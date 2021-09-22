#elections 2021 - Post candidate list deadline, what hope is there for smaller political parties?

Guest: Levy Ndou | Political Analyst



The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has gave political parties and independent candidates wanting to contest the elections up to 5pm on Tuesday to register their candidates. After some trouble the first time round, this time the ANC has met the deadline to register candidates. Looking ahead, Political Analyst Levy Ndou discusses if the ANC stronghold on the voter's roll still stand or whether this might be an opportunity for smaller parties to gauge how well they can do in elections.