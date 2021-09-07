How to minimise any further damage to the upcoming LGE

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
All you need to know about the voter registration weekend on 18 and 19 September John Maytham speaks to Michael Hendrickse, the IEC's provincial electoral officer in the Western Cape. 10 September 2021 7:59 PM
Why aren't trade unions spearheading vaccination drive for workers? John Maytham speaks to Prof Mike Morris of UCT's Economics Dept about why unions should be acting in the collective interest. 10 September 2021 5:12 PM
The devastating impact of Covid-19 on organ donation Pippa Hudson interviews Samantha Nicholls, the executive director at the Organ Donor Foundation. 10 September 2021 4:47 PM
'ANC axed Carl Niehaus after he threatened to lay charges over unpaid salaries' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about the ANC's decision to fire Ca... 10 September 2021 3:25 PM
'Fraser has legal powers to grant Zuma parole, but decision must be rational' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about Arthur Fraser's decision to overrule the medical par... 10 September 2021 2:11 PM
John Steenhuisen: Release of Zuma 'a political decision, not a medical decision' Mandy Wiener speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen about the court action to have the decision reviewed and declared unlawful. 10 September 2021 1:01 PM
Quality of life in Gauteng is deteriorating – survey Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Julia De Kadt, a senior researcher at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory. 10 September 2021 3:16 PM
China’s Sinovac to trial Covid-19 vaccine on 2000 children in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 10 September 2021 12:51 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 10 September 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 10 September 2021 4:58 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
New chapter for Cafda Book Warehouse following move to Kenilworth premises CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cafda CEO Peter Cato about the new Cafda bookstore premises in Kenilworth. 9 September 2021 5:20 PM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
I hope I inspire others; it is possible – gold medallist Pieter du Preez Refilwe Moloto interviews para-cyclist and Olympic Champion Pieter "SupaPiet" du Preez. 8 September 2021 9:05 AM
Artscape celebrations continue with three-day Youth to Masters Jazz Festival Pippa Hudson speaks to renowned jazz musician Gloria Bosman who'll be performing at the Artscape event this weekend. 9 September 2021 8:36 PM
Recording artist and Idols finalist Zoë Zana spins her musical picks on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith signer, dancer, and recording artist Zoë Zana on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 9 September 2021 5:11 PM
Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Clifford Coonan. 10 September 2021 1:56 PM
Photographer who took iconic image on 9/11 describes moment the planes hit Lester Kiewit talks to David Monderer who was out taking photos of the New York skyline when the planes hit that fateful day. 10 September 2021 11:39 AM
Discovery's new digital vaccine card is not a vaccine 'passport' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at the issue of vaccination passports and Covid travel. 8 September 2021 4:23 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Mandated vaccination against Covid is coming. How will small businesses react? Lester Kiewit interviews Shawn Theunissen, President of the Gauteng Chamber of Business. 10 September 2021 12:00 PM
The once mighty Western Province Rugby Union is now a sad state of affairs John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick Sports editor, Craig Ray about Western Province Rugby. 9 September 2021 5:23 PM
Why poor, rural Eastern Cape has such an 'exemplary' vaccine rollout Lester Kiewit interviews infectious disease specialist Professor Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care. 9 September 2021 12:53 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
How to minimise any further damage to the upcoming LGE

How to minimise any further damage to the upcoming LGE

7 September 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Thembelani  Mazibuko  | Researcher  at Electoral Institute For Sustainable Democracy In Africa

The IEC is expecting the new date for local government elections to be 1 November. Voter registration will take place on 18 and 19 September and it is set to reopen the registration of candidates -which is already facing opposition from the Democratic Alliance looking at avenues to take the matter to court. Are these are conducive conditions under which to conduct an election. If not, what can we do to minimise the damage to these elections? 


Rugby filled weekend - Currie Cup final and Boks face Wallabies

10 September 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist  at Rapport

It is a bumper weekend for rugby sports viewers. The Sharks have their Currie Cup final against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday. And the Springboks face the Wallabies in the first Test of the Australia leg of the tournament, after back-to-back wins over Argentina in South Africa.

#elections2021 What will be the challenges of campaigning in a pandemic

10 September 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Glen  Mpani  | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)

The 2021 Local Government Elections have already presented a fair share of challenges. With the decision of the elections forwarding ahead for November 1st - What crop of challenges will political parties have to overcome to to persuade the electorate to vote for them. How do you inspire voters to voting stations during a pandemic?

Fitness with Liezel V: Sweat 1000

10 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Fitness hasn't been the same since the Sweat1000 team fired up people all over the world, in-person and virtually, with their training. Tune in to hear more about this global fitness brand, their powerhouse workouts and training regimes, and what our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, thinks of it this fitness Friday! 

Will a vaccine id system work in a South African context?

9 September 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Safura Abdool Karim | Public Health Lawyer

The National Coronavirus Command Council is deliberating over the use of a vaccine ID system. While the system has worked the elsewhere in the world, how might this play itself out in a South African context? 

Local government elections to be held Nov 1

9 September 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director  at Dullah Omar Institute

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the local government elections will be held on 1 November. While the election date is set down for 1 November, a proclamation will be made on 20 September after voter registration weekend.

Health: How undiagnosed heart defects cause more than 40 infant deaths per year

9 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Prof Stephen  Brown  | Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at University of the Free State (UFS)

Every year more than forty children die in rural areas due to undiagnosed heart defects. This is why Professor Stephen Brown, a Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at the University of the Free State (UFS) and his paediatric heart specialists started an outreach initiative in 2016, where they go to the rural areas to diagnose heart defects in babies as early as possible. It is the first 1000 days that matter the most and where they hope to make the most impact to optimal health for each child. 

Fitness with Liezel V: 'In your face' – Facial Muscle Facts and Tips to look youthful

9 September 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Wondering if there is a natural way you can enhance your face? This week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all she’s learned about the youthful wonders of Facial Yoga. Yes, its for real so tune in to find out how to get started and reap the benefits of that workout!

Explainer: Are subleased electricity meter tariffs higher

8 September 2021 6:15 AM

Are subleased electricity meter's charging you more for your electricity than regular suppliers? Following a complaint from a caller in Blue Downs, energy expert Ted Blom unpacks whether smart meter electricity tariffs are higher?

Anticipated auction of spectrum hits another snag

8 September 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Spiwe Chireka | Ict Analyst at Frost & Sullivan

The auction of spectrum which has been delayed for over ten years has hit yet another obstacle. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) failed to reach an out-of-court settlement with telecommunication companies that had challenged the process. The authority was taken to court over certain aspects of its invitation to apply for spectrum.  

Finance: What you need to know about winding up a deceased estate

8 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest:  Madelein  Steenkamp | Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth

A deceased estate comes into existence at the moment of passing and must be wound up in terms of the Administration of Estates Act. Depending on the nature of the estate process can be lengthy. Legal Specialist at PSG Wealth, Madelein Steenkamp, gives a step by step guide to the process of winding up a deceased estate.

City's new and updated by-laws to clamp down on homeless people, land occupiers

Local

I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee

Sport

Berlin hospitality industry suffer extreme staff shortage as 300 000 exit

World

Nothing suspicious about Zuma being placed on medical parole - EFF's Malema

10 September 2021 7:36 PM

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 28 runs in 1st T20

10 September 2021 7:20 PM

Justice Dept assures SA there was no breach of data in cyberattack

10 September 2021 7:13 PM

