Travel&Tourism: Cape Town named top city in Middle East and Africa

Guest: Alderman James Vos | City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism
Cape Town has topped the 2021 Travel + Leisures World's Best Awards for the number one city in the Middle East and Africa. The survey was open for voting from January 11 through May 10, 2021 and allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. According to the award the Mother City's allure will make even "the most wanderlust-fueled traveler consider settling down"
Guest: Bulelani Dondashe
Guest: Prof John Lawrenson | Head of Paediatric Cardiology Service of the Western Cape
Heart disease and other heart-related conditions in adults has been widely reported, but few of us realise that heart disease can affect little hearts too. Many different types of heart problems can affect children. They include congenital heart defects, viral infections that affect the heart, and even heart disease acquired later in childhood due to illnesses or genetic syndromes.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
From television to radio favourites, Special Olympics South Africa has rallied high profilers helped to raise and support the Special Olympics South Africa National Team participating in the 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia.
Tune in to hear our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discuss more about the feats of this inspiring team, and the plunge that may get them closer to winning Olympic golds for the country!
Guest: Sekwati Sk Tsubane
Guest: Levy Ndou | Political Analyst
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has gave political parties and independent candidates wanting to contest the elections up to 5pm on Tuesday to register their candidates. After some trouble the first time round, this time the ANC has met the deadline to register candidates. Looking ahead, Political Analyst Levy Ndou discusses if the ANC stronghold on the voter's roll still stand or whether this might be an opportunity for smaller parties to gauge how well they can do in elections.
Guest: Athenkosi Sawutana | Content Creator at JustMoney
How your behaviour can affect your bottom line is rarely reflected on. With best intentions still, your fears, insecurities, coping mechanisms and fantasies all play out when it comes to your personal finances. Some people are frugal savers, others adore shopping, and some live for the moment without any cares about tomorrow. JustMoney has done an fun informal personality quiz to guide you on what personality financial triggers are and how to mitigate against them.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Fitness with purpose is something our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is always keen to discuss and promote. Tuning in this time, means finding out more about a global running competition you too can participate in - its the first of its kind!
You could face off against runners from all over the globe - whether it's for yourself, your country, or a cause you feel strongly about.
So, find out more about the 2021 Vitality Running World Cup now!
Guest: Ogopoleng Mushi | Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy
Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute of SA
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted November 1 as the date for the local government elections. The IEC have written to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to ask him to facilitate a request to the President that election day, November 1, be declared a public holiday. Thembelani Mazibuko runs through the legal process that would be required.
Guest: Xolisa Phillip
In her op-ed in the Daily Maverick, Xolisa Phillip, peruses the absence of full-package destinations. "South Africa has much to offer domestic and international tourists, but... falls short in being a full-package destination, primarily because municipalities are often badly run and fail to deliver basic services. Kimberley, the home of the Big Hole, is one such example."