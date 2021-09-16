Universities South Africa on mandatory vaccines for tertiary students

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:10
The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Today at 07:40
REPLAY: School refusal can be a sign of something deeper, a psychologist explains
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Addicts Give Back By Cleaning Up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Marita Petersen - Ward 68 Councilor at South African Goverment
Gregory Craig - Founder and Director at Freeway Ministries
Emile Naiker
Today at 08:45
WOOLWORTHS PILOTS IN-STORE REUSABLE SHOPPING BAG COLLECTION
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Feroz Koor - Head of sustainability at Woolworths South Africa
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: The Boss Baby: Family Business
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition John Travolta
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday. 25 September 2021 10:48 AM
Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist Sara-Jayne King speaks to amateur mycologist Peter Herrmann about the benefits and uses of mycelium and mushrooms. 25 September 2021 10:25 AM
View all Local
Unisa has to include teaching and learning in Afrikaans, rules ConCourt Mandy Wiener speaks to Alana Bailey, Deputy Executive at Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign. 23 September 2021 1:11 PM
SABC once again punting for household levy rather than traditional TV licence Outa's Stephanie Fick speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the SABC proposal to institute a household levy rather than TV licence. 23 September 2021 11:10 AM
Taxi shooting: Despite 3 members killed 'peace deal not in jeopardy' says Cata Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cata's Mandla Hermanus about whether the peace deal will remain intact after these latest shootings. 23 September 2021 8:19 AM
View all Politics
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet. 22 September 2021 7:15 PM
Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman. 22 September 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
At a loose end this Heritage Day Weekend? Here are Sara-Jayne King's top picks! Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this Heritage Day weekend. 25 September 2021 7:58 AM
'It's how we love to do it in France' - French baker dishes on 'Paris Cape Town' Presenter Amy McIver chats to Serena Obadia about working for the French bakery in Cape Town. 24 September 2021 9:08 AM
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 22 September 2021 12:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy McIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
"A local champion who made joy for everyone" - Cape Town icon Boeta Cassiem dies Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the son of the late Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem. 16 September 2021 11:42 AM
Plan presented to bring vaccinated spectators back to stadiums Lester Kiewit interviews Jacques Grobbelaar, Head of Risk and Safety at the Premier Soccer League. 14 September 2021 10:49 AM
View all Sport
"I wanted fame, but LA wasn't for me" Oscar von Memerty on being authentic Sara-Jayne King meets Oscar von Memerty who talks about the importance of being authentic and being disillusioned with LA. 25 September 2021 11:26 AM
'My dream dance partner is Trevor Noah!' - Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse Sara-Jayne King is joined by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse as the latest season of the show returns to BBC Brit on Sunday. 25 September 2021 10:48 AM
Singer-songwriter Kahn Morbee talks new solo album and musical influences Presenter Mike Wills chats with musical artist Kahn Morbee about his latest solo album. 24 September 2021 8:12 AM
View all Entertainment
New data shows second dose of J&J jab boosts protection against Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to UCT public health specialist Prof Landon Myer about the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. 23 September 2021 11:01 AM
Got Johnson & Johnson? A 2nd shot provides excellent protection, studies show Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 22 September 2021 12:11 PM
Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Euro 21 September 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Regulator approves three controversial Karpowership floating power stations Mandy Wiener interviews Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence. 22 September 2021 1:16 PM
Your personality affects your finances – know thyself, and thy weaknesses Wasanga Mehana interviews Athenkosi Sawutana, a Content Creator at JustMoney. 22 September 2021 11:05 AM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Universities South Africa on mandatory vaccines for tertiary students

Universities South Africa on mandatory vaccines for tertiary students

16 September 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO at Universities South Africa (USAf)

Should tertiary students be vaccinated to for the continuance of classes in person - is something currently under discussion. Last week, the SA Committee of Medical Deans (Sacomd) and the SA Committee of Dental Deans (Sacodd) called for the compulsory vaccination of all health science students. The South African Union of Students, while encouraging students to vaccinate, the student union is opposed to mandatory vaccinations. Ahemd Bawa, discusses Universities South Africa's stance on whether getting the jab should be compulsory.  


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

My ward, My vote: Bulelani talks about the needs of Ward 51

23 September 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Bulelani  Dondashe

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: The prevalence of heart disease in childre

23 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Prof John Lawrenson | Head of Paediatric Cardiology Service of the Western Cape

Heart disease and other heart-related conditions in adults has been widely reported, but few of us realise that heart disease can affect little hearts too. Many different types of heart problems can affect children. They include congenital heart defects, viral infections that affect the heart, and even heart disease acquired later in childhood due to illnesses or genetic syndromes. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Plunging towards Winter Games wins: Fundraising featuring SA Favourites

23 September 2021 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

From television to radio favourites, Special Olympics South Africa has rallied high profilers helped to raise and support the Special Olympics South Africa National Team participating in the 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia.
Tune in to hear our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discuss more about the feats of this inspiring team, and the plunge that may get them closer to winning Olympic golds for the country!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On set during Covid - What added pressure has it placed on talent?

22 September 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Sekwati Sk Tsubane

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#elections 2021 - Post candidate list deadline, what hope is there for smaller political parties?

22 September 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Levy Ndou | Political Analyst

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has gave political parties and independent candidates wanting to contest the elections up to 5pm on Tuesday to register their candidates. After some trouble the first time round, this time the ANC has met the deadline to register candidates. Looking ahead, Political Analyst Levy Ndou discusses if the ANC stronghold on the voter's roll still stand or whether this might be an opportunity for smaller parties to gauge how well they can do in elections. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Your behaviour and personality can affect your bottom line

22 September 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Athenkosi  Sawutana | Content Creator  at JustMoney

How your behaviour can affect your bottom line is rarely reflected on. With best intentions still, your fears, insecurities, coping mechanisms and fantasies all play out when it comes to your personal finances. Some people are frugal savers, others adore shopping, and some live for the moment without any cares about tomorrow. JustMoney has done an fun informal personality quiz to guide you on what personality financial triggers are and how to mitigate against them. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Running towards the Win: 2021 Vitality Running World Cup & Running for your country

22 September 2021 4:49 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Fitness with purpose is something our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, is always keen to discuss and promote. Tuning in this time, means finding out more about a global running competition you too can participate in - its the first of its kind!
You could face off against runners from all over the globe - whether it's for yourself, your country, or a cause you feel strongly about.
So, find out more about the 2021 Vitality Running World Cup now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Breaking The System: Be Original, Follow Trends

21 September 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Ogopoleng  Mushi  | Founder & Creative Director at Trend Consultancy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer: Legal process to declare election day a public holiday

21 September 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute of SA

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted November 1 as the date for the local government elections. The IEC have written to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to ask him to facilitate a request to the President that election day, November 1, be declared a public holiday. Thembelani Mazibuko runs through the legal process that would be required.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: Kimberley, a tourism diamond in need of polish in local government

21 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Xolisa Phillip

In her op-ed in the Daily Maverick, Xolisa Phillip, peruses the absence of full-package destinations. "South Africa has much to offer domestic and international tourists, but... falls short in being a full-package destination, primarily because municipalities are often badly run and fail to deliver basic services. Kimberley, the home of the Big Hole, is one such example."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town approaches UK High Commissioner over SA's red list status

Local

Don't munch on a hunch - advice on mushroom foraging from a local mycologist

Local Lifestyle

'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career

Sport

EWN Highlights

Dystopia, BLM themes emerge at Art Basel fair

25 September 2021 6:03 PM

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

25 September 2021 6:02 PM

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

25 September 2021 5:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA