My ward, My vote: Ward 21 canvassing the Tladi & Moletsane areas

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Green Energy Job Creation: The lesson from Denmark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tobias Elling Rehfeld, Ambassador of Denmark
Today at 15:50
Nedbank Credit has reduced minimum income
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpho Sadiki
Today at 16:55
Facebook Global Outage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Today at 17:05
Constitutional Court Nominations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 17:20
Law stopping single fathers from registering children in their name is unconstitutional
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stanley Malematja
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to legal reporter Karyn Maughan about Jason Rohde's SCA application. 5 October 2021 1:57 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Daily new Covid-19 cases in South Africa continue to drop NICD reports a further 39 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,819 to date. 5 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Local
ActionSA isn't the only party that failed to register abbreviated name, says IEC Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the absense of ActionSA's name on ballot papers. 5 October 2021 3:00 PM
Ward councillor Nora Grose makes it to DA's PR candidate list despite fraud case Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to DA MP Emma Powell about the ongoing case against DA ward councillor Nora Grose. 5 October 2021 12:58 PM
'EFF is unapologetically radical. We are a militant movement' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Reggie Snyders EFF WC Deputy Provincial Secretary.  5 October 2021 8:50 AM
View all Politics
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Numsa strike: 'Our members suffered during Covid. We suffered under lockdown' Mandy Wiener interviews Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. 5 October 2021 1:12 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
View all Business
Study finds micro blood clots are likely behind the symptoms of long Covid Africa Melane speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius of the Physiological Sciences Department at Stellenbosch University. 5 October 2021 10:32 AM
Parents urged to vet driving schools before booking lessons for kids Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to He and She Driving School's head instructor CJ Oosthuizen about tips for teaching kids how... 5 October 2021 8:42 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town Stadium (Stormers’ new home ground) gets a familiar sounding new name Mike Wills interviews the stadium's Commercial Manager Gina Woodburn. 30 September 2021 3:26 PM
Why do I support the All Blacks? Rather ask why I don't support South Africa... Lester Kiewit explores the history of black South African All Blacks fans and asks why some younger fans are following suit. 29 September 2021 1:26 PM
Killarney Raceway protest? Spinner gives his view and Killarney manager responds Mike Wills speaks to spinner Gerrard Cooper who says the racetrack won't host their events. The racetrack manager responds. 29 September 2021 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to 947 station manager Thando Makhunga and Music Exchange founder Martin Myers. 2 October 2021 10:52 AM
Clever kids invited to win on Rapid Fire Junior with John Maytham If you are between 10 and 13 years old enter the Rapid Fire Junior competition on CapeTalk for a special junior edition next week. 1 October 2021 3:46 PM
[MOVIE REVIEW] Daniel Craig’s 5th (and final) James Bond film – No Time to Die Pippa Hudson interviews Stefan Rheeder, Marketing Manager at United International Pictures. 1 October 2021 2:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent John Adderley. 5 October 2021 11:01 AM
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back up after global outage Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to media specialist Nazareen Ebrahim about the global Facebook outage. 5 October 2021 7:53 AM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 8:37 PM
Ex Malawi MP shoots himself dead in Parliament - leaves harrowing suicide note Refilwe Moloto interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of Africa. 1 October 2021 10:04 AM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
View all Africa
'Takealot in South Africa - regulators are looking closely' Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Charter, Director of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 5 October 2021 2:26 PM
Sasria gets R3.9bn injection – will pay 80% of claims up to R30m by end-October Africa Melane interviews Business Unity South Africa President Bonang Mohale. 5 October 2021 12:22 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
My ward, My vote: Ward 21 canvassing the Tladi & Moletsane areas

My ward, My vote: Ward 21 canvassing the Tladi & Moletsane areas

27 September 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Mbija


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Study finds micro blood clots might be behind the symptoms of long Covid

5 October 2021 6:03 AM

Guest: Prof Resia Pretorius | Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University

