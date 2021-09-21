Explainer: Legal process to declare election day a public holiday

Guest: Thembelani Mazibuko | Researcher at Electoral Institute of SA
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted November 1 as the date for the local government elections. The IEC have written to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to ask him to facilitate a request to the President that election day, November 1, be declared a public holiday. Thembelani Mazibuko runs through the legal process that would be required.
Guest: William Booth | Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally sanctioned the release of the 114-page SUI report. The report found that the National Department of Health (NDoH) had paid a total amount of approximately R150 million in irregular expenditure to Digital Vibes. Criminal law expert, William Booth, talks about the legal ramifications those implicated in the report will likely face.
Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager at Debt Rescue
If you have done all the hard work to crawl your way out of debt. How can you then start building a good credit score? And will you qualify for any accounts to help fix your score? Annaline van der Poel from Debt Rescue has some answers!
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Get a grip on the latest phone accessory that's going to make your home workouts a little more simple.
Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is reviewing CLCKR, tune in to find out why you need this
Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
The number of independent candidates who intend to participate in this year's local government elections has increased. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa movement plans on endorsing a cohort of independent candidates. He unpacks on how can independent candidates plan on positioning themselves to take over the running of municipalities and introduce more effective leadership at a local level.
Guest: Dana Govender | Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
This World Heart Day, the Heart and Stroke foundation are encouraging South Africans to "Use Heart to Connect." The country records 255 cardiovascular deaths per year, a figure which can be dramatically reduced. With heart-healthy living around 80% of all heart diseases can be prevented.
Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen
Tune in for the lowdown on everything concerning World Heart Day, and how to keep that important part of you, healthier than ever.
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows all about the perks of fitness for health, and she'll be discussing beating bad health with effective fitness (like cardio) and a healthy heart. You won't want to miss this!
Guest: Ashwin Trikamjee | Head Of The South African Hindu at Co-Chairman Of The Religious Leaders Forum
A new organisation called the Religious Forum Against COVID-19 has been launched in KwaZulu-Natal. The forum wants to address the concerns some religious groups have raised around COVID-19 vaccinations. Member of the inter-faith collaboration and President of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, Ashwin Trikamjee talks about addressing vaccine hesitancy and encouraging South Africans to get vaccinated.
Guest: Bronwen Auret | General Manager of Brand and Marketing at South African Tourism
A study by streaming service Netflix found that its international subscribers were 3.1 times more likely to make South Africa their number one travel destination after watching local shows.