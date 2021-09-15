Contralesa concerned illegal initiation schools may go ahead this summer

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen



Fitness with purpose is something our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is always keen to discuss and promote. Tuning in this time, means finding out more about a global running competition you too can participate in - its the first of its kind!

You could face off against runners from all over the globe - whether it's for yourself, your country, or a cause you feel strongly about.

So, find out more about the 2021 Vitality Running World Cup now!