New research from Stellenbosch University indicates that an overload of various inflammatory molecules, trapped inside insoluble microscopic blood clots (micro clots), might be the cause of some of the lingering symptoms experienced by individuals with Long COVID. Prof Resia Pretorius, a researcher in the Department of Physiological Science at Stellenbosch University (SU) discusses the findings of this research. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sasria to receive a R3.9bn boost from Treasury

5 October 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Bonang Mohale | BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor  at University of the Free State
The South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) and National Treasury announced that the state-owned insurer has received R3.9 billion to assist it in meeting its obligations until the end of the current financial year, including assisting businesses rocked by looting in July's unrest.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: UK expected to remove SA from its red travel list

5 October 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

It is anticipated that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open up more countries for hotel quarantine-free travel later this week. Reports suggest that the UK's "red list" of destinations would be slashed to nine from 54, including South Africa. This would mean that fully vaccinated arrivals from 'slashed' countries will no longer have to quarantine in a government-designated hotel for 10 days when they get to England from later in October.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: How safe is your health or fitness app?

5 October 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

We sometimes forget to check the safety of our apps and the kind of data they're privy to. Liezel van der Westhuizen, our resident fitness enthusiast, discusses just how safe your health or fitness App is, now! 
Tune in to find out how to better secure your device!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My ward, my vote: Orlando East with its rich history is not without its problems

4 October 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Bangunzi  Mayana

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The outcomes of the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend

4 October 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Dr Lesley Bamford | Chief director of Child youth and school health and a team leader in the Covid-19 vaccination programme at the National Department of Health

Vooma Vaccination Weekends kicked off this weekend. The mass vaccination is being driven by government and civil society with the aim of vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the year. During Vooma Vaccination Weekend all public vaccination sites as well as additional pop-up ones will open for the weekend. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Selling a sectional title property

4 October 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Cobus  Odendaal | CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Johannesburg and Randburg

Selling a sectional title differs from selling a freestanding house. There are a number of factors that both buyers and sellers should be aware of when buying or selling sectional title property as they can have significant consequences. Cobus Odendaal provides a rundown on what you should know when selling a sectional title.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel V: Changing Lives & Communities: B-Boy Vouks and the Cycling Challenge

4 October 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Vouks is a name familiar in the b-boy and dance community, and today our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing this talent's commitment to fitness, family, and fundraising, as he takes on an amazing cycling challenge. Cycling from Johannesburg to Cape Town to raise funds for THE VOUKS FOUNDATION 
Tune in to hear more about the cycle tour and the inspiration that led to this fundraising journey!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#WikipediaByUs: Closing the gap on South African stories, contexts and histories available on Wikipedia

1 October 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Khanyi  Mpumlwana | Global Creative Director  at Wikimedia


The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that operates Wikipedia, is launching a campaign to draw attention to the South African stories, contexts, history missing from Wikipedia. The non-profit will be releasing online multimedia content built by South African writers, filmmakers, fashion designers, artists and thought leaders, highlighting a variety of topics to showcase the power of knowledge and everyone's right to access, create, and share it. The campaign can be followed using #WikipediaByUs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Better policing: Weighing up the devolution of policing to provinces vs a centralised policing plan

1 October 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis


The DA held a protest against national government Single Service Police plan which seeks to centralise policing. According to the political party, the plan would see metro policing departments absorbed into the national police service, taking away municipality's power to set its own local policing priorities. Eldred de Klerk, from Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, unpacks while a centralised police force is not an entirely bad idea. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Wife killer Jason Rohde has jail term reduced but loses bid to appeal conviction

Local

Pandora Papers: The world’s elites scramble to defend themselves

Business World

Lobby group underscores need for gun safety after EC boy accidentally shot dead

Local

EWN Highlights

World Netball names Bongi Msomi as official Athlete Ambassador for Africa

5 October 2021 3:14 PM

Mayor Moerane: Plans to take over electricity supply in Soweto at final stages

5 October 2021 2:50 PM

Cop details how one of the suspects opened fire at Nathaniel Julies

5 October 2021 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA