Property: How to avoid falling prey to property scams

Guest: Eduan Milner | Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancers
Property scams are becoming increasingly prevalent and more sophisticated scams that not only fleece buyers and sellers but also property practitioners. Eduan Milner of Eduan Milner Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancer talks about property scams South Africans should be aware of.
Guest: Safura Abdool Karim | Public Health Lawyer
The National Coronavirus Command Council is deliberating over the use of a vaccine ID system. While the system has worked the elsewhere in the world, how might this play itself out in a South African context?
Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the local government elections will be held on 1 November. While the election date is set down for 1 November, a proclamation will be made on 20 September after voter registration weekend.
Guest: Prof Stephen Brown | Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at University of the Free State (UFS)
Every year more than forty children die in rural areas due to undiagnosed heart defects. This is why Professor Stephen Brown, a Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at the University of the Free State (UFS) and his paediatric heart specialists started an outreach initiative in 2016, where they go to the rural areas to diagnose heart defects in babies as early as possible. It is the first 1000 days that matter the most and where they hope to make the most impact to optimal health for each child.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Wondering if there is a natural way you can enhance your face? This week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all she’s learned about the youthful wonders of Facial Yoga. Yes, its for real so tune in to find out how to get started and reap the benefits of that workout!
Are subleased electricity meter's charging you more for your electricity than regular suppliers? Following a complaint from a caller in Blue Downs, energy expert Ted Blom unpacks whether smart meter electricity tariffs are higher?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan
The auction of spectrum which has been delayed for over ten years has hit yet another obstacle. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) failed to reach an out-of-court settlement with telecommunication companies that had challenged the process. The authority was taken to court over certain aspects of its invitation to apply for spectrum.
Guest: Madelein Steenkamp | Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth
A deceased estate comes into existence at the moment of passing and must be wound up in terms of the Administration of Estates Act. Depending on the nature of the estate process can be lengthy. Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth, Madelein Steenkamp, gives a step by step guide to the process of winding up a deceased estate.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
If you want to be trendy and nostalgic with your fitness routine, switch things up with a 90s workout making a big comeback. Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the fun 90s workout that's blowing up around the world. Tune in now! The 90s are back, and they want you Stepping!
Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa
The IEC is expecting the new date for local government elections to be 1 November. Voter registration will take place on 18 and 19 September and it is set to reopen the registration of candidates -which is already facing opposition from the Democratic Alliance looking at avenues to take the matter to court. Are these are conducive conditions under which to conduct an election. If not, what can we do to minimise the damage to these elections?
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Want to bring the joy of cycling closer to home, and still reap the fitness benefits? Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is a fan of spin classes, and is here to discuss exactly what spinning is, and all those benefits of it! Tune in to add a new spin on your workouts.