Fitness with Liezel V: Post-Vaccine Fitness: Train after Listening to your Body's wants

Side Effects hit people's systems differently, so your body is something unique you're going to have to listen to yourself, to assess whether you're ready to train again after your jab. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the necessities of pre-workout preparations post-vaccine jab, and other fitness tips and health insights from experts, to get you up and at 'em!
Are subleased electricity meter's charging you more for your electricity than regular suppliers? Following a complaint from a caller in Blue Downs, energy expert Ted Blom unpacks whether smart meter electricity tariffs are higher?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan
The auction of spectrum which has been delayed for over ten years has hit yet another obstacle. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) failed to reach an out-of-court settlement with telecommunication companies that had challenged the process. The authority was taken to court over certain aspects of its invitation to apply for spectrum.
Guest: Madelein Steenkamp | Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth
A deceased estate comes into existence at the moment of passing and must be wound up in terms of the Administration of Estates Act. Depending on the nature of the estate process can be lengthy. Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth, Madelein Steenkamp, gives a step by step guide to the process of winding up a deceased estate.
If you want to be trendy and nostalgic with your fitness routine, switch things up with a 90s workout making a big comeback. Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the fun 90s workout that's blowing up around the world. Tune in now! The 90s are back, and they want you Stepping!
Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa
The IEC is expecting the new date for local government elections to be 1 November. Voter registration will take place on 18 and 19 September and it is set to reopen the registration of candidates -which is already facing opposition from the Democratic Alliance looking at avenues to take the matter to court. Are these are conducive conditions under which to conduct an election. If not, what can we do to minimise the damage to these elections?
Want to bring the joy of cycling closer to home, and still reap the fitness benefits? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is a fan of spin classes, and is here to discuss exactly what spinning is, and all those benefits of it! Tune in to add a new spin on your workouts.
Guest: Deevia Bhana | South African Research Chair and Professor in Gender and Childhood Sexuality at University Of Kwazulu Natal
More than 14,000 girls between the age of 10 and 14 have fallen pregnant over the past four years in SA. According to legislation. Parliament’s portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities wants the perpetrators to face the full might of the law. However is there a part that sexual education can play in better arming young girls against underage pregnant.
Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director at Dullah Omar Institute
The Constitutional Court on Friday dismissed the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) application to have local government elections postponed to next year. The Constitutional Court has ruled that the 27th October local government elections will go ahead as planned or latest on the 1st of November.
Guest: Eduan Milner | Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancers
Property scams are becoming increasingly prevalent and more sophisticated scams that not only fleece buyers and sellers but also property practitioners. Eduan Milner of Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancer talks about property scams South Africans should be aware of.
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, discusses the neck-breaking extremes one of South Africa's most extreme sportsmen has taken on. Tune in to hear all about Troy Mayers very fit exploits, life-altering injuries, and the lessons and triumphs that followed.