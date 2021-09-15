Finance: The financial importance of drawing up a will

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel&Tourism: South African content on Netflix could drive tourism
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Today at 05:10
ANC Elections Manifesto Launch
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu - Professor of Political Studies at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Today at 05:46
Religious Forum Against COVID-19 wants to address vaccination hesitancy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ashwin Trikamjee - Head Of The South African Hindu at Co-Chairman Of The Religious Leaders Forum
Today at 06:10
Privacy threat as security cam company sets up linked network
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Heidi Swart - journalist specialising in data privacy and surveillance
Today at 06:25
Hikers beware - snake activity has increased
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shaun McCleod
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Zeph Masote - Lead for YouTube Partnerships in South Africa at YouTube
Today at 07:07
Government's new ethics and disciplinary unit is latest bid to root out public service rot
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Salomon Hoogenraad Vermaak - Chief Director of Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit
Today at 07:20
Copy of Good Party Manifesto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Herron, Secretary General Of the Good Party
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Ward 17 councillor on how homeless are treated or dealt with
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hendri Terblanche - Ward Councillor for Ward 17
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:20
Election misinformation: what to look out for
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Hendrickse - Western Cape provincial electoral officer at IEC
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Churches vs mandatory vaccinations
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marothi Josias Mashashane
Zackie Achmat
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
What’s the chances of a R10 coin?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pradeep Maharaj - Chief Operating Officer Executive Management Department at South African Reserve Bank (SARB)
Today at 10:30
What happened to the Ratanga Junction snakes.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lappies Labuschagne - Teacher at Soetwater Environmental Education Centre
Today at 11:05
Container houses. But why won't Banks allow home loans on them - FNB weighs in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mfundo Mabaso - Home Finance Growth Head at First National Bank
Mfundo Mabaso - Growth Head, FNB Secure Lending at First National Bank (FNB)
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more. 27 September 2021 2:52 PM
We want to vote for citizens who've been engaged with their communtity - Maimane Lester Kiewit speaks to Mmusi Maimane, executive leader of the One South Africa Movement. 27 September 2021 1:44 PM
For 27 years parties give us empty promises, says political analyst Xolani Dube Mandy Wiener speaks to analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development Xolani Dube about the election manifestos. 27 September 2021 1:29 PM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
'Service delivery vital but not sexy. It's sexier to talk of national visions' Lester Kiewit speaks to Paul Berkowitz of NPO The Third Republic which focuses on political change and grassroots democracy in SA. 27 September 2021 12:10 PM
Loadshedding-free zones for Western Cape - DA manifesto launch promises Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Town mayoral candidate Geordin Hill-Lewis about the DA's national manifesto. 27 September 2021 8:55 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
Trading at discount to underlying investments is common – Ethos Capital The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO at Ethos Capital. 27 September 2021 6:40 PM
A quarter of us admit we're not disciplined enough to work from home - IPSOS Sara-Jayne King speaks to career expert Devan Moonsamy about morale and productivity for those forced to keep working from home. 27 September 2021 10:41 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new Renault Kiger Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson about the new Renault Kiger. 26 September 2021 8:32 AM
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms. 25 September 2021 10:25 AM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
R300 million arts stimulus mismanaged - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Mike Wills interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Thando Kubheka to explain. 27 September 2021 5:18 PM
Masterchef's beloved Siphokazi talks about her amazing life and new cookbook Pippa Hudson speaks to Siphokazi Mdlankomo about the new book and more. 27 September 2021 2:52 PM
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
Two-thirds of Swiss voters say 'Yes' to same-sex marriage Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 27 September 2021 1:14 PM
'Lazy, entitled, spoilt' - recruitment boss trolled for WFH rant Refilwe Moloto speaks to British recruitment firm owner James Cox whose LinkedIn WFH rant went viral last week 27 September 2021 11:18 AM
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. 23 September 2021 11:01 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Finance: The financial importance of drawing up a will

Finance: The financial importance of drawing up a will

15 September 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Certified Financial Planner

Every year the Law Society of South Africa (LSSA) promotes National Wills Week, 13 to 17 September, where they encourage law firms to offer free Will drafting in an effort to raise awareness around the importance of Wills. There is an inconceivable statistic that more than 75% of South Africans pass away without a valid Will in place.


My ward, My vote: Ward 21 canvassing the Tladi & Moletsane areas

27 September 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Mbija

#election2021 - Role of electoral manifestos in this local government elections

27 September 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga | Political Analyst

As part of their election campaigning, most political parties have launched their election manifestos. Compared to a national election, the election manifesto has the task of divvying up the specific needs of different provinces. Political analyst, Ralph Mathekga unpacks what important issues need to be raised in these election manifestos and what role they will it play in this government elections.

Fitness with Liezel V: Daredevil with heart: Running wild for cancer funds!

27 September 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Purple speedos can be the right choice, it seems, where fundraising is concerned. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats more about how purple speedo-painted your streets are likely to be, with runners raising money and support for great cancer initiatives.
Tune in to find out more about the Hollard Daredevil run!

My ward, My vote: Bulelani talks about the needs of Ward 51

23 September 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Bulelani  Dondashe

 

Health: The prevalence of heart disease in childre

23 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Prof John Lawrenson | Head of Paediatric Cardiology Service of the Western Cape

Heart disease and other heart-related conditions in adults has been widely reported, but few of us realise that heart disease can affect little hearts too. Many different types of heart problems can affect children. They include congenital heart defects, viral infections that affect the heart, and even heart disease acquired later in childhood due to illnesses or genetic syndromes. 

Fitness with Liezel V: Plunging towards Winter Games wins: Fundraising featuring SA Favourites

23 September 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

From television to radio favourites, Special Olympics South Africa has rallied high profilers helped to raise and support the Special Olympics South Africa National Team participating in the 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia.
Tune in to hear our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discuss more about the feats of this inspiring team, and the plunge that may get them closer to winning Olympic golds for the country!

On set during Covid - What added pressure has it placed on talent?

22 September 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Sekwati Sk Tsubane

 

#elections 2021 - Post candidate list deadline, what hope is there for smaller political parties?

22 September 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Levy Ndou | Political Analyst

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has gave political parties and independent candidates wanting to contest the elections up to 5pm on Tuesday to register their candidates. After some trouble the first time round, this time the ANC has met the deadline to register candidates. Looking ahead, Political Analyst Levy Ndou discusses if the ANC stronghold on the voter's roll still stand or whether this might be an opportunity for smaller parties to gauge how well they can do in elections. 

Finance: Your behaviour and personality can affect your bottom line

22 September 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Athenkosi  Sawutana | Content Creator  at JustMoney

How your behaviour can affect your bottom line is rarely reflected on. With best intentions still, your fears, insecurities, coping mechanisms and fantasies all play out when it comes to your personal finances. Some people are frugal savers, others adore shopping, and some live for the moment without any cares about tomorrow. JustMoney has done an fun informal personality quiz to guide you on what personality financial triggers are and how to mitigate against them. 

Fitness with Liezel V: Running towards the Win: 2021 Vitality Running World Cup & Running for your country

22 September 2021 4:49 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Fitness with purpose is something our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is always keen to discuss and promote. Tuning in this time, means finding out more about a global running competition you too can participate in - its the first of its kind!
You could face off against runners from all over the globe - whether it's for yourself, your country, or a cause you feel strongly about.
So, find out more about the 2021 Vitality Running World Cup now!

