Property: The pros and cons of a property stockvel

Guest: Khanyi Mpumlwana | Global Creative Director at Wikimedia





The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that operates Wikipedia, is launching a campaign to draw attention to the South African stories, contexts, history missing from Wikipedia. The non-profit will be releasing online multimedia content built by South African writers, filmmakers, fashion designers, artists and thought leaders, highlighting a variety of topics to showcase the power of knowledge and everyone's right to access, create, and share it. The campaign can be followed using #WikipediaByUs

