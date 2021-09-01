Finance: identifying and managing risk in your business

Guest: Lungile Phakathi | Chartered accountant and managing director at The Modern Firm
Any factors that may lead to lower profits or even cause a company to fail is a business risk. However you can limit the amount of risk your business is exposed to. Lungile Phakathi, a Charted Accountant and the managing director for the Modern Firm, shares some practical advice on identifying and managing risks in your business
Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa
The IEC is expecting the new date for local government elections to be 1 November. Voter registration will take place on 18 and 19 September and it is set to reopen the registration of candidates -which is already facing opposition from the Democratic Alliance looking at avenues to take the matter to court. Are these are conducive conditions under which to conduct an election. If not, what can we do to minimise the damage to these elections?
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Want to bring the joy of cycling closer to home, and still reap the fitness benefits? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is a fan of spin classes, and is here to discuss exactly what spinning is, and all those benefits of it! Tune in to add a new spin on your workouts.
Guest: Deevia Bhana | South African Research Chair and Professor in Gender and Childhood Sexuality at University Of Kwazulu Natal
More than 14,000 girls between the age of 10 and 14 have fallen pregnant over the past four years in SA. According to legislation. Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities wants the perpetrators to face the full might of the law. However is there a part that sexual education can play in better arming young girls against underage pregnant.
Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director at Dullah Omar Institute
The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) application to have local government elections postponed to next year. The Constitutional Court has ruled that the 27th October local government elections will go ahead as planned or latest on the 1st of November.
Guest: Eduan Milner | Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancers
Property scams are becoming increasingly prevalent and more sophisticated scams that not only fleece buyers and sellers but also property practitioners. Eduan Milner of Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancer talks about property scams South Africans should be aware of.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the neck-breaking extremes one of South Africa's most extreme sportsmen has taken on. Tune in to hear all about Troy Mayers very fit exploits, life-altering injuries, and the lessons and triumphs that followed.
Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU
According to Health Minister Joe Phaala, the South African government is strongly considering a vaccine passport. And hopes to conclude the plan of using the vaccination card/proof in within the next two weeks. Cosatu is opposed to the idea, equating the move to taking the country back to the era of apartheid pass laws
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Side Effects hit people's systems differently, so your body is something unique you're going to have to listen to yourself, to assess whether you're ready to train again after your jab. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the necessities of pre-workout preparations post-vaccine jab, and other fitness tips and health insights from experts, to get you up and at 'em!
Guest: Bongani Mthimkhulu | Chairperson at Umlazi CPF
Following a spate of killings over the weekend, five more people have been shot and killed at Umlazi Township, south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), making it a total of eleven people killed this week.
Guest: Dr. Mark Engel | Associate Professor within the Medicine Department at UCT
A study led by researchers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has identified the determinants of rheumatic heart disease (RHD) risk in black Africans. RHD is a sequela (effect/result) of rheumatic fever, characterised by permanent heart valve damage.
Despite being completely preventable, RHD remains rampant in poor communities where there is widespread overcrowding and poor access to healthcare. Globally, RHD claims as many as 350 000 lives annually and constitutes one of the leading causes needing cardiac surgery in sub-Saharan Africa.