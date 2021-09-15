Finance: The financial importance of drawing up a will

DW Hour
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: South African content on Netflix could drive tourism
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 05:10
ANC Elections Manifesto Launch
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu - Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 05:46
Religious Forum Against COVID-19 wants to address vaccination hesitancy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ashwin Trikamjee - Head Of The South African Hindu at Co-Chairman Of The Religious Leaders Forum
Today at 06:10
Privacy threat as security cam company sets up linked network
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Heidi Swart - journalist specialising in data privacy and surveillance
Today at 06:25
Hikers beware - snake activity has increased
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaun McCleod
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zeph Masote - Lead for YouTube Partnerships in South Africa at YouTube
Today at 07:07
Government's new ethics and disciplinary unit is latest bid to root out public service rot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Salomon Hoogenraad Vermaak - Chief Director of Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit
Today at 07:20
Copy of Good Party Manifesto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron, Secretary General Of the Good Party
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Ward 17 councillor on how homeless are treated or dealt with
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hendri Terblanche - Ward Councillor for Ward 17
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:20
Election misinformation: what to look out for
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Churches vs mandatory vaccinations
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marothi Josias Mashashane
Zackie Achmat
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
What’s the chances of a R10 coin?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pradeep Maharaj - Chief Operating Officer Executive Management Department at South African Reserve Bank (SARB)
Today at 10:30
What happened to the Ratanga Junction snakes.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lappies Labuschagne - Teacher at Soetwater Environmental Education Centre
Today at 11:05
Container houses. But why won't Banks allow home loans on them - FNB weighs in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mfundo Mabaso - Home Finance Growth Head at First National Bank
Mfundo Mabaso - Growth Head, FNB Secure Lending at First National Bank (FNB)
