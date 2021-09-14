Elections 2021 -New voter management devices will prevent multiple voting

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel



After a long delay, Concourt will hand down judgement on former President Jacob Zuma's application to rescind it's contempt of court finding against him. Earlier this week the JCZ foundation shard a reminder that it was over 60 days since the matter was first heard in court. Benedict Phiri, discusses what has caused this delay and what sort of outcome is expected from the ruling.

