Fitness with Liezel V: Fitness Fun - A fresh spin on Cycling with Spinning

Guest: Prof Stephen Brown | Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at University of the Free State (UFS)



Every year more than forty children die in rural areas due to undiagnosed heart defects. This is why Professor Stephen Brown, a Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at the University of the Free State (UFS) and his paediatric heart specialists started an outreach initiative in 2016, where they go to the rural areas to diagnose heart defects in babies as early as possible. It is the first 1000 days that matter the most and where they hope to make the most impact to optimal health for each child.

