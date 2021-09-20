Voter's registration weekend outcomes

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:26
Replay: Sparkle Interview
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:10
Talking Point: Should non-black hair salons be required to train in 'black hair'?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kavuli Nyali
Candice Thurston - Founder at Candy and Co.
Safeera Neacsu (Pronounced NEE-UTCHOO)
Refilwe Moloto - Breakfast Host at CapeTalk
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition: Pamela Anderson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:45
SJ's Bookclub: Mokgadi Itsweng - Veggielicious
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the family of four-year-old Scarlett Cottle who was killed in a shooting on Wednesday ni... 2 October 2021 9:42 AM
Volunteer group Chefs with Compassion passes two million meal mark Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque chats to Midday Report host Mandy Wiener about a positive news story from this past week. 2 October 2021 8:54 AM
Cape Town's new by-laws for homeless - But does CoCT have enough shelters? Mike Wills speaks to Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town. 1 October 2021 5:05 PM
IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa outlines key manifesto points Mandy Wiener speaks to IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa about service delivery promises. 1 October 2021 1:20 PM
ANC elects Mpho Moerane as new mayor of Joburg – 30 days before the election Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Senior Political Reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 1 October 2021 1:16 PM
Cape Independence Party on why a referendum to exit SA is possible Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cape Independence Party leader, Jack Miller ahead of the local government elections. 1 October 2021 10:35 AM
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
Looking for something to do this Saturday? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 2 October 2021 7:50 AM
Skin lightening products: New research study findings Pippa speaks to Dr Farzana Rahiman of the Department of Medical Biosciences’ Skin Lab involved in the latest research. 1 October 2021 3:11 PM
Very cold weekend lies ahead for Cape Town – with a tiny bit of rain Winter is staging a bit of a comeback this weekend. 1 October 2021 3:05 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 12 years old enter the Rapid Fire competition on CapeTalk for a special Junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Voter's registration weekend outcomes

Voter's registration weekend outcomes

20 September 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

After the completion of voter registration weekend, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo speaks on what were some of the challenges and successes over the course of the two days, where in more than 29 000 voters were registered.


#WikipediaByUs: Closing the gap on South African stories, contexts and histories available on Wikipedia

1 October 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Khanyi  Mpumlwana | Global Creative Director  at Wikimedia


The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that operates Wikipedia, is launching a campaign to draw attention to the South African stories, contexts, history missing from Wikipedia. The non-profit will be releasing online multimedia content built by South African writers, filmmakers, fashion designers, artists and thought leaders, highlighting a variety of topics to showcase the power of knowledge and everyone's right to access, create, and share it. The campaign can be followed using #WikipediaByUs

Better policing: Weighing up the devolution of policing to provinces vs a centralised policing plan

1 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis


The DA held a protest against national government Single Service Police plan which seeks to centralise policing. According to the political party, the plan would see metro policing departments absorbed into the national police service, taking away municipality's power to set its own local policing priorities. Eldred de Klerk, from Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, unpacks while a centralised police force is not an entirely bad idea. 

Fitness with Liezel V: Stroll to Cope: The nature therapy to try!

1 October 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Our resident wellness and fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen always has a handle on the freshest fitness and wellness finds, and now she's chatting Walking & Talking Therapy.
Tune in to hear more about this alternative to sitting across from your therapist.

My Ward, My Vote: Ward 76 - Mandalay in Cape Town

30 September 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Pumla Mkaza

What legal ramifications will those implicated in the Digital Vibes report face?

30 September 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: William Booth | Attorney and Director  at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally sanctioned the release of the 114-page SUI report. The report found that the National Department of Health (NDoH) had paid a total amount of approximately R150 million in irregular expenditure to Digital Vibes. Criminal law expert, William Booth, talks about the legal ramifications those implicated in the report will likely face. 

Finance: Finally free of debt? How to rebuild good credit

30 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager  at Debt Rescue

If you have done all the hard work to crawl your way out of debt. How can you then start building a good credit score? And will you qualify for any accounts to help fix your score? Annaline van der Poel from Debt Rescue has some answers!

Fitness with Liezel V: Get a handle on this: CLCKR for your convenience

30 September 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Get a grip on the latest phone accessory that's going to make your home workouts a little more simple.
Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is reviewing  CLCKR, tune in to find out why you need this 

My Ward, my Vote: A closer look at Ward 18 in Drakenstein Municipality

29 September 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Byron  Agullhas

#elections2021 One South Africa movement on how independent candidates will make a run for local governance

29 September 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader  at One SA Movement (OSA)

The  number of independent candidates who intend to participate in this year's local government elections has increased. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa movement plans on endorsing a cohort of independent candidates. He unpacks on how can independent candidates plan on positioning themselves to take over the running of municipalities and introduce more effective leadership at a local level.

Health: 'Use Heart to Connect' this World Heart Day

29 September 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Dana  Govender | Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa

This World Heart Day, the Heart and Stroke foundation are encouraging South Africans to "Use Heart to Connect." The country records 255 cardiovascular deaths per year, a figure which can be dramatically reduced. With heart-healthy living around 80% of all heart diseases can be prevented. 

MEC calls for swift police action after Ottery child killed in gang crossfire

Local

'Stolen fencing to blame for ostrich that was on the loose in Cape Town traffic'

Local

Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire with John Maytham

Local Entertainment

Trump asks court to get him back on Twitter

2 October 2021 7:02 PM

DRC leader wants 'frank' cooperation in WHO sex abuse probe

2 October 2021 6:27 PM

Eastern Cape police re-arrest 2 of 12 escaped prisoners

2 October 2021 4:07 PM

