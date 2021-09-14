Elections 2021 -New voter management devices will prevent multiple voting

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
Rhino poaching takes off after short lockdown lull - 3797 left in Kruger Park Mike Wills interviews Dr Jo Shaw, Manager of WWF South Africa's Rhino Programme. 21 September 2021 5:02 PM
Ex-crime reporter tells story of how she helped catch the Norwood serial killer CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and former crime reporter Janine Lazarus about her new book "Bait: To Catch a Killer". 21 September 2021 3:00 PM
State issues subpoena for Jacob Zuma’s medical records Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary Correspondent Babalo Ndenze. 21 September 2021 1:01 PM
Legally Election day has to be declared a public holiday in SA Thembelani Mazibuko, Researcher at the Electoral Institute of SA explains the process to be followed. 21 September 2021 6:55 AM
ConCourt judgment on reopening candidate lists no surprise, says Terry Tselane Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about the ConCourt... 20 September 2021 2:46 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Momentum Corporate offers help demystifying 'insurance speak' for members Mandy Wiener speaks to Ncumisa Madinda Executive: Member Solutions at Momentum Corporate Primary. 21 September 2021 4:39 PM
Obtain 'e-residency' in Estonia – like 250 other South Africans have, so far Lester Kiewit interviews Katrin Vaga, Head of PR for the Estonian e-Residency Scheme. 21 September 2021 2:51 PM
Need service or have a complaint for the City? How to log a 'C3' service request Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pat Lockwood, Customer Relations Manager at the City of Cape Town. 21 September 2021 10:51 AM
'Liquor Products Bill signed into law, but it doesn't tackle SA's booze problem' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers about the legislation. 21 September 2021 9:56 AM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
I want people to see anything is possible: SA's Paralympic star Louzanne Coetzee Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to team South Africa’s Louzanne Coetzee about her stellar performance at the Tokyo Paralympics... 10 September 2021 7:28 AM
Belhar-born songstress Claire Phillips spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes Tune in for #AnHourWith singer-songwriter Claire Phillips on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 17 September 2021 11:19 AM
A vaccine passport is the only way we can reopen our industry, says theatre boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Alistair Kilbee, the MD of Gearhouse Splitbeam, about the need for a vaccination passpo... 15 September 2021 4:58 PM
West Coast 'Flower Phone' hotline lets you know what's blooming and where Lester Kiewit speaks to Moreesburg & Koringberg Tourism Officer Anel Hanekom about this real-time phone service. 15 September 2021 12:35 PM
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
UK slammed for keeping SA on 'red list', DIRCO vows to fight Lester Kiewit is joined by David Frost of the SA Tourism Services Association as SA remains on UK Covid red list. 20 September 2021 1:13 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
UCT engages on mandatory vaccinations for staff and students Mike Wills interviews University of Cape Town spokesperson Elijah Moholola. 20 September 2021 3:31 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Elections 2021 -New voter management devices will prevent multiple voting

Elections 2021 -New voter management devices will prevent multiple voting

14 September 2021 5:23 AM

Guest:  Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

The IEC says has procured 40,000 Voter Management Devices which will be used for the first time over the registration weekend and are meant to speed up the verification process. The system will replace the old “zip zip” device and will prevent a multiple voting phenomenon.


Breaking The System: Be Original, Follow Trends

21 September 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Ogopoleng  Mushi  | Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy

Explainer: Legal process to declare election day a public holiday

21 September 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute of SA

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted November 1 as the date for the local government elections. The IEC have written to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to ask him to facilitate a request to the President that election day, November 1, be declared a public holiday. Thembelani Mazibuko runs through the legal process that would be required.

Travel&Tourism: Kimberley, a tourism diamond in need of polish in local government

21 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Xolisa Phillip

In her op-ed in the Daily Maverick, Xolisa Phillip, peruses the absence of full-package destinations. "South Africa has much to offer domestic and international tourists, but... falls short in being a full-package destination, primarily because municipalities are often badly run and fail to deliver basic services. Kimberley, the home of the Big Hole, is one such example."

Fitness with Liezel V: Health Care Workers Virtual Run

21 September 2021 4:49 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

 As the pandemic continues, so to does the support for healthcare workers. This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses a run that's being organized to honour and even support healthcare workers. Tune in to hear more about how you can participate!

Voter's registration weekend outcomes

20 September 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

After the completion of voter registration weekend, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo speaks on what were some of the challenges and successes over the course of the two days, where in more than 29 000 voters were registered.

Property: The pros and cons of a property stockvel

20 September 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Andrea Tucker | Director  at MortgageMe

Stokvels are fast becoming a way to build wealth and invest in property. While property focused stokvels are a good way to enter the property market, consumers still need to be cautious when signing agreements. Andre Tucker, director at MortgageMe unpacks some of the pros and cons of investing with a property stockvel.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Adventure time for a cause, with Gaven Sinclair

20 September 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

This week, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the outdoor fitness feats of adventurer Gaven Sinclair. Tune in to hear about all he’s done for causes he believes in, and the 1 000km journey he’s on to next.

#elections2021 - Gauteng IEC provincial electoral officer outlines preparations for registration weekend

17 September 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Thabo  Masemola  | Gauteng provincial electoral officer at IEC

Voter's registration for the local government elections will be taking place this weekend, 17th and 18th September. Over 23,000 registration stations will be open nationwide from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Gauteng provincial electoral officer, Thabo Masemola, outlines preparations ahead of registration.

ConCourt to hand down ruling on JZ rescission application

17 September 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

After a long delay, Concourt will hand down judgement on former President Jacob Zuma's application to rescind  it's contempt of court finding against him. Earlier this week  the JCZ foundation shard a reminder that it was over 60 days since the matter was first heard in court. Benedict Phiri, discusses what has caused this delay and what sort of outcome is expected from the ruling.

Fitness: Not just a childhood pastime, there are many benefits to jumping rope

17 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Danielle  Oldfield  | Registered Dietitian and Holistic Lifestyle Coach 

Skipping or jumping rope is not just a childhood pastime. Boxers and many other fitness enthusiasts use it as a manner to build stamina and shred fat. Danielle Oldfield runs through some of the health and fitness benefits that make this a workout worth hop, skipping or jumping to. 

'It looks like it was a hit': Teacher shot dead outside Cape Town primary school

Local

[PICS] Cape Town gets plant covered, 689-apartment skyscraper called The Fynbos

Business Lifestyle

WC stats show deaths and hospitalisations during peak mostly unvaccinated people

Local

SA regulator approves controversial floating power plants

21 September 2021 8:52 PM

Cosatu: While we campaign for ANC, we are also defending collective bargaining

21 September 2021 7:45 PM

SAPS: Philippi school shooting incident looks like a hit

21 September 2021 7:21 PM

