Property: Out with one-year lease agreements, in with month-to-month leases

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
#elections2021 - Gauteng IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thabo Masemola - Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 06:10
Proposal for MPs homes to fill housing gap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 06:25
Themed parties are cool, but beware trademark infringements
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christine Strutt - Partner and Head of Trademarks at Von Seidels
Today at 06:40
City Faves: Sentinel Ocean Alliance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marguerite Kimberley
Today at 07:07
Intelligence committee report highlights abuse of state security apparatus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - MP and member of parliament's standing committee on intelligence
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:08
Binge Club - Smart Money Woman
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Arese Ugwu - Author and series creator: The Smart Money Woman
Today at 08:11
Binge Club - your choice of crime, drama and comedy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green
Today at 08:21
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:45
Sports Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:22
Recovery Clean up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gregory Craig - Founder and Director at Freeway Ministries
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist kids edition
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Peta-Anne Drake - Teacher at Bergvliet Primary School
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Jonathon Lun- Plasma propulsion
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathon Lun
Today at 10:30
Sea Monster uses games and tech to tackle vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Soraiya Verjee
Today at 10:42
Help Mr Barber give free fades
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Warren Theunis - Founder at Groomed for Change
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Boh at Home Umhlonyane Butter
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Noni Masombuka
Latest Local
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all Local
ANC W Cape ward councillor: 'There is not enough protection for councillors' Refilwe Moloto speaks to ANC ward councillor and ANC Western Cape caucus spokesperson Fiona Abrahams. 16 September 2021 1:05 PM
CoCT encourages people to start pavement veggie gardens, but with walkway access Refilwe Moloto speaks to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management at City of Cape Town about the bylaws. 16 September 2021 8:40 AM
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
View all Politics
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months. 16 September 2021 7:21 PM
Write off 'uncollectable' R4.7 billion e-toll debt, now! – Outa Charlotte Killbane interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 16 September 2021 2:16 PM
Most in SA believe corruption worsened under President Cyril Ramaphosa – survey Charlotte Killbane interviews Jaynisha Patel of Inclusive Economies at the Institute for Justice & Reconciliation. 16 September 2021 1:06 PM
View all Business
Hate voice notes? WhatsApp will soon write out voice messages, if you want it to Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 16 September 2021 9:53 AM
You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one Refilwe Moloto interviews Immigration Law Specialist Stefanie De Saude Darbandi. 16 September 2021 9:02 AM
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
View all Sport
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
M-Net doccie takes you inside Pretoria Covid-19 ward: 'This needs to be seen' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Leonie Scholtz, a healthcare worker and filmmaker behind Zero to Zero. 14 September 2021 12:36 PM
View all Entertainment
I find vaccine hesitancy among some Cardinals strange – Pope Francis Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 September 2021 10:57 AM
Travel bans lift: What you need to do for your pilgrimage to Mecca during Covid Mo-aaz Casoo of the South African Hajj and Umrah Council talks to Refilwe Moloto about Covid restrictions still in place. 15 September 2021 10:01 AM
Denmark scraps all Covid-19 restrictions as 80% of over-12s fully vaccinated John Maytham interviews infectious disease specialist Dr Marc Mendelson of Groote Schuur Hospital. 14 September 2021 5:10 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
View all Africa
Jeremy Vearey opens up about his new book 'Into Dark Water: A Police Memoir' Mandy Wiener interviews top cop and Madiba's former bodyguard Jeremy Vearey about his new book. 16 September 2021 3:14 PM
JSE-listed BAT paid a bribe to Robert Mugabe, sabotaged competitors – BBC Mandy Wiener interviews Johann Van Loggerenberg, former Sars executive and author of Tobacco Wars. 15 September 2021 1:33 PM
Finding property bargains through urgent sales – and dangers to avoid Africa Melane interviews RealNet Holdings Managing Director Gerhard Kotze. 15 September 2021 11:00 AM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Property: Out with one-year lease agreements, in with month-to-month leases

Property: Out with one-year lease agreements, in with month-to-month leases

13 September 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Shanaaz  Trethewey | CEO at RentMaster

In these difficult financial times, the demand for choice and flexibility over set contracts means that more and more landlords and tenants are opting to give month-to-month leases a chance because of their ability to respond to non-payment by a tenant. Shanaaz Trethewey, CEO of RentMaster runs through some considerations for why landlords should more readily give shorter term leases a try. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

#elections2021 - Western Cape IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend

16 September 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Michael Hendrickse | Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC

Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. In the Western Cape, 1 577 voting stations and registration venues will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.  The Western Cape provincial electoral officer, Michael Hendrikse, outlines preparations ahead of registration. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Universities South Africa on mandatory vaccines for tertiary students

16 September 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO at Universities South Africa (USAf)

Should tertiary students be vaccinated to for the continuance of classes in person - is something currently under discussion. Last week, the SA Committee of Medical Deans (Sacomd) and the SA Committee of Dental Deans (Sacodd) called for the compulsory vaccination of all health science students. The South African Union of Students, while encouraging students to vaccinate, the student union is opposed to mandatory vaccinations. Ahemd Bawa, discusses Universities South Africa's stance on whether getting the jab should be compulsory.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Contralesa concerned illegal initiation schools may go ahead this summer

15 September 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Kgosi Maputha  Mokoena | President  at Congress Of Traditional Leaders Of South Africa (Contralesa)

Provinces such as Free State, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and North West conduct initiation school in summer. It is now the time of year where ingoma holders in these provinces would under normal circumstance be preparing to open the initiation schools. Contralesa is concerned that  should the government remain silent on initiation schools it will lead to schools operating illegally.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Finance: The financial importance of drawing up a will

15 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Certified Financial Planner

Every year the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) promotes National Wills Week, 13 to 17 September, where they encourage law firms to offer free Will drafting in an effort to raise awareness around the importance of Wills. There is an inconceivable statistic that more than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid Will in place.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Parasitic worms can affect vaccine efficacy

14 September 2021 6:30 AM

Guest: Fungai Musaigwa | PhD candidate the Department of Pathology at University of Cape Town

While vaccine coverage of the African continent is still low there is an added worry, the effectiveness of vaccines in developing countries, particularly those with very high levels of chronic parasitic infections. Schistosomiasis for instance - about 90% of the people requiring treatment for this debilitating parasite are sub-Saharan Africans. For this reason treatment for schistosomiasis should be considered an important part of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination campaigns where the parasite is commonly found.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Elections 2021 -New voter management devices will prevent multiple voting

14 September 2021 5:23 AM

Guest:  Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

The IEC says has procured 40,000 Voter Management Devices which will be used for the first time over the registration weekend and are meant to speed up the verification process. The system will replace the old “zip zip” device and will prevent a multiple voting phenomenon.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Travel&Tourism: Cape Town named top city in Middle East and Africa

14 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism

Cape Town has topped the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards for the number one city in the Middle East and Africa. The  survey was open for voting from January 11 through May 10, 2021 and allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. According to the award the Mother City's allure will make even "the most wanderlust-fueled traveler consider settling down"

LISTEN TO PODCAST

#elections2021 - IEC on preparing for voter registration weekend

13 September 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Voter registration for the 2021 Municipal Elections will take place on 18 and 19 September. It’s an opportunity for new voters to register and for existing voters to update their details. The IEC's Masego Sheburi details how planning for the upcoming registration weekend is forwarding ahead. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

National Liquor Traders welcomes the ease of restrictions on the alcohol sector

13 September 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Lucky Ntimane | Convener  at National Liquor Traders

The president addressed the nation last night with an update on the country's covid response. In his address he eased some of the restrictions placed on the alcohol industry.- The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will now be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday. Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 10pm. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies

Sport Local

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

Business Local Politics Opinion

You must apply to retain SA citizenship - or lose it upon gaining a foreign one

Local Opinion Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Philippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC drug war probe

16 September 2021 8:44 PM

End of 'Merkron': EU's power couple prepares to bow out

16 September 2021 8:40 PM

FUL to political parties: ConCourt not an umpire for political matches

16 September 2021 7:16 PM

