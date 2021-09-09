Health: How undiagnosed heart defects cause more than 40 infant deaths per year

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:11
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Thokozani Mhlambi
Renée Leeuwner - Communications and Media Executive at Two Oceans Aquarium
Sophie Lalonde - Head of VIP and Partnerships at Investec Cape Town Art Fair
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:35
HEALTH FEATURE: Doctor's Surgery - The skin we're in with The Cape Skin Doctor
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr NOMPHELO GANTSHO - Head of Dermatology Treatment and Phototherapy Clinic at Cape Dermatology Clinic
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: From Pollsmoor to a Pastor - Ronald Abels
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ronald Abels
Today at 07:40
Recovery Walk Cape Town - show your support this Recovery Month (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jenny Chadwick - Organizer at Cape Town Recovery Walk
Ashley Potts - Director at Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Shireen Prins
Today at 08:10
Artificial Intelligence (AI) life coach 'Vici' rivals the real thing
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Nicky Terblanche - Senior Lecturer and Head of MPhil in Management Coaching University of Stellenbosch Business School South Africa at Stellenbosch University
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Toyota Landcruiser 300
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Sandi Shultz (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Youth Classical Concert at Artscape
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Latest Local
Western Cape well on its way to exiting Covid-19 third wave Amy MacIver speaks to Western Cape Health's head of operations, Dr Saadiq Kariem. 17 September 2021 7:05 PM
Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities Pete Oxford describes the situation to Amy McIver as authorities attempt to dart the baboon on Friday in order to kill him. 17 September 2021 6:00 PM
#SunflowerDay gives hope to leukemia sufferers and their loved ones Pippa Hudson speaks to the Country Executive Director of DKMS Africa, Alana James. 17 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa' Mand Wiener interviews Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation. 17 September 2021 12:54 PM
View all Politics
The Smart Money Woman on Netflix: 'Financial literacy, but fun!' Refilwe Moloto interviews Arese Ugwu, author of a book by the same name. 17 September 2021 11:56 AM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Business
Can your kid's superhero birthday cake and decorations get you into hot water? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christine Strutt, of head of trademarks at Von Seidels about when you are infringing copyright law. 17 September 2021 12:29 PM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
View all World
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice Mandy Wiener interviews Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos. 17 September 2021 2:43 PM
Release Acacia Park for affordable housing - Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA) Refilwe Moloto interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for Cape Town. 17 September 2021 9:06 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health: How undiagnosed heart defects cause more than 40 infant deaths per year

Health: How undiagnosed heart defects cause more than 40 infant deaths per year

9 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Prof Stephen  Brown  | Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at University of the Free State (UFS)

Every year more than forty children die in rural areas due to undiagnosed heart defects. This is why Professor Stephen Brown, a Principal specialist and Head of Paediatric Cardiology at the University of the Free State (UFS) and his paediatric heart specialists started an outreach initiative in 2016, where they go to the rural areas to diagnose heart defects in babies as early as possible. It is the first 1000 days that matter the most and where they hope to make the most impact to optimal health for each child. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

#elections2021 - Gauteng IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend

17 September 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Thabo  Masemola  | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC

Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. Over 23,000 registration stations will be open nationwide from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Gauteng provincial electoral officer, Thabo Masemola, outlines preparations ahead of registration.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application

17 September 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

After a long delay, Concourt will hand down judgement on former President Jacob Zuma's application to rescind  it's contempt of court finding against him. Earlier this week  the JCZ foundation shard a reminder that it was over 60 days since the matter was first heard in court. Benedict Phiri, discusses what has caused this delay and what sort of outcome is expected from the ruling.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: Not just a childhood pastime, there are many benefits to jumping rope

17 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Danielle  Oldfield  | Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach 

Skipping or jumping rope is not just a childhood pastime. Boxers and many other fitness enthusiasts use it as a manner to build stamina and shred fat. Danielle Oldfield runs through some of the health and fitness benefits that make this a workout worth hop, skipping or jumping to. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#elections2021 - Western Cape IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend

16 September 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC

Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. In the Western Cape, 1 577 voting stations and registration venues will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.  The Western Cape provincial electoral officer, Michael Hendrikse, outlines preparations ahead of registration. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Universities South Africa on mandatory vaccines for tertiary students

16 September 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO at Universities South Africa (USAf)

Should tertiary students be vaccinated to for the continuance of classes in person - is something currently under discussion. Last week, the SA Committee of Medical Deans (Sacomd) and the SA Committee of Dental Deans (Sacodd) called for the compulsory vaccination of all health science students. The South African Union of Students, while encouraging students to vaccinate, the student union is opposed to mandatory vaccinations. Ahemd Bawa, discusses Universities South Africa's stance on whether getting the jab should be compulsory.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Contralesa concerned illegal initiation schools may go ahead this summer

15 September 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Kgosi Maputha  Mokoena | President  at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Provinces such as Free State, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and North West conduct initiation school in summer. It is now the time of year where ingoma holders in these provinces would under normal circumstance be preparing to open the initiation schools. Contralesa is concerned that  should the government remain silent on initiation schools it will lead to schools operating illegally.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: The financial importance of drawing up a will

15 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Certified Financial Planner

Every year the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) promotes National Wills Week, 13 to 17 September, where they encourage law firms to offer free Will drafting in an effort to raise awareness around the importance of Wills. There is an inconceivable statistic that more than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid Will in place.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parasitic worms can affect vaccine efficacy

14 September 2021 6:30 AM

Guest: Fungai Musaigwa | PhD candidate the Department of Pathology at University of Cape Town

While vaccine coverage of the African continent is still low there is an added worry, the effectiveness of vaccines in developing countries, particularly those with very high levels of chronic parasitic infections. Schistosomiasis for instance - about 90% of the people requiring treatment for this debilitating parasite are sub-Saharan Africans. For this reason treatment for schistosomiasis should be considered an important part of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination campaigns where the parasite is commonly found.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Elections 2021 -New voter management devices will prevent multiple voting

14 September 2021 5:23 AM

Guest:  Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

The IEC says has procured 40,000 Voter Management Devices which will be used for the first time over the registration weekend and are meant to speed up the verification process. The system will replace the old “zip zip” device and will prevent a multiple voting phenomenon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: Cape Town named top city in Middle East and Africa

14 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism

Cape Town has topped the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards for the number one city in the Middle East and Africa. The  survey was open for voting from January 11 through May 10, 2021 and allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. According to the award the Mother City's allure will make even "the most wanderlust-fueled traveler consider settling down"

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Betty's Bay baboon Scarface to be killed by authorities

Local Politics

'Riding roughshod over President Zuma’s rights is the norm in South Africa'

Local Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa invites the public to nominate the next Chief Justice

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

World on 'catastrophic' path to 2.7C warming: UN chief

17 September 2021 9:04 PM

Macron says 50 mn vaccinated in France with at least one jab

17 September 2021 8:13 PM

Vaccine nasal sprays aim to 'shut door' on virus

17 September 2021 7:41 PM

