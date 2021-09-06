Property: How to avoid falling prey to property scams

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
IEC reports on donations received by political parties Mandy Wiener interviews My Vote Counts Director Minhaj Jeenah. 9 September 2021 1:51 PM
ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to political analyst Melanie Verwoerd about the IEC's decision to reopen candidate nominat... 9 September 2021 3:54 PM
Zuma arms deal trial postponed over medical assessment Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia about Jacob Zuma's arms deal court case. 9 September 2021 1:48 PM
Attorney explains Bromwell Street judgment implications for City of Cape Town John Maytham speaks to Browell residents' attorney Disha Govender about what the judgment means. 9 September 2021 11:51 AM
'Africa needs hundreds of millions of vaccines – they’re just not coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 9 September 2021 9:36 AM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Business confidence takes a knock in Q3, but it's a case of 'down but not out' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 8 September 2021 8:05 PM
WCape school encourages learners to be more conscious about reducing waste Pippa Hudson speaks to Bruce James, head gardener at Green School South Africa about International Zero Waste Week. 9 September 2021 4:01 PM
Assisted dying should be available to all, says UCT lecturer Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to critical thinking lecturer Jacques Rousseau about assisted suicide and the right to die. 9 September 2021 10:41 AM
We drive the R419 900 Toyota Corolla hybrid – the cheapest one in South Africa Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove the Toyota Corolla Xs CVT Hybrid. 8 September 2021 2:26 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Cape Town Formula E: 'We want crowds. Racing in Covid bubble not of interest' John Maytham discusses the event with Iain Banner, the executive chairman of E-Movement, the Cape Town E-Prix’s promoter. 6 September 2021 4:03 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Delightful range of classical live music concerts to take place in Klein Karoo Refilwe Moloto talks to the artistic director Hugo Theart about the events organised by Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees. 8 September 2021 9:01 AM
From Housekeepers to Hollywood - Thando Thabete is ready to take on the world Sara-Jayne King chats to actress, TV host, and entrepreneur Thando Thabete about life, love, and living in the public eye. 6 September 2021 11:23 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
[WATCH] 3-year-old missing in Australian outback for 4 days reunited with family Three-year-old Anthony Elfalak has been reunited with his family after going missing on his parent's rural property in Australia 8 September 2021 11:27 AM
Woman swapped at birth 19 years ago sues for €3M (R50M) over mix-up Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 8 September 2021 10:59 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Why fewer men in South Africa are getting vaccinated against Covid-19 than women Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Jacque Mthembu of the Human Sciences Research Council. 9 September 2021 10:55 AM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Property: How to avoid falling prey to property scams

Property: How to avoid falling prey to property scams

6 September 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Eduan  Milner | Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancers

Property scams are becoming increasingly prevalent and more sophisticated scams that not only fleece buyers and sellers but also property practitioners. Eduan Milner of Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancer talks about property scams South Africans should be aware of. 


Will a vaccine id system work in a South African context?

9 September 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Safura Abdool Karim | Public Health Lawyer

The National Coronavirus Command Council is deliberating over the use of a vaccine ID system. While the system has worked the elsewhere in the world, how might this play itself out in a South African context? 

Local government elections to be held Nov 1

9 September 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the local government elections will be held on 1 November. While the election date is set down for 1 November, a proclamation will be made on 20 September after voter registration weekend.

Health: How undiagnosed heart defects cause more than 40 infant deaths per year

9 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Prof Stephen  Brown  | Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at University of the Free State (UFS)

Every year more than forty children die in rural areas due to undiagnosed heart defects. This is why Professor Stephen Brown, a Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at the University of the Free State (UFS) and his paediatric heart specialists started an outreach initiative in 2016, where they go to the rural areas to diagnose heart defects in babies as early as possible. It is the first 1000 days that matter the most and where they hope to make the most impact to optimal health for each child. 

Fitness with Liezel V: 'In your face' – Facial Muscle Facts and Tips to look youthful

9 September 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Wondering if there is a natural way you can enhance your face? This week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all she's learned about the youthful wonders of Facial Yoga. Yes, its for real so tune in to find out how to get started and reap the benefits of that workout!

Explainer: Are subleased electricity meter tariffs higher

8 September 2021 6:15 AM

Are subleased electricity meter's charging you more for your electricity than regular suppliers? Following a complaint from a caller in Blue Downs, energy expert Ted Blom unpacks whether smart meter electricity tariffs are higher?

Anticipated auction of spectrum hits another snag

8 September 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan

The auction of spectrum which has been delayed for over ten years has hit yet another obstacle. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) failed to reach an out-of-court settlement with telecommunication companies that had challenged the process. The authority was taken to court over certain aspects of its invitation to apply for spectrum.  

Finance: What you need to know about winding up a deceased estate

8 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest:  Madelein  Steenkamp | Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth

A deceased estate comes into existence at the moment of passing and must be wound up in terms of the Administration of Estates Act. Depending on the nature of the estate process can be lengthy. Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth, Madelein Steenkamp, gives a step by step guide to the process of winding up a deceased estate.

Fitness with Liezel V: Workout Wednesday - 'It's blown up': We still can't get enough of this 90s workout

8 September 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

If you want to be trendy and nostalgic with your fitness routine, switch things up with a 90s workout making a big comeback. Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the fun 90s workout that's blowing up around the world. Tune in now! The 90s are back, and they want you Stepping!

How to minimise any further damage to the upcoming LGE

7 September 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Thembelani  Mazibuko  | Researcher  at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa

The IEC is expecting the new date for local government elections to be 1 November. Voter registration will take place on 18 and 19 September and it is set to reopen the registration of candidates -which is already facing opposition from the Democratic Alliance looking at avenues to take the matter to court. Are these are conducive conditions under which to conduct an election. If not, what can we do to minimise the damage to these elections? 

Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Fun - A fresh spin on Cycling with Spinning

7 September 2021 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Want to bring the joy of cycling closer to home, and still reap the fitness benefits? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is a fan of spin classes, and is here to discuss exactly what spinning is, and all those benefits of it! Tune in to add a new spin on your workouts.

Arthur Fraser admits he rescinded board decision and granted Zuma medical parole

Politics

ANC's missing candidate lists could spell trouble for the country, says Verwoerd

Politics

Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout

Opinion

EWN Highlights

PSC: Water Dept still struggling to pay supplier invoices on time

9 September 2021 6:22 PM

CT doctors recount agony of watching unvaccinated people fight for lives in ICU

9 September 2021 5:50 PM

Over a third of GP households living below poverty line due to COVID - survey

9 September 2021 5:02 PM

