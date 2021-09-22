elections 2021 - Post candidate list deadline, what hope is there for smaller political parties?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm The Presidency has confirmed that there will be a national address on Thursday evening. 30 September 2021 5:10 PM
SA universities collaborate on project to promote teaching in African languages Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Associate Professor Dion Nkomo about the plan to boost African languages in universities. 30 September 2021 3:33 PM
View all Local
Health Dept suspends six more officials implicated in Digital Vibes saga Middy Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the Health Dept's response to the Digital Vib... 30 September 2021 1:56 PM
Zweli Mkhize served the nation well - President Cyril Ramaphosa The fact that Zweli Mkhize resigned in the wake of the Digital Vibes corruption scandal was honourable, says President Ramaphosa. 30 September 2021 11:52 AM
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman. 29 September 2021 7:29 PM
View all Politics
Stellar results for Capitec, client base grows to almost 17 million Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Gerrie Fourie about Capitec Bank's half-year results and growing range of offerings. 30 September 2021 7:09 PM
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
View all Business
Small dorp tour: Why Stilbaai should definitely be on your list Lester Kiewit continues to wend his 'virtual' way through our small towns and chats to Halycon Cove owner Jonathon Steward. 30 September 2021 11:34 AM
How to rebuild a good credit score after a rough patch Africa Melane interviews Annaline van der Poel of Debt Rescue. 30 September 2021 10:53 AM
How Covid has changed funerals or 'end of life processes' Social Anthropologist Dr Helen McDonald and Sociologist Dr Elena Moore discuss the customs and rituals of funerals and marriage. 30 September 2021 10:08 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
'First lady of Springbok rugby' Annelee Murray reflects on remarkable Bok career Presenter Amy MacIver chats to public relations manager Annelee Murray about her book and journey with the Springboks team. 24 September 2021 12:32 PM
View all Sport
Levels of MDMA in river at Glastonbury Festival so high it threatens wildlife Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 29 September 2021 3:00 PM
R Kelly vows to prove innocence after sex crimes conviction In 2019 Sara-Jayne King spoke to Kelly's protegee Sparkle about her relationship with the R&B star. 28 September 2021 1:50 PM
YouTube star in the making? YouTube NextUp contest open to SA content creators Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lead for YouTube partnerships in South Africa, Zeph Masote about the competition for content creators.  28 September 2021 7:45 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
Ramaphosa calls for UN to urgently address slavery reparations Lester Kiewit speaks to UWC Prof Ciraj Rassool about reparations regarding the slave trade. 29 September 2021 11:26 AM
35 (of 39) miners escape by ladder after being trapped 1.2 km underground Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 29 September 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Most illegal firearms coming from domestic sources in SA - Report Mandy Wiener speaks to Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane, researcher at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. 17 September 2021 2:01 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
The world after Covid-19 can be a far better place - Prof Ian Goldin (Oxford) Mike Wills interviews Professor Ian Goldin (University of Oxford) about his book “Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World”. 30 September 2021 1:41 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the fully electric Porsche Taycan – got R2.3 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 29 September 2021 2:17 PM
Zweli Mkhize lied to the nation and the President - Special Investigating Unit Mandy Wiener interviews Pieter Louis Myburgh, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick. 29 September 2021 12:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
#elections 2021 - Post candidate list deadline, what hope is there for smaller political parties?

#elections 2021 - Post candidate list deadline, what hope is there for smaller political parties?

22 September 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Levy Ndou | Political Analyst

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has gave political parties and independent candidates wanting to contest the elections up to 5pm on Tuesday to register their candidates. After some trouble the first time round, this time the ANC has met the deadline to register candidates. Looking ahead, Political Analyst Levy Ndou discusses if the ANC stronghold on the voter's roll still stand or whether this might be an opportunity for smaller parties to gauge how well they can do in elections. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

My Ward, My Vote: Ward 76 - Mandalay in Cape Town

30 September 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Pumla Mkaza

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What legal ramifications will those implicated in the Digital Vibes report face?

30 September 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: William Booth | Attorney and Director  at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally sanctioned the release of the 114-page SUI report. The report found that the National Department of Health (NDoH) had paid a total amount of approximately R150 million in irregular expenditure to Digital Vibes. Criminal law expert, William Booth, talks about the legal ramifications those implicated in the report will likely face. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Finally free of debt? How to rebuild good credit

30 September 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager  at Debt Rescue

If you have done all the hard work to crawl your way out of debt. How can you then start building a good credit score? And will you qualify for any accounts to help fix your score? Annaline van der Poel from Debt Rescue has some answers!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Get a handle on this: CLCKR for your convenience

30 September 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Get a grip on the latest phone accessory that's going to make your home workouts a little more simple.
Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, is reviewing  CLCKR, tune in to find out why you need this 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Ward, my Vote: A closer look at Ward 18 in Drakenstein Municipality

29 September 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Byron  Agullhas

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#elections2021 One South Africa movement on how independent candidates will make a run for local governance

29 September 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader  at One SA Movement (OSA)

The  number of independent candidates who intend to participate in this year's local government elections has increased. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One South Africa movement plans on endorsing a cohort of independent candidates. He unpacks on how can independent candidates plan on positioning themselves to take over the running of municipalities and introduce more effective leadership at a local level.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: 'Use Heart to Connect' this World Heart Day

29 September 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Dana  Govender | Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa

This World Heart Day, the Heart and Stroke foundation are encouraging South Africans to "Use Heart to Connect." The country records 255 cardiovascular deaths per year, a figure which can be dramatically reduced. With heart-healthy living around 80% of all heart diseases can be prevented. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Diet and Exercise for a Healthy Heart? More on World Heart Day & Effective Fitness

29 September 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Tune in for the lowdown on everything concerning World Heart Day, and how to keep that important part of you, healthier than ever.
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows all about the perks of fitness for health, and she'll be discussing beating bad health with effective fitness (like cardio) and a healthy heart. You won't want to miss this!
It's The Giraffe - talking the very best in fitness, wellness, and health-related news and events.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Religious Forum Against COVID-19 wants to address vaccination hesitancy

28 September 2021 6:13 AM

Guest: Ashwin Trikamjee | Head Of The South African Hindu at Co-Chairman Of The Religious Leaders Forum

A new organisation called the Religious Forum Against COVID-19 has been launched in KwaZulu-Natal. The forum wants to address the concerns some religious groups have raised around COVID-19 vaccinations. Member of the inter-faith collaboration and President of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, Ashwin Trikamjee talks about addressing vaccine hesitancy and encouraging South Africans to get vaccinated.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: South African content on Netflix could drive tourism

28 September 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Bronwen  Auret  | General Manager of Brand and Marketing  at South African Tourism

A study by streaming service Netflix found that its international subscribers were 3.1 times more likely to make South Africa their number one travel destination after watching local shows.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Ramaphosa updates South Africans on lockdown restrictions tonight at 8pm

Local

Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name

Business Sport

'Breakthrough' expected in Khayelitsha triple murder case as police chase leads

Local

EWN Highlights

The time is now: Winde urges WC residents to get jab ahead of festive season

30 September 2021 7:24 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA on latest COVID developments

30 September 2021 7:10 PM

Joburg councillors to elect new mayor on Friday after Matongo's passing

30 September 2021 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA