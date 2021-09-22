Finance: Your behaviour and personality can affect your bottom line

Guest: Athenkosi Sawutana | Content Creator at JustMoney



How your behaviour can affect your bottom line is rarely reflected on. With best intentions still, your fears, insecurities, coping mechanisms and fantasies all play out when it comes to your personal finances. Some people are frugal savers, others adore shopping, and some live for the moment without any cares about tomorrow. JustMoney has done an fun informal personality quiz to guide you on what personality financial triggers are and how to mitigate against them.