Voter's registration weekend outcomes

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
After the completion of voter registration weekend, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo speaks on what were some of the challenges and successes over the course of the two days, where in more than 29 000 voters were registered.
Guest: Khanyi Mpumlwana | Global Creative Director at Wikimedia
The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that operates Wikipedia, is launching a campaign to draw attention to the South African stories, contexts, history missing from Wikipedia. The non-profit will be releasing online multimedia content built by South African writers, filmmakers, fashion designers, artists and thought leaders, highlighting a variety of topics to showcase the power of knowledge and everyone's right to access, create, and share it. The campaign can be followed using #WikipediaByUs
Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
The DA held a protest against national government Single Service Police plan which seeks to centralise policing. According to the political party, the plan would see metro policing departments absorbed into the national police service, taking away municipality's power to set its own local policing priorities. Eldred de Klerk, from Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, unpacks while a centralised police force is not an entirely bad idea.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Our resident wellness and fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen always has a handle on the freshest fitness and wellness finds, and now she's chatting Walking & Talking Therapy.
Tune in to hear more about this alternative to sitting across from your therapist.
Guest: Pumla Mkaza
Guest: William Booth | Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally sanctioned the release of the 114-page SUI report. The report found that the National Department of Health (NDoH) had paid a total amount of approximately R150 million in irregular expenditure to Digital Vibes. Criminal law expert, William Booth, talks about the legal ramifications those implicated in the report will likely face.
Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager at Debt Rescue
If you have done all the hard work to crawl your way out of debt. How can you then start building a good credit score? And will you qualify for any accounts to help fix your score? Annaline van der Poel from Debt Rescue has some answers!
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Get a grip on the latest phone accessory that's going to make your home workouts a little more simple.
Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is reviewing CLCKR, tune in to find out why you need this
Guest: Byron Agullhas
Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
The number of independent candidates who intend to participate in this year's local government elections has increased. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa movement plans on endorsing a cohort of independent candidates. He unpacks on how can independent candidates plan on positioning themselves to take over the running of municipalities and introduce more effective leadership at a local level.
Guest: Dana Govender | Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
This World Heart Day, the Heart and Stroke foundation are encouraging South Africans to "Use Heart to Connect." The country records 255 cardiovascular deaths per year, a figure which can be dramatically reduced. With heart-healthy living around 80% of all heart diseases can be prevented.