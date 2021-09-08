Explainer: Are subleased electricity meter tariffs higher

Are subleased electricity meter's charging you more for your electricity than regular suppliers? Following a complaint from a caller in Blue Downs, energy expert Ted Blom unpacks whether smart meter electricity tariffs are higher?
Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Voter registration for the 2021 Municipal Elections will take place on 18 and 19 September. It’s an opportunity for new voters to register and for existing voters to update their details. The IEC's Masego Sheburi details how planning for the upcoming registration weekend is forwarding ahead.
Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener at National Liquor Traders
The president addressed the nation last night with an update on the country's covid response. In his address he eased some of the restrictions placed on the alcohol industry.- The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will now be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday. Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 10pm.
Guest: Shanaaz Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster
In these difficult financial times, the demand for choice and flexibility over set contracts means that more and more landlords and tenants are opting to give month-to-month leases a chance because of their ability to respond to non-payment by a tenant. Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO of RentMaster runs through some considerations for why landlords should more readily give shorter term leases a try.
Guest: Leighton Koopman | Sports journalist at Rapport
It is a bumper weekend for rugby sports viewers. The Sharks have their Currie Cup final against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday. And the Springboks face the Wallabies in the first Test of the Australia leg of the tournament, after back-to-back wins over Argentina in South Africa.
Guest: Glen Mpani | Democracy and Governance practioner and Managing Director of Shikamo Political Advisory and Campaign Services (SPACS)
The 2021 Local Government Elections have already presented a fair share of challenges. With the decision of the elections forwarding ahead for November 1st - What crop of challenges will political parties have to overcome to to persuade the electorate to vote for them. How do you inspire voters to voting stations during a pandemic?
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Fitness hasn't been the same since the Sweat1000 team fired up people all over the world, in-person and virtually, with their training. Tune in to hear more about this global fitness brand, their powerhouse workouts and training regimes, and what our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, thinks of it this fitness Friday!
Guest: Safura Abdool Karim | Public Health Lawyer
The National Coronavirus Command Council is deliberating over the use of a vaccine ID system. While the system has worked the elsewhere in the world, how might this play itself out in a South African context?
Guest: Prof Jaap de Visser | Director at Dullah Omar Institute
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the local government elections will be held on 1 November. While the election date is set down for 1 November, a proclamation will be made on 20 September after voter registration weekend.
Guest: Prof Stephen Brown | Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at University of the Free State (UFS)
Every year more than forty children die in rural areas due to undiagnosed heart defects. This is why Professor Stephen Brown, a Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at the University of the Free State (UFS) and his paediatric heart specialists started an outreach initiative in 2016, where they go to the rural areas to diagnose heart defects in babies as early as possible. It is the first 1000 days that matter the most and where they hope to make the most impact to optimal health for each child.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Wondering if there is a natural way you can enhance your face? This week, resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares all she’s learned about the youthful wonders of Facial Yoga. Yes, its for real so tune in to find out how to get started and reap the benefits of that workout!