all about Troy Mayers very fit exploits, life-altering injuries, and the lessons and triumphs that followed.
Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
According to Health Minister Joe Phaala, the South African government is strongly considering a vaccine passport. And hopes to conclude the plan of using the vaccination card/proof in within the next two weeks. Cosatu is opposed to the idea, equating the move to taking the country back to the era of apartheid pass laws
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Side Effects hit people's systems differently, so your body is something unique you're going to have to listen to yourself, to assess whether you're ready to train again after your jab. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the necessities of pre-workout preparations post-vaccine jab, and other fitness tips and health insights from experts, to get you up and at 'em!
Guest: Bongani Mthimkhulu | Chairperson at Umlazi CPF
Following a spate of killings over the weekend, five more people have been shot and killed at Umlazi Township, south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), making it a total of eleven people killed this week.
Guest: Dr. Mark Engel | Associate Professor within the Medicine Department at UCT
A study led by researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has identified the determinants of rheumatic heart disease (RHD) risk in black Africans. RHD is a sequela (effect/result) of rheumatic fever, characterised by permanent heart valve damage.
Despite being completely preventable, RHD remains rampant in poor communities where there is widespread overcrowding and poor access to healthcare. Globally, RHD claims as many as 350 000 lives annually and constitutes one of the leading causes needing cardiac surgery in sub-Saharan Africa.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Exactly why would shoe lace types matter for fitness or life? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has all the answers! Tune in to hear her review of the non-tying active laces she put to her ultimate fitness and outdoors test.
CATERPY RUN - THE ULTIMATE ELASTIC NO TIE SHOELACES FOR PERFORMANCE
Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Last month, Judge Piet Koen ordered that the State may grant a medical practitioner of its choosing to examine Mr Zuma to assess his ability to stand trial for corruption. However the former president is refusing to be examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appointed doctors. If mandated by a court, does Zuma have a legal leg to stand on in his refusal?