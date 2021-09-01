Finance: identifying and managing risk in your business

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 07:20
Lessons from an "engaged" mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bongani Baloyi - Mayor at Midvaal Municipality
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Zuma's next legal move as he faces corruption trial
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Deon Pool - Legal Expert & Former Johannesburg Magistrate at ...
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 08:45
Hands Up for Small Business with Nedbank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Teen Pregnancy and Moral Outrage: Treat underage sex as rape
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phinah Kodisang CEO of Soul City Institute
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
Hardly any South Africans are organ donors. What can be done?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandra Venter - Spokesperson at Centre For Tirssue Engineering
Today at 10:30
Essential for Recovery Summit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Witbooi
Today at 11:05
Oxfam income inequality report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyokazi Futshane, Project Officer at Oxfam SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
Parking marshals back to Cape Town CBD - and other areas - before festive season The City of Cape Town says on-street parking bays in the Cape Town CBD, Sea Point, Claremont, Newlands and Bellville should commen... 6 September 2021 1:36 PM
'Correctional services commissioner acted outside of powers in releasing Zuma' Mandy Weiner is joined by Advocate Modidima Manya on the subject of Jacob Zuma's release from prison on medical parole. 6 September 2021 1:10 PM
Who is Pravin Gordhan? Seasoned journo Jonathan Ancer joins the dots Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Ancer, co-author of "Joining the Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan". 6 September 2021 7:55 PM
IEC to reopen candidate registrations as elections timetable gets amended The Electoral Commission will reopen candidate nominations for the local govt elections as it makes plans to amend the electoral t... 6 September 2021 4:48 PM
Will IEC reopen candidate registrations? Zille tweets fuel speculation Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the IEC's announcement. 6 September 2021 2:17 PM
'Bidvest will continue to invest in South Africa' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mpumi Madisa, CEO at Bidvest. 6 September 2021 7:14 PM
The Germans have now charged Markus Jooste – Christo Wiese The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christo Wiese, former Chairperson of Steinhoff and Rob Rose, author of Steinheist. 6 September 2021 6:29 PM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix's promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to expeditionist Monde Sitole about his upcoming adventure and his inspiring youth in... 5 September 2021 4:29 PM
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let's all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Bongo Maffin star Speedy on music, Mandela and meeting Michael Jackson Sara-Jayne King catches up with Bongo Maffin member Speedy to talk about his latest album 'The Gift'. 6 September 2021 9:29 AM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
How Taliban rule in Afghanistan will shake the global heroin trade John Maytham interviewed Dr Jonathan Goodhand of the Department of Development Studies at SOAS University of London. 6 September 2021 3:41 PM
Why has South Africa refused to temporarily host Afghan refugees? DIRCO explains Lester Kiewit is joined by Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO on the issue of Afghan refugees in South Africa. 6 September 2021 10:29 AM
Are you suffering from the latest Covid side effect? It's called Zoom dysmorphia Refilwe Moloto asks SU's Professor Mike Tomlinson about the latest Covid side effect known as 'Zoom dysmorphia'. 6 September 2021 8:52 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Finance: identifying and managing risk in your business

Finance: identifying and managing risk in your business

1 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Lungile  Phakathi | Chartered accountant and managing director  at The Modern Firm

Any factors that may lead to lower profits or even cause a company to fail is a business risk. However you can limit the amount of risk your business is exposed to. Lungile Phakathi, a Charted Accountant and the managing director for the Modern Firm, shares some practical advice on identifying and managing risks in your business


How to minimise any further damage to the upcoming LGE

7 September 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Thembelani  Mazibuko  | Researcher  at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa

The IEC is expecting the new date for local government elections to be 1 November. Voter registration will take place on 18 and 19 September and it is set to reopen the registration of candidates -which is already facing opposition from the Democratic Alliance looking at avenues to take the matter to court. Are these are conducive conditions under which to conduct an election. If not, what can we do to minimise the damage to these elections? 

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Fun - A fresh spin on Cycling with Spinning

7 September 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Want to bring the joy of cycling closer to home, and still reap the fitness benefits? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is a fan of spin classes, and is here to discuss exactly what spinning is, and all those benefits of it! Tune in to add a new spin on your workouts.

Can sex ed play a part in quelling SA's underage pregnancy crisis?

6 September 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Deevia Bhana | South African Research Chair and Professor in Gender and Childhood Sexuality at University Of Kwazulu Natal

More than 14,000 girls between the age of 10 and 14 have fallen pregnant over the past four years in SA. According to legislation. Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities wants the perpetrators to face the full might of the law. However is there a part that sexual education can play in better arming young girls against underage pregnant. 

Local government elections will go ahead

6 September 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute

The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) application to have local government elections postponed to next year. The Constitutional Court has ruled that the 27th October local government elections will go ahead as planned or latest on the 1st of November. 

Property: How to avoid falling prey to property scams

6 September 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Eduan  Milner | Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancers

Property scams are becoming increasingly prevalent and more sophisticated scams that not only fleece buyers and sellers but also property practitioners. Eduan Milner of Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancer talks about property scams South Africans should be aware of. 

Fitness with Liezel V: Ultra Swimmer seizes life, and lessons, through injury and Ultimate swim challenges

6 September 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the neck-breaking extremes one of South Africa's most extreme sportsmen has taken on. Tune in to hear all about Troy Mayers very fit exploits, life-altering injuries, and the lessons and triumphs that followed.

COSATU vehemently against the use of vaccine ID system for access control

3 September 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

According to Health Minister Joe Phaala, the South African government is strongly considering a vaccine passport.  And hopes to conclude the plan of using the vaccination card/proof in within the next two weeks. Cosatu is opposed to the idea, equating the move to taking the country back to the era of apartheid pass laws

Fitness with Liezel V: Post-Vaccine Fitness: Train after Listening to your Body's wants

3 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Side Effects hit people's systems differently, so your body is something unique you're going to have to listen to yourself, to assess whether you're ready to train again after your jab. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the necessities of pre-workout preparations post-vaccine jab, and other fitness tips and health insights from experts, to get you up and at 'em!

Umlazi shootings total to 11 killings in a week

2 September 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Bongani  Mthimkhulu  | Chairperson  at Umlazi CPF

Following a spate of killings over the weekend, five more people have been shot and killed at Umlazi Township, south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), making it a total of eleven people killed this week.

Health: Black Africans at risk for rheumatic heart disease, but it is preventable

2 September 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Dr. Mark  Engel  | Associate Professor within the Medicine Department at UCT

A study led by researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has identified the determinants of rheumatic heart disease (RHD) risk in black Africans. RHD is a sequela (effect/result) of rheumatic fever, characterised by permanent heart valve damage.

Despite being completely preventable, RHD remains rampant in poor communities where there is widespread overcrowding and poor access to healthcare. Globally, RHD claims as many as 350 000 lives annually and constitutes one of the leading causes needing cardiac surgery in sub-Saharan Africa.

MPs divided on completion of land expropriation amendment

7 September 2021 6:49 AM

ANC staff on salary non-payment: They had more than enough time to resolve this

7 September 2021 6:26 AM

G7 calls on Tunisia president to wind back power grab

7 September 2021 5:52 AM

